Inside 764 is a podcast series about a 15-year-old from Texas who built a cult the DOJ would soon call one of the biggest threats to domestic terror.

In 2021, a teen was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. But that wasn’t all they found on his computer… Authorities uncovered a new kind of online threat, an organized network of teenagers recruiting others into the darkest corners of the internet. From Alamo Pictures, Soho Podcasts, and WIRED Studios, this series uncovers one of the most disturbing online spaces of our generation.