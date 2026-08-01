Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood

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315 episodes
299: Declutter Your Thoughts - Simple Ways To Feel More Motivated + Intentional with Mimi Bouchard07/30/2026 | 55 mins.Today I'm joined by Mimi Bouchard, and I can't wait to share this conversation with you. We mention a discount code to try out her app, Activations, in the episode which you can find at activations.com/pod.
In our conversation, we talk about simple, attainable ways to live with more intention and motivation in your everyday life. Whether you're striving to be more present in motherhood, more fulfilled in your career, or simply more intentional in the way you approach each day, you'll walk away with practical ideas you can start using right away.
I hope this conversation leaves you feeling inspired, empowered, and encouraged to take small, meaningful steps toward becoming the person you want to be.
About Mimi: Mimi is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, published author of "Activate Your Future Self", and founder of the app Activations– a modern alternative to meditation. After years of struggling to connect with traditional mindfulness, Mimi created a more versatile, time-efficient option to feel grounded and motivated. With over 100,000 users (including fans like Miranda Kerr!), Activations are unique guided audiosdesigned to be played while you live your life– no sitting in silence required. Her signature approach blends science and soul; rooted in habit formation, neuroscience, and practical strategies while radiating warmth and relatability. Mimi has helped thousands of women feel more inspired, abundant, and motivated, and is creating a new form of “personal development” method that’s both practical and magnetic.
Links:
Get a 14-day free trial plus a massive discount on Activations: http://activations.com/pod
Mimi’s Website
Mimi on Instagram
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298: For When Your Home is Overwhelming You - 6 Questions to Ask + What to do Next07/24/2026 | 29 mins.In this episode, I'm sharing 6 questions that help me when my house gets to an overwhelmingly messy point. These questions aren't just about decluttering, because sometimes our house is overwhelming becasue we are in a season that is a little bit too busy for decluttering. I hope one or more of these questions help put you at ease (or help you take action) if your space is currently overwhelming you.
Sponsor:
Taking care of your health just got easier – start here with Zocdoc:
https://zocdoc.com/MINIMALISH
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297: Body Image, Social Media and How to Build Confidence in Our Kids with Erin Washington07/13/2026 | 47 mins.In today's guest episode, Erin Washington shares insights on the impact of social media on our kids and practical ways parents can foster confidence and healthy habits in their kids. She may be sharing mostly about how we can foster confidence in our kids, but her tips really hit me as someone who has struggled with body image most of my life.
Her new children's book is called "I'm Just Like Me," and is a great tool to help us build confidence in our kids through reading together.
Links:
Erin's Podcast
Erin on Instagram
I'm Just Like Me book
Desirae on Instagram
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296: Getting Intentional about Screen Time (for Kids and Adults) with Emily Feldpausch06/26/2026 | 38 mins.Today I am bringing you a guest episode featuring Emily Feldpausch, a parent of three, educator, and author of The Unfollow Effect: Intentional Living in a Digital Age.
After a personal experiment with social media revealed just how much technology was shaping her daily life, she became passionate about helping others cultivate healthier, more intentional digital habits. Emily encourages people to protect what matters most—their peace, presence, and relationships—while using technology in ways that align with their values.
Today she shares insights on how we can build boundaries for screen time and model better habits and boundaries as parents. Her tips come at a perfect time for any parent wanting to prioritize presence and intentionality around screen time and technology this summer.
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295: June Coffee Date: 2 Things I'm Loving, 2 Things I'm Simplifying, and Finances + Minimalism06/19/2026 | 26 mins.In this 3rd edition of our minimal-ish coffee date, I'm sharing some summer routines, what I'm loving about community-based summer camps, summer reading incentives, and a minimal-ish learning dealing with finances and a tight budget.
I hope you enjoy listening in, and feel free to share some of your things your loving, simplifying and learning in my instagram DMs!
Links:
Desirae on Instagram
Barnes and Noble Summer Reading for grades 1-6
Pizza Hut Book It Program for grades pre-k - 6.
Sponsor: Get 10% off your first bidet purchase at hellotushy.com/minimalish with code minimalish
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About Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood
Minimal-ish is a podcast hosted by Desirae Endres about striving to live with less of the things that don't matter, more of what does, and pursuing intention in every area of our everyday lives and motherhood. We'll talk about a realistic version of minimalism, family life, motherhood, work, caring for ourselves, budgeting and intentional finances, and everything in between.Podcast website
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