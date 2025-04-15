Powered by RND
Old Growth Table
Valerie Segrest
ArtsFood
  Coming Soon! Old Growth Table Premiere: Our Food is Our Medicine
    Welcome to The Old Growth Table — a new series celebrating the deep roots of Coast Salish food traditions and the sacred relationships we hold with the land, water, and all our relations. Hosted by Valerie Segrest, Native Food Nutritionist, Food Activist, and enrolled member of the Muckleshoot Tribe, this show is an offering into the traditional foodways of the Coast Salish people: harvesting, preparing, and sharing ancestral foods with family and community.Our first episode, Food Is Our Medicine, premieres Earth Day, April 22, 2025! Make sure you’re subscribed to get notified of our release. Follow now at oldgrowthtable.com and on instagram at @oldgrowthtable. T’igwicid for being on this journey with us and we’re so excited to share these teachings with you! 
About Old Growth Table

The Old Growth Table is a heartfelt exploration of the rich cultural heritage and culinary traditions of the Coast Salish people. As a Native Foods Nutritionist and Muckleshoot Tribal member, Valerie will guide you through this journey. The OGT delves deep into ancient food wisdom, traditional cooking methods, and the profound spiritual connection we have with our environment.
ArtsFood

