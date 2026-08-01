Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood

Today I'm joined by Mimi Bouchard, and I can't wait to share this conversation with you. We mention a discount code to try out her app, Activations, in the episode which you can find at activations.com/pod.



In our conversation, we talk about simple, attainable ways to live with more intention and motivation in your everyday life. Whether you're striving to be more present in motherhood, more fulfilled in your career, or simply more intentional in the way you approach each day, you'll walk away with practical ideas you can start using right away.



I hope this conversation leaves you feeling inspired, empowered, and encouraged to take small, meaningful steps toward becoming the person you want to be.



About Mimi: Mimi is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, published author of "Activate Your Future Self", and founder of the app Activations– a modern alternative to meditation. After years of struggling to connect with traditional mindfulness, Mimi created a more versatile, time-efficient option to feel grounded and motivated. With over 100,000 users (including fans like Miranda Kerr!), Activations are unique guided audiosdesigned to be played while you live your life– no sitting in silence required. Her signature approach blends science and soul; rooted in habit formation, neuroscience, and practical strategies while radiating warmth and relatability. Mimi has helped thousands of women feel more inspired, abundant, and motivated, and is creating a new form of “personal development” method that’s both practical and magnetic.



Links:



Get a 14-day free trial plus a massive discount on Activations: http://activations.com/pod



Mimi’s Website



Mimi on Instagram



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