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Inside 764

Soho Podcasts
True Crime
Inside 764
Latest episode

11 episodes

  • Inside 764

    Episode 10: From Screen Time to Extremism: How One Family Fought Back

    03/20/2026 | 30 mins.
    A mother did everything right - limited screens, no social media, real-world focus. But her teenage son was still pulled into a dangerous online subculture, and his behaviour quickly spiralled.

    In this episode, we unpack how it happened, the warning signs, and the intervention that helped bring him back - with insight into how families can respond when online influence goes too far.

    Read Dana’s Substack for more information about online safety: slowtechrevolution.substack.com
  • Inside 764

    Episode 9: Schlep, Roblox and 764 - The Parenting Crisis Nobody's Talking About

    03/06/2026 | 23 mins.
    Episode 9 of INSIDE 764 dives into 22 year old Schlep’s story, a predator hunter currently being sued by Roblox.

    We explore how gaming apps and encrypted messaging were used for recruitment, grooming, and coordination, and how whistleblowers and digital investigators worked to expose these networks.

    Produced for journalistic purposes, this episode examines the real-world impact of online abuse and the platforms that enabled it.

    Viewer discretion advised.
  • Inside 764

    Episode 8: White Tiger: How a Leading 764 Figure Was Unmasked | Inside 764

    02/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    This episode details the story of Jay Taylor and the case of White Tiger, one of the first real breakthroughs in exposing 764. Journalists Roman and Max from Der Spiegel walk us through the case to reveal how it became one of the first major investigations in the 764 universe.
  • Inside 764

    Episode 7: 764 Explained: The Bradley Cadenhead Case & Psychological Conditioning

    01/22/2026 | 25 mins.
    This episode of Inside 764 is a documentary investigation into the case of Bradley Cadenhead, the teenage founder of the online network known as 764. Through court records, police documents, expert interviews, and original reporting, this episode examines how online environments, social isolation, and unregulated digital spaces can influence vulnerable young people. Rather than sensationalising harm, this investigation aims to understand the cultural, psychological, and systemic factors that contributed to the rise of 764.
    Follow us on socials too:
    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@inside764podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inside764podcast/
  • Inside 764

    Episode 6: Interview with an ex of a 764 member: The Kyle Spitze Story

    01/07/2026 | 23 mins.
    Inside 764 Episode 6 tells the true story of Chloe, a survivor who unknowingly dated a member of the 764 online cult - and later helped bring about his arrest.

    After discovering her ex-boyfriend was exploiting minors through encrypted platforms linked to 764, Chloe tried to report him to local authorities and was ignored. As the scale of the abuse became clear, she took her evidence directly to the FBI, triggering an investigation that led to his arrest in February 2024.

    This episode is part of an investigative journalism series examining online grooming, digital exploitation, and the systems struggling to keep children safe. Listener discretion is advised.
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About Inside 764
Inside 764 is a podcast series about a 15-year-old from Texas who built a cult the DOJ would soon call one of the biggest threats to domestic terror. In 2021, a teen was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material. But that wasn’t all they found on his computer… Authorities uncovered a new kind of online threat, an organized network of teenagers recruiting others into the darkest corners of the internet. From Alamo Pictures, Soho Podcasts, and WIRED Studios, this series uncovers one of the most disturbing online spaces of our generation.
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