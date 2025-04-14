We are back this week and coming in hot with the incomparable Julia Murney! A former Elphaba and Drama Desk Award nominee for her role in The Wild Party, Julia spills all the tea on that show, the other version of that show, and the bad review that sent the cast on vacation instead of to Broadway! We also get into some ASMR and influencers, LaGuardia Highschool's famous alum, and her love hate relationship with bootlegs. HOT SCENE/COLD READ - Wizard of Oz is Wicked is Wizard of Oz is SPIDERMAN?!!? It will make sense once you hear it. Please RATE REVIEW AND SUBSCRIBE! And tell a fellow theatre lover to come on over and join us. Follow Casey - https://www.instagram.com/casefaceb/ Follow It’s Broadway Bitch - https://www.instagram.com/itsbroadwayb_tch/ Follow Julia - https://www.instagram.com/pepamama/?hl=en Follow Producer Mike - https://www.instagram.com/bigmanmike
Who is MOTHER? with JOSH LAMON
From Death Becomes Her we have Josh Lamon this week and this episode is a flipping RIOT! Truly a delightful human, Josh has a resume miles long, has worked with everyone, but possibly the most importnat thing to know about him is that Punky Brewster was his idol growing up. Nuff said. We dish about Megan, Michelle and Jen of course, Meryl and Goldie obviously, backstage fights, and what show he left after the first act. Josh also shares amazing advice for auditioning that you don't want to miss. HOT SCENE/COLD READ or is it an ad read? Or is it an Australian princess?? You be the judge!
Making Your Broadway Debut in a Diaper with HANNAH SOLOW
Bitchin with Hannah Solow is easy!! The current understudy for Mary Todd Lincoln in the mega hit play Oh Mary shares a hilarious story about her Broadway debut that may or may not involve Pampers. We also dish about what celebrities smell the best, how people hated the Oklahoma tour, and what she does backstage every night. HOT SCENE/COLD READ continues with a Bayou blunder!
Heartbreak in Hell's Kitchen with DONNA VIVINO
Had the absolute best chat with the one and only Donna Vivino! From the original cast recording of Les Mis (yes the OBC!) to Elphaba, to Jersey and back Donna has been everywhere and been everyone. And she's not afraid to talk about it! We dish about doing the Legally Blonde workshop, the early days of Wicked, how she had her heart broken in Hell's Kitchen and what show she showed up at open calls for because she wanted in so bad - 16 dang auditions! We end with a round of Fu*k Marry K*ll with her past credits. What show is getting kicked off Donna's island??? You'll never guess...
Dear Conservative Crowds - You're Gonna Get It! with MiMi SCARDULLA
It's another episode of your new favorite podcast - It's Broadway Bitch! This week we had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Mimi Scardulla to the studio. Currently a member of the Kit Kat Club where she reigns as Texas, Mimi has also been in A Beautiful Noise and We Are The Tigers. We dish about Eddie Redmayne vs Adam Lambert, Huey Lewis vs Neil Diamond, how the Cabaret cast feels about conservative crowds, and what to do when you are lucky enough to have to pick between being in two shows you love. NEW GAME! We play Broadway Tinder with Mimi and find out what show she would swipe right on and what show she did not care for at all..... and it's a fan fave!
It’s Broadway Bitch is a place for the theatre folk to gather and dilly dally. Your host, comedian Casey Balsham, will ask the hard hitting questions like what jellicle cat are you most attracted to, and what happens if you have to use the bathroom when they call places?
It’s BB’s goal is to have some laughs with the Broadway community and aims to avoid questions about how you got started and why you wanted to be an actor. We’re more interested in your Taco Bell order and if you find child actors as creepy as we do. The show draws inspiration from
Between Two Ferns and Chicken Shop Date with a little Watch What Happens Live mixed in so you know there’s gonna be juicy gossip…but at it’s heart, it’s a love letter to theatre.
Follow along https://www.instagram.com/itsbroadwayb_tch/