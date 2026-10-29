In the Library with Albert Mohler

This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.

In this episode of In the Library, Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. speaks with Dr. Kevin DeYoung, senior pastor of Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, North Carolina, associate professor of systematic theology at Reformed Theological Seminary, and author of more than 25 books, including Just Do Something, The Hole in Our Holiness, and Daily Doctrine. We discuss the need for a robust doctrine, the battles of our day, and the Dutch Reformed Tradition.

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