Mission-Ready – The Army’s Vehicle Maintenance Transformation
You don’t want to miss this action-packed episode with Major General Lalor and Chief Warrant Officer Five Maxine Williams as they highlight the critical role of vehicle maintainers in the U.S. Army and how significant they are to fighting our nation’s wars. From a young age, Chief Williams got her hands into all kinds of projects with her father prior to immigrating to the United States from Jamaica, where she saw an ad and knew the U.S. Army was a place for her. Nearly thirty-three years later, she has reached the pinnacle of her service career, guiding the future of combat vehicle maintainers and providing counsel on how to best position Soldiers to maximize their potential. She has experienced it all from basic training to vehicle recovery school, countless maintenance battalions, the Ordnance School, humanitarian deployment, to combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now as a vital member of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command leadership team. Chief Williams will not only impress you with her knowledge and experience, but her commitment to preparing the next generation of vehicle maintainers is truly inspirational. You don’t want to miss this one!
--------
43:04
The Backbone of Readiness: How TACOM Powers the Future Force
Be prepared to have your mind blown as we dive into the heart of TACOM’s global logistics powerhouse! Major General Lalor and General Brown discuss TACOM’s game-changing role in the Army’s largest modernization effort in over four decades, breaking down how the teams tackle the toughest logistical challenges, ensuring our forces have what they need, when they need it—no matter where they’re deployed. From maintaining thousands of pieces of equipment to supporting the Pacific’s logistical lifeline, this episode is all about the future of the fight—don’t miss out on this chance to see what’s under the hood at TACOM as they build a stronger, faster, and more lethal Arm.Connect with U.S. Army TACOM:U.S. Army TACOM | Warren MI | Facebook(24) U.S. Army TACOM: My Company | LinkedInU.S. Army TACOM - YouTube
--------
34:01
Beyond Our Borders: Aligning Priorities for Global Impact
Buckle up! Major General Lalor takes us on a virtual road trip to the installations of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Command. Get ready to dive deep into the five key priorities steering this powerhouse organization, and discover how each one aligns with the Army's mission to keep our nation safe. Major General Lalor shares exclusive highlights from recent events since our inaugural episode and gives us a sneak peek at what’s revving up in the months ahead. Whether you’re a military buff or just curious about what keeps our Army moving, this episode is packed with insights and inspiration! Don’t miss it!Connect with U.S. Army TACOM:U.S. Army TACOM | Warren MI | Facebook(24) U.S. Army TACOM: My Company | LinkedInU.S. Army TACOM - YouTube
--------
33:27
Brigadier General Lalor answers the age-old question: what exactly is TACOM?
In our inaugural episode, Brigadier General Lalor sets the foundation and expectations for his listeners on why he’s launching a podcast that tells the U.S. Army’s Tank-automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) story. We learn about the path that took him from his hometown in New York, to his current mission at the Detroit Arsenal, the future TACOM is preparing for, how he manages a diverse and distributed workforce, and why TACOM may be best described as the unsung offensive line of a football team. Connect with U.S. Army TACOM:U.S. Army TACOM | Warren MI | Facebook(24) U.S. Army TACOM: My Company | LinkedInU.S. Army TACOM - YouTube
--------
35:55
In General Terms: launching soon!
Welcome to In General Terms, a new podcast that tells the U.S. Army’s Tank-automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) story. Subscribe now to be notified whenever new episodes are released.Connect with U.S. Army TACOM: U.S. Army TACOM | Warren MI | Facebook(24) U.S. Army TACOM: My Company | LinkedInU.S. Army TACOM - YouTube
It’s hard to identify more important, or more intricate, places to work than the U.S. Army’s Tank-automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM). "In General Terms'', with Major General Lalor, not only gives listeners an appreciation for TACOM’s history and its commitment to the future, it also shares the General’s unique perspective of what it’s like to have the responsibility over a $5 billion dollar company that generates nearly 60 percent of the Army's total equipment. If you ever wondered what goes into ensuring our military forces are prepared when it comes to impending warfare, join us as we give you a peek inside the operations of some of the Army’s most critical and dependable assets.
Connect with U.S. Army TACOM:
U.S. Army TACOM | Warren MI | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/USArmyTACOM/
(24) U.S. Army TACOM: My Company | LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/usarmytacom/mycompany/
U.S. Army TACOM - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@U.S.ArmyTACOM