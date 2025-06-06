About From This Mountain

Welcome to the official podcast of Pastor George and Terri Pearsons where you can hear the uncompromised Word of God, build uncommon faith, and experience the presence of God right where you are. Pastors George and Terri Pearsons have served as Senior Pastors of Eagle Mountain International Church for 33 years. They remain deeply committed to the mission of the church: to take a group of people, disciple them intensely in the Word of God, and help them stand victoriously in life. They believe true discipleship begins with hearing the Word. Hearing produces unshakable faith. And doing what you hear brings the victory. Their greatest desire is to see believers everywhere living the life of a champion in Christ. God created mankind for relationship, and He intended for us to live free from pain, sorrow, and lack. He created us to be whole in Him—nothing missing, nothing broken. Mountains, often symbolic of God’s presence, were the backdrop for many of the Bible’s most defining moments. We believe you will have your own mountain-top encounter—experiencing the presence of God, right where you are. As you listen to these messages, let the Word refresh your spirit, soul, and body. Drink in the words of life that come straight from scripture. Follow Pastor George Pearsons on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeorgePearsons Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pastorgeorgepearsons X: https://x.com/pgeorgepearsons Follow Pastor Terri Copeland Pearsons on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terricopelandpearsons/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terripearsons