Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood

On "Decluttering" and Coping with the Stress in our Lives with Stacey Littlefield

Today we're talking about stress - something 2/3 of us experience to an extent that it is actually effecting our health. We live in a stressed out society, and dealing with our clutter is one way to help lessen the stress in our everyday life. But there are so many different types of stress we deal with, and some of them we cannot "declutter" out of our lives. An important question becomes "how do we cope with this stress?" Today I have Stacey Littlefield as my guest. She is a master herbalist at Redd Remedies, and she has a degree in biology with a master's degree in herbalism. We talk quite a bit about how stress effects us as women and moms, and different ways that we can cope with that stress. We also talk about natural remedies we can use to help support our bodies in coping with stress. I also spend time today sharing some of my coping mechanisms for stress, and how I had to come to terms with the way that stress was effecting me this past year. It's a bit of a longer intro so I can share all of that with you, so this episode is almost a hybrid solo episode/ guest episode. It's a unique one, and I hope you enjoy it!