Brand new episode out today and it's all about the cells in our body cheering us on! We wrote and recorded this episode in response to a listener who asked for ways to feel less lonely.



This is our last episode in season 3. We are taking a break from writing and producing to slow down and be more mindful in our personal lives. Thank you for your patience as we take care of ourselves during this time.



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Today's Affirmations:



I am never alone.



My breath is my constant friend



My heart is beating for ME



I've got trillions of cells



and every single one of them is cheering me on.



My body is singing my song



I've got this