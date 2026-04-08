I am SO excited to be relaunching this podcast! I have some AMAZING episodes lined up for you but before I continue I thought I'd say a few words on Birth Box for anyone interested in doing the course. If you have enjoyed the affirmations track - then you will enjoy Birth Box as there's a whole album of meditations & podcast-style audios in there.



Connect with me over at IG, I'd love to know what topics you'd like me to cover!!



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https://www.hypnobirthing-positive-birth.com/birthbox



"From not being sure what to do or where to start, this course brought me a relief and the confidence I need as a first time mom-to-be. As I went through the course, I sensed my anxiety fading away and determination and confidence took over. Thank you Poppy, you're amazing! And you have a gift of explaining things in a way it stays in heart! 6 more weeks to go and all I say in my mind is "bring it on"! Mercy❤️