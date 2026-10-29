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In the Library with Albert Mohler

R. Albert Mohler, Jr.
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
In the Library with Albert Mohler
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • In the Library with Albert Mohler

    In the Library: Kevin DeYoung

    10/28/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
    In this episode of In the Library, Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. speaks with Dr. Kevin DeYoung, senior pastor of Christ Covenant Church in Matthews, North Carolina, associate professor of systematic theology at Reformed Theological Seminary, and author of more than 25 books, including Just Do Something, The Hole in Our Holiness, and Daily Doctrine. We discuss the need for a robust doctrine, the battles of our day, and the Dutch Reformed Tradition.
    Sign up to receive every new In the Library release in your inbox.
    Follow Dr. Mohler:
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    For more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.
    For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
  • In the Library with Albert Mohler

    In the Library: Paul Miller

    10/14/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
    Sign up to receive every new In the Library release in your inbox.
    Follow Dr. Mohler:
    X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
    For more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.
    For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
  • In the Library with Albert Mohler

    In the Library: Willy Rice

    09/30/2026 | 59 mins.
    This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
    In this episode of In the Library, Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. speaks with Senior Pastor of Calvary Church in Clearwater, Florida and President of the Southern Baptist Convention, Dr. Willy Rice. We discuss Dr. Rice’s testimony, his ministry at Calvary Church and its history, evangelism, the history and role of the SBC President, current issues facing the SBC, and more.
    Sign up to receive every new In the Library release in your inbox.
    Follow Dr. Mohler:
    X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
    For more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.
    For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
  • In the Library with Albert Mohler

    In the Library: Scott Swain

    09/10/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
    In this episode of In the Library, Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. speaks with President and James Woodrow Hassell Professor of Systematic Theology at Reformed Theological Seminary Orlando, Dr. Scott R. Swain. They discuss systematic theology, leading evangelical institutions, trends in evangelical academia, and more.
    Sign up to receive every new In the Library release in your inbox.
    Follow Dr. Mohler:
    X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
    For more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.
    For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
  • In the Library with Albert Mohler

    In the Library: Russell Coleman

    08/26/2026 | 59 mins.
    This is In the Library, a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
    In this episode of In the Library, Dr. R. Albert Mohler, Jr. speaks with Attorney General of Kentucky, Russell Coleman. They discuss the majesty of law, the authority vested in the Attorney General of the United States, the history of the role of Attorney General, the FBI, and more.
    Sign up to receive every new In the Library release in your inbox.
    Follow Dr. Mohler:
    X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
    For more information on The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, go to sbts.edu.
    For more information on Boyce College, just go to BoyceCollege.com.
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About In the Library with Albert Mohler
In the Library is a long form, in-person conversation with the people creating, shaping, and understanding the culture.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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