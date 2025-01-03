About Dear Fantasy Reader

Welcome to Dear Fantasy Reader! Described by listeners as “a deep dive book club with your besties,” this podcast offers everything from meticulous analysis to wild theories and fangirl moments! Hosts Hannah, Karly, and Kinsey lead listeners on an unforgettable journey through every chapter, character, and clue, uncovering easter eggs, theories, lore, and the intricate foreshadowing that make these stories so captivating. 📖 Current Season 2: Onyx Storm Prep Join your fellow squadmates as they count down to the release of Onyx Storm with preparation episodes! These will include recaps of Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, deep dives into the biggest theories and questions heading into Onyx Storm, and breakdowns of Rebecca Yarros’ recent interviews—all building excitement for the next thrilling installment of the Empyrean series. 🔥 Previous Season 1: Fourth Wing Through the Lens of Iron Flame The first season offered a fresh perspective on Fourth Wing, breaking down the book chapter by chapter while unpacking everything Iron Flame revealed, changed, and redefined. From fangirling and easter egg hunts to foreshadowing analysis, signet speculation, and deep-dive theories, no detail was left unexplored. With over 30 hours of binge-worthy content, it’s a must-listen for Empyrean fans! 🌩️ What’s Next - Season 3: Onyx Storm Deep Dive The next season promises a chapter-by-chapter exploration of Onyx Storm. Listeners can expect an analysis of every twist, hidden detail, and connection to the lore, theories, and foreshadowing that make the book hangover hit SO hard (and, of course, plenty of fangirling)! Whether it’s in-depth analysis, elaborate theories, or swooning over shadow daddies, Dear Fantasy Reader is the perfect podcast for Romantasy fans looking to connect with a passionate community of readers who love exploring every detail. ✨ Subscribe now and take flight through the pages of the books everyone can’t stop thinking about! New episodes every Tuesday!