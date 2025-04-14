Dear Conservative Crowds - You're Gonna Get It! with MiMi SCARDULLA

It's another episode of your new favorite podcast - It's Broadway Bitch! This week we had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Mimi Scardulla to the studio. Currently a member of the Kit Kat Club where she reigns as Texas, Mimi has also been in A Beautiful Noise and We Are The Tigers. We dish about Eddie Redmayne vs Adam Lambert, Huey Lewis vs Neil Diamond, how the Cabaret cast feels about conservative crowds, and what to do when you are lucky enough to have to pick between being in two shows you love. NEW GAME! We play Broadway Tinder with Mimi and find out what show she would swipe right on and what show she did not care for at all..... and it's a fan fave! Please RATE REVIEW AND SUBSCRIBE! And tell a fellow theatre lover to come on over and join us. Follow Casey - https://www.instagram.com/casefaceb/ Follow It’s Broadway Bitch - https://www.instagram.com/itsbroadwayb_tch/ Follow MiMi - https://www.instagram.com/mimiscardulla/?hl=en Follow Producer Mike - https://www.instagram.com/bigmanmike