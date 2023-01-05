A Dana Perino Podcast: Everything Will Be Okay

Dana Perino, co-host of The Five and America’s Newsroom on the FOX News Channel, returns to the world of audio with a new limited time podcast, “Everything Will... More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
Lauren Fritts On Building Your Brand
There’s beauty in the unknown!
Dana sits down with the Chief Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer at WeWork, Lauren Fritts for a conversation on how her diverse career path from deputy Communications Director for former Governor Chris Christie’s (R-NJ) 2016 presidential campaign to Executive at WeWork.
Lauren reflects on her experience as a producer at FOX News Media and a piece of invaluable advice she received early on in her career. She also reminisces on a time when she leaned on Dana for career advice. Later, Dana and Lauren discuss finding a balance between your professional and personal life.
Keep up with Dana on Twitter: @DanaPerino
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/1/2023
34:05
Rosanna Scotto’s Zest For Life
It’s going to be a “Good Day!”
Dana sits down with the Co-Host of Good Day New York, Rosanna Scotto for a conversation on family and discovering a career you love.
Rosanna relishes her 30-year, and still counting, career as a morning show host and TV personality. Dana and Rosanna reveal their thoughts on how crime is being managed in NYC and how they decompress after emotionally jarring news days. Later, Rosanna offers three essential pieces of advice to young adults.
Keep up with Dana on Twitter: @DanaPerino
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/24/2023
39:14
Bill Perkins On Embracing All Life Has To Offer
This week, Dana is joined by Entrepreneur and Author of Die with Zero, Bill Perkins for a conversation on living life to the fullest.
Bill reveals how his philosophy of maximizing life was discovered and the inspiration behind his book, Die with Zero. Then, Dana and Bill share their own personal experiences with financial anxiety and boldly taking risks. Later, Bill emphasizes the importance in valuing your time.
Keep up with Dana on Twitter: @DanaPerino
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/17/2023
1:02:39
Mastering The Art Of Saying Yes With Kellyanne Conway
This week, Dana is joined by Former Senior Counsel to President Trump and Author of Here’s The Deal, Kellyanne Conway for a conversation on the importance of authenticity.
Kellyanne and Dana share their joint belief that everyone should have a collective of mentors, whether it be someone you know or someone whose career inspires you. They also share a few comical stories from their experiences working in the White House. Later, Kellyanne delights in her greatest role, being a mother.
Keep up with Dana on Twitter: @DanaPerino
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/10/2023
48:03
Taking Stock Of Opportunity With Charles Payne
This week, Dana is joined by the Host of Making Money with Charles Payne on FOX Business, Charles Payne for a conversation about the invaluable influence of family and education on our lives.
Charles reminisces how at the age of 14 he told his mother he wanted to work on Wall Street and shares how he made that declaration his reality. Then, Charles and Dana discuss the devastating achievement gap at schools in urban cities, causing students to fall behind compared to their peers. Later, Charles shares a heartfelt life story that helped him define success.
Keep up with Dana on Twitter: @DanaPerino
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About A Dana Perino Podcast: Everything Will Be Okay
Dana Perino, co-host of The Five and America’s Newsroom on the FOX News Channel, returns to the world of audio with a new limited time podcast, “Everything Will Be Okay with Dana Perino”. Building off the success of her best-selling book of the same name, Dana provides an unequaled brand of advice built on real life experience and interviews experts and individuals that make a difference in the lives of others.