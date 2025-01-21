Mission-Ready – The Army’s Vehicle Maintenance Transformation

You don’t want to miss this action-packed episode with Major General Lalor and Chief Warrant Officer Five Maxine Williams as they highlight the critical role of vehicle maintainers in the U.S. Army and how significant they are to fighting our nation’s wars. From a young age, Chief Williams got her hands into all kinds of projects with her father prior to immigrating to the United States from Jamaica, where she saw an ad and knew the U.S. Army was a place for her. Nearly thirty-three years later, she has reached the pinnacle of her service career, guiding the future of combat vehicle maintainers and providing counsel on how to best position Soldiers to maximize their potential. She has experienced it all from basic training to vehicle recovery school, countless maintenance battalions, the Ordnance School, humanitarian deployment, to combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now as a vital member of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command leadership team. Chief Williams will not only impress you with her knowledge and experience, but her commitment to preparing the next generation of vehicle maintainers is truly inspirational. You don’t want to miss this one!