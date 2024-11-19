Driving Performance: When AI Takes The Wheel, with Bob Trotter
Artificial Intelligence is the technology on everyone's minds. Whether it's using Chat GPT for content creation, or bringing in new tools to process our data differently. We have all started interacting with AI and we all stand to gain from it. Contrary to popular belief, a recent survey by McKinsey shows that AI would not threaten but create millions of new jobs. So how do we integrate this technology into our companies? Answering this question on In Good Companies is Bob Trotter, executive partner at Gartner, and self-labeled "Fintech Evangelist." Bob is someone who believes in the power of new tools to improve people's lives. Over the last 25 years, he has developed his IT expertise with companies like EY or ThyssenKrupp. At Gartner, he works with CIOs and CTOs for banking and financial institutions, helping them with their strategy and tech modernization and leveraging emerging technology like artificial intelligence.In this episode, Bob joins our host Ari Marin to discuss everything AI: from backend tasks, to product personalisation and planned integration. We find out how to use this new technology, and address the big questions that are permeating the business world. Why Artificial Intelligence? What does it mean for the future of business? And how can we start using it to our advantage, now? Join Bob and Ari today, and get ready to hack the AI business mindset.Highlights:Why should we be paying attention to AI? (2:55)How the launch of Chat GPT changed access to Artificial Intelligence (4:15)AI's talents: customization and authorship at scale (5:42)Companies should define their AI "ambitions" (7:00)The importance of identifying good data (8:20)AI to enhance customer facing and operation services (9:54)Addressing fears around data security (12:52)Breaking the myth of AI replacement (14:46)AI will change our business models (17:17)Tips to make AI technology accessible for your teams (20:03)What is the current legal framework around AI? (22:42)"We are still at the beginning of a tremendous journey" (25:00)
Taking Flight: Navigating Industry Changes with Metro Aviation
The 2020 pandemic has drastically changed the business landscape and put the medical aviation industry under the spotlight. When COVID hit, air services became an essential service to give access to healthcare across urban and rural areas alike and they have remained at the forefront of business preoccupations since. Case in point: in 2022, NASA launched a new mission to research and gather data on advanced air mobility. If they reach their ambitions, in five years technologies like air taxis and drones will be integrated into public services. So today, we get to the heart of the medical aviation industry, to understand where it's been, where it's going, and how to navigate the changes ahead. And we hear the story of Metro Aviation, the largest private air medical operator in the United States and a family business like no other. With Todd Stanberry, Vice President and Co-owner, we dive into 40 years of business history and build a roadmap for a dense and fast-changing business landscape. We discuss strategies to hone your business expertise and keep a competitive edge, and find out how to balance business tradition with leadership development and technological integration. Tune in with host Ari Marin and Todd today and get ready for take off.Highlights:The early days of Metro Aviation (3:39)How Mike Stanberry booked his first jobs (6:51)Metro's launch into air medical services (8:51)When Todd joined the family business (11:13)Navigating a dense market – the case of medical aviation (14:38)Specialization as a competitive edge (18:41)Metro Aviation's completion expertise (20:56)How to balance traditional leadership while embracing the future (22:55)Connecting with the talent inside your ranks (25:08)"I don't have a crystal ball, but I can tell you what needs to change." (27:49)The future of aviation is electric (29:35)Todd's personal aspiration for years to come (31:45)
Self Taught Or By The Book? Dr. John Torrens on Business Education
80% of the jobs that will exist in the next decade were not invented 5 years ago. So if you're a young entrepreneur, how do you know where to start? What skills do you need to get some skin in the game? The future of work will change the nature of business education, so in today's episode, we're hitting the books with our new guest Dr. John Torrens.John is an award winning professor at Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management. He has been teaching, mentoring and coaching entrepreneurs for 15 years. A perfect blend of business and education, John has also built two successful speech therapy practices. He currently serves as the Executive Director of Sprout Therapy Group, a multidisciplinary practice providing speech-language and specialized physical therapy for infants and children. From his own entrepreneurial path, to the core skills that emerging leaders will need, today John takes us on a journey to build the future of entrepreneurship. Together, we answer fundamental questions like: what practices are gaining traction in MBAs across the board? Where should we look for new opportunities? And what can we expect from the next generation of founders? Take out your notebooks and get ready for a lesson in business education with our host, Ari Marin, and John Torrens. Highlights:John's background and professional journey (2:43)Early experiences with talent recruitment (4:27)"Every course I took, I used my business as the lab experiment." (6:54)Business Education: from "doing" to teaching (8:14)A new growth mindset for entrepreneurship (9:56)Learning from the next generation of entrepreneurs (11:28)Current changes in cultural vision (13:52) Enhancing well-being as a risk-mitigation strategy (16:08)How ADHD changed John's approach to leadership (18:03)Encouraging entrepreneurial ideas inside your company (21:25)"Entrepreneurship is opportunity driven, not resource constrained" (22:47)Education through network building (24:17)
Through the Grapevine: Internal Communications For Long-Term Growth, with John Korinek
How do you keep track of what is happening inside your company? Do you have a newsletter? Messaging channels like Slack or a go-to person for all questions? How does information reach you? If you feel lost in the maze of internal communication, you're not alone. Research by Gallup found that 74% of employees believe they're missing out on work news and company information. So in this episode, we dive into the world of internal communication and find out how and why keeping our teams informed can help us reach our goals both now and for the future. Our guest John Korinek answers the big questions and shows us how streamlining communication can affirm your company values, help you retain talent and make better financial decisions. John is the president and CEO of PartnerComm Inc., an internal communications consulting firm that has been helping organizations identify opportunities and create strategies for their employees for 30 years. He holds a Ph.D. in Organizational Communication and has worked with companies such as Cisco, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Nordstrom, Burger King, BNSF, Nestlé and many more. Decades in business have earned him a wealth of insights and business tales, which he shares with us today.Join Ari & John in conversation to get creative with your team communication, build effective strategies and manage new cultural challenges in a rapidly changing landscape.Highlights:How John and his wife started PartnerComm Inc. (2:19)The purpose of Internal Communications (4:08)Communication as a financial decision (6:23)Think, know, feel, do: a foundational principle (8:13)Diversifying communication to widen your reach (10:25)"Employees have competing messages; we've got to break through the clutter" (12:44)Creativity and collaboration to enhance communication (14:57) How John practices Internal Communications in his business (17:15)Bottoms up communications to fight for talent (19:34)Flexible work & productivity: new challenges in Cultural Communications (21:03)"Change management starts with transparency" (24:14)
Wired in: Shuo Chen on Technology and the Future of Business
In Good Companies is back! And for Season 6, we're doing a deep dive into the future of work. Because business will look different in 2050, and if we had to take an educated guess, it seems that technology is going to be a driver of change. In 2024, 86% of organizations have maintained or raised their IT budgets. We all sense that digital tools can help us secure the future of business; we're just not sure how to use them to our advantage. So today, we speak with a leading voice in the field of technology and entrepreneurship: Shuo Chen, Silicon Valley connoisseur, faculty professor at UC Berkeley and Stanford University, and partner at IOVC, an investment firm focused on early-stage startups that drive the future of work.In this episode, Shuo shows us how tools like AI and Blockchain can revolutionize business. She demonstrates how technology will eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline our processes, redirect our attention to cultural human questions, and afford us more time to hone our leadership skills. Shuo shines a light on a new, diverse generation of self-starters who are taking their seat at the business table. And she breaks down how technology is changing the nature of entrepreneurship; opening up new career paths going forward. So join Shuo Chen and our new host Ari Marin, to get into the nuts and bolts and launch your company into the future!Highlights:A brief history of AI & Blockchain (4:16)Why AI & Blockchain are a powerful combination (6:44)How technology can augment workflows and improve decision making (8:08)Breaking down the "Human VS Technology" myth (10:00)"80% of the jobs available in 2030 were not invented 5 years ago" (11:03)Ways in which technology will change existing roles (12:20)A happy middle: how to juggle automation and personalisation (14:12)Using tech to make different leadership styles possible (15:09)Transformations in the world of entrepreneurship (16:42)FinTech and changes at play in venture funding (18:17)Fractional founders: how Shuo seeded her career (19:41)Debunking the taboo of building fractionally (21:58)Linking together technology, diversity and inclusion (23:41)How widespread access to information can create more fruitful discussion (25:33)"Resistance is a healthy part of technological development" (26:38)A final word from Shuo on the Future of Work (28:26)
Starting and running a business or managing one isn’t for the faint of heart. You’re balancing internal and external forces in a continually changing landscape. You’re building strategies, and banking on the future – no matter what it holds. This is where Cadence Bank’s In Good Companies comes in. We share our wealth of knowledge, and insights from noted industry experts, to guide you through the forces shaping business today.
We’re back for Season 6, and this time, we’re setting our sights on the future of work. We’re asking the big questions, like:
What will your career look like in 2030? Or 2050, even?
How is ESG shaping the future of companies?
And how can we leverage AI to our advantage?
We bring together experts from across the board, from Silicon Valley to multinationals like EY, to help you stay on the cutting edge of business. And we get to know those who are building the future of our companies; because at Cadence Bank, we want to hear the human side of every success story.
Hosting our stellar range of guests this season is our new host, Ari Marin. He is a Cadence Bank Senior Vice President and family enterprise advisor, whose specialty is consulting with family-owned and small businesses. Ari’s idea of “good company” is being around creative, insightful people with unique and inspirational stories. For Season 6, he brings in his curiosity and ambition to In Good Companies, to lead discussions with our guests, and bring listeners across the U.S. all the information they need, in one place, in under 30 minutes.
Ready to launch into the future? Then join us!