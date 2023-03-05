Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
Minimal-ish is a podcast hosted by Desirae Endres about striving to live with less of the things that don't matter, more of what does, and pursuing intention in...
Minimal-ish is a podcast hosted by Desirae Endres about striving to live with less of the things that don't matter, more of what does, and pursuing intention in...

Available Episodes

5 of 194
  • On "Decluttering" and Coping with the Stress in our Lives with Stacey Littlefield
    Today we're talking about stress - something 2/3 of us experience to an extent that it is actually effecting our health. We live in a stressed out society, and dealing with our clutter is one way to help lessen the stress in our everyday life. But there are so many different types of stress we deal with, and some of them we cannot "declutter" out of our lives. An important question becomes "how do we cope with this stress?" Today I have Stacey Littlefield as my guest. She is a master herbalist at Redd Remedies, and she has a degree in biology with a master's degree in herbalism. We talk quite a bit about how stress effects us as women and moms, and different ways that we can cope with that stress. We also talk about natural remedies we can use to help support our bodies in coping with stress. I also spend time today sharing some of my coping mechanisms for stress, and how I had to come to terms with the way that stress was effecting me this past year. It's a bit of a longer intro so I can share all of that with you, so this episode is almost a hybrid solo episode/ guest episode. It's a unique one, and I hope you enjoy it! Links: Redd Remedies - Get 20% off with code Minimalish Peaceful Mama Desirae on Instagram Sponsors: Organifi: Get 20% off your order at organifi.com/minimalish code minimalish LifeMD: Get started now at lifemd.com/minimalish Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    47:40
  • Embracing The Mess of Minimalism with Kids - My Interview on Moms Overcoming Overwhelm
    Today I'm bringing you an interview of...myself. I know it sounds strange, but what I mean is I was on another podcast and I loved our conversation so much, I wanted to make sure you heard it here if you didn't get to hear it there. If you love this conversation, I hope you'll go check out the Mom's Overcoming Overwhelm podcast and hear more like it. On this episode, I share my story with minimalism and how it has been so impactful for me, what minimalism has taught me about myself and my daughter, along with how minimalism doesn't have to be about hiding the evidence that kids live in our homes. Kids will bring mess no matter how little stuff we have - so how do we embrace this season with littles and let the mess be (so we don't go crazy) Links: Moms Overcoming Overwhelm Emily on Instagram Desirae on Instagram Sponsor: Native: Get 20% off your first order at nativedeo.com/minimalish or use code minimalish at checkout Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2023
    32:12
  • Minimalism and Our Relationships (With the Other People Who Bring Stuff into our Homes)
    Today I'm bringing you a mindset shift that I hope will help ease the stress we might feel when other people we have close relationships with or who even live in our homes don't see eye to eye with our minimal-ish lifestyle. How do we choose intentionality with our stuff when it isn't us bringing the stuff into our homes? How do we have conversations with family members who love to bless our kids with plenty of gifts? Sometimes, trying to control it all can cause more stress than having that extra item in our homes. We talk about a mindset shift that might help along with some action steps we can take to deal with the influx of stuff that might come from the people we love. Sponsors: Green pan: Get 30% off your order and free shipping over $99 at greenpan.us with code MINIMALISH Indeed: Start hiring now at indeed.com/minimalish Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/13/2023
    30:48
  • Q&A: Why We Moved + Getting Things Done With Little Ones
    Today I'm bringing you a Q&A where I answer two longer winded questions - one that I have gotten a lot since our family's most recent move. I hope you enjoy this more personal episode! I'll be doing a Q&A each quarter, so if you have a question you'd like me to answer, send it my way at [email protected]! Links: Desirae on Instagram 1st Phorm Collagen Sponsor: Indeed: Start hiring now at indeed.com/minimalish Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/6/2023
    38:44
  • Impactful Mindset Shifts for Minimalism + Easier Decluttering with Dawn Madsen (The Minimal Mom)
    Today I have Dawn Madsen of The Minimal Mom on the show to share her Minimalism wisdom with us. We focus in on impactful mindset shifts that can help us get rid of more stuff we don't need, even in some of the tougher areas of our home, like our kitchen and our kids' stuff. Dawn's insights really were eye opening to me, even 5 years into decluttering. Sometimes it just takes thinking of things in a different way, and Dawn helps us do that today. Listen in, and then go declutter something! Links: Dawn on Youtube Dawn's Website Desirae on Instagram Sponsor: GreenPan: 30% off any purchase at greenpan.us with code MINIMALISH Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    38:29

About Minimal-ish: Minimalism, Intentional Living, Motherhood

Minimal-ish is a podcast hosted by Desirae Endres about striving to live with less of the things that don't matter, more of what does, and pursuing intention in every area of our everyday lives and motherhood. We'll talk about a realistic version of minimalism, family life, motherhood, work, caring for ourselves, budgeting and intentional finances, and everything in between.
