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Best Day Yet: Affirmations, Meditations, & Mindfulness For Kids
Marjorie Stordeur
Latest episode
32 episodes
- Drift off to sleep with this magical Cookie River Sleep Story—a calming bedtime adventure that gently guides kids through mindful breathing, positive affirmations, and a relaxing forest journey. Designed to help children fall asleep faster and sleep through the night, this story weaves in soothing mindfulness tools without kids even noticing.
Get your FREE Calming Bedtime Toolkit with a Cookie River affirmation poster, coloring page, and breath map at https://substack.com/@bestdayyetkids
Sleep story for kids, bedtime meditation, mindful bedtime, kids meditation, calming sleep story, bedtime affirmations, mindful breathing for kids, bedtime routine help
- A Sneak Peek of The Foster Cat-Astrophe (Chapter 1!)
Today’s episode is a little different—and a lot of fun!
Marjorie is sharing the first chapter of her brand-new, laugh-out-loud book The Foster Cat-Astrophe. It’s a magical, funny, heartwarming adventure full of sibling chaos, mysterious powers, and (of course) a very mischievous kitten.
If you love pets, magic, and stories that make the whole family giggle, hit play!
Want to hear the rest? Find The Foster Cat-Astrophe at
Audible
https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Foster-Cat-Astrophe-Audiobook/B0DYKR3BKN
Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Foster-Cat-Astrophe-Funny-Magic-Mischief/dp/B0DWM4G6NV
Barnes & Noble
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-foster-cat-astrophe-marjorie-a-stordeur/1147178800
or wherever you get your books. 🐾
- Here's a bonus episode of Best Day Yet plus exciting news about my new book, The Foster Cat-Astrophe.
Check out my hilarious and heartfelt book at https://www.amazon.com/Foster-Cat-Astrophe-Funny-Magic-Mischief-ebook/dp/B0DWM13GDX
Or on Audible at https://www.audible.com/pd/The-Foster-Cat-Astrophe-Audiobook/B0DYKR3BKN
Today's show is a fun way to practice "the physiological sigh" is a specific breathing pattern that involves two quick inhalations followed by a long, slow exhalation.
We practice this powerful breath technique by visualizing climbing up a waterfall and sliding down.
Hope you love this practice and don't forget to check out the book!
- Brand new episode out today and it's all about the cells in our body cheering us on! We wrote and recorded this episode in response to a listener who asked for ways to feel less lonely.
This is our last episode in season 3. We are taking a break from writing and producing to slow down and be more mindful in our personal lives. Thank you for your patience as we take care of ourselves during this time.
To learn about the 20 exclusive episodes on our Patreon account visit www.Patreon.com/bestdayyet
To learn about sponsoring Best Day Yet visit https://www.bestdayyetpodcast.com/contact/
Today's Affirmations:
I am never alone.
My breath is my constant friend
My heart is beating for ME
I've got trillions of cells
and every single one of them is cheering me on.
My body is singing my song
I've got this
- This episode is about building our KINDNESS SUPERPOWERS! It's about being kind to your brother or your sister...which is not always easy to do. Ansel & Annie help practice the affirmations for superpowered sibling kindness and brainstorm ways to be more kind to our siblings.
Todays' affirmations:
I have the kindest heart
My words are patient and kind
I look for the good in everyone, even my sibling
When it's too hard to be patient, I step away, and I take deep belly breaths
Even when it's hard to do I choose kind, I choose kind, I choose kind
I am the best brother
I am the best sister
YET
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About Best Day Yet: Affirmations, Meditations, & Mindfulness For Kids
We lead affirmations + adventures + mindfulness tools for calmer, kinder, more confident kids.We teach meditation, mindfulness, and affirmations for kids in a way that is fun and engaging for the whole family!Learn more at www.BestDayYetPodcast.comFor exclusive content, go to www.Patreon.com/BestDayYet Get bonus content on Patreon See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.Podcast website
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