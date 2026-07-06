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Between Us Moms

Katie Krause Mork and Hallie Stephens Drake
Entertainment NewsKids & Family
Between Us Moms
Latest episode

132 episodes

  • Between Us Moms

    Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: Every Detail, Guest List, Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, The Vows, Tears, A New Dog & More

    07/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's are married and we're breaking down every viral detail from the wedding — the celebrity guest list and emotional vows to Karlie Kloss, Blake Lively, Adam Sandler officiating, Travis crying, video documentary rumors, and all the moments fans can't stop talking about. Did they actually get a new dog? We have so many fun thoughts and insider stories to share!
    We discuss:
    ✨ Why they likely picked Adam Sandler to officiate
    ✨ The guest list—including Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds weren't there despite Taylor being their children's godmother
    ✨ Selena Gomez's seat at the reception—who did she sit with?
    ✨ The elaborate seating chart
    ✨ The framed photos lining the hallway as guests entered
    ✨ The strict NDAs every guest reportedly signed
    ✨ The AMC executive who allegedly posted—and then quickly deleted—a full account of the wedding
    ✨ Were cameras secretly filming a Taylor Swift documentary?
    ✨ Who walked Taylor and Travis down the aisle?
    ✨ Did the newlyweds quietly adopt a new dog?
    Then we switch gears to the relationship trend everyone is talking about...
    Have you heard of a "travel divorce"? Couples are intentionally vacationing separately, and some experts say it can actually strengthen a marriage. Others think it may be a warning sign that a real divorce isn't far behind. Katie and Hallie share whether they'd ever take separate vacations from their husbands—and what this trend might really mean.
    Plus, we react to the mom who went viral for sharing her five strict summer rules for her tweens. Are her boundaries brilliant... or way too much? We break down every rule and reveal which ones we'd actually use with our own kids.
    If you love celebrity news, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, motherhood, parenting debates, pop culture, and honest conversations between moms, this episode is for you.
    🎙️ Subscribe to Between Us Moms and leave a review—it helps more moms find the show!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Between Us Moms

    Emily Ratajkowski Talks Single Motherhood, North West's Paris Controversy & The 51% Rule Every Mom Needs

    07/01/2026 | 29 mins.
    This week on Between Us Moms, we're talking about everything from mom hacks and home refreshes to the biggest parenting debates dominating the internet.
    Hallie shares why her overflowing social calendar is taking over her brain, a simple swap that's helping her reduce waste and lower her carbon footprint, and the surprisingly effective way she gets motivated to check off those lingering house projects.
    Katie is in full home makeover mode, sharing her latest finds from Prime Day, Home Depot, HomeGoods, Costco, and why she's suddenly obsessed with ferns. Plus, she reveals the feedback her husband, Jason, has for the podcast.
    Then it's time for Headlines That Made Us Text Each Other.
    First, we unpack the viral conversation surrounding Emily Ratajkowski's deeply personal essay for The Cut, where she opens up about divorce, dating, single motherhood, and the quote everyone can't stop discussing: "Having a child with the wrong man is one of the fastest ways to ruin your life." We discuss whether she's right, why her comments have sparked so much debate, and whether choosing the wrong parenting partner really can change the course of your life.
    Next, we're diving into the internet's latest parenting controversy after North West attended Paris Fashion Week without Kim Kardashian by her side. With North only recently turning 13, and considering Kim's traumatic 2016 Paris robbery, was this a sign of healthy independence or a parenting decision that went too far? We share our honest takes.
    Finally, in The Mom Algorithm, we're breaking down the viral 51% Rule—the mindset shift that's inspiring people to stop letting fear of judgment make their decisions. If you've ever wanted to start something new but worried about what other people would think, this conversation is for you.
    Whether you're looking for parenting discussions, pop culture news, motherhood conversations or just a fun chat between two moms navigating it all, this episode has something for you.
    Don't forget to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with another mom who always sends you the headlines that have everyone talking.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Between Us Moms

    Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO are Divorcing But Still Having a Baby, Mom Hacks, and Expensive Parenting

    06/24/2026 | 26 mins.
    This week on Between Us Moms, Katie and Hallie are giving themselves permission to exhale. The moms dive into why a "lazy weekend" is sometimes so necessary. No birthday parties or social obligations. Just family.
    Hallie shares why every mom deserves a girls' night out—from getting dressed up and feeling like yourself again to swapping parenting hacks with friends who truly get it. She also shares the NSFW tip she learned about.
    The conversation takes a turn into celebrity headlines as the ladies discuss Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's plans to grow their family despite divorcing. Is having a baby after relationship struggles a good idea? Katie and Hallie share their honest opinions and discuss the realities many couples face when navigating fertility, marriage, and major life decisions.
    They also weigh in on the viral dad who sparked debate after taking his daughters into a women's restroom. What would they expect their own husbands to do in that situation?
    Plus:
    • The movies and shows we're watching, including Maternal Instinct and Not Suitable for Work
    • The importance of getting dressed up
    • Viral parenting debates
    • Why berries suddenly cost a small fortune
    • The shocking cost of extracurricular activities like gymnastics, dance, baseball and swim lessons
    • The financial realities of raising children today
    If you've ever felt exhausted, overwhelmed, stretched too thin, or wondered how anyone can afford parenting these days, this mom podcast is for you.
    Hit play—you're not alone.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Between Us Moms

    A 90s Summer, Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors & Why We Still Say 'LOL'

    06/17/2026 | 28 mins.
    This week on Between Us Moms, we're talking about everything from Taylor Swift wedding rumors, why the 5th installment of Toy Story has us feeling old and why millennials simply can't quit ankle socks.
    Hallie shares why she's embracing a nostalgic "90s summer" for her daughters, while Katie recaps a memorable family trip to Hawaii, celebrating Kaia's third birthday, and navigating the ever-fun world of toddler sleep regressions.
    In Headlines That Made Us Text Each Other, we dive into the internet-breaking rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are secretly planning a massive wedding at Madison Square Garden. Is there any truth to the speculation, or are Swifties convinced it's all a distraction from something much more private? We break down the latest theories and share our takes.
    Then, we're feeling all the emotions about Toy Story 5. Woody has a bald spot, the franchise is turning 31, and the new film tackles a topic every modern parent understands: kids, screens, and the struggle to preserve imaginative play.
    Finally, in The Mom Algorithm, we discuss the viral question asking millennials to reveal the most aggressively millennial habits they refuse to give up. From ending every text with "lol" to lifelong loyalty to side parts, crossbody bags, and ankle socks, we're exposing ourselves one cringe habit at a time.
    Whether you're raising toddlers, obsessing over Taylor and Travis’ upcoming nuptials, surviving sleep regressions, or clinging to your millennial identity, this episode is for you.

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Between Us Moms

    How Much Should a Toddler Birthday Party Cost?! Our Mom Triggers & 90s Crushes

    05/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    This week on Between Us Moms, we are ALL over the place in the best way possible!
    We debate the absolutely insane cost of toddler birthday parties and try to figure out what’s actually reasonable to spend in this economy… because between groceries, inflation, and Pinterest-worthy parties, parenting is getting EXPENSIVE. We each put a dollar amount on much we think a kid's birthday party should cost.
    Then we get into the “sleep divorce” conversation because Hallie might be getting one — should couples sleep in separate rooms if one partner snores?!
    We also spiral into a full-blown nostalgic 90s crush conversation after hearing about Hilary Duff’s childhood crush on Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Katie and Hallie reveal the heartthrobs that completely defined their childhoods — Joshua Jackson, Hanson, Ryan Phillippe, Scott Speedman, Eric Von Detten, Devon Sawa and more. Plus, they share personal stories and interactions they've had with some of these men that you won't here anywhere else.
    Plus:
    • Our thoughts on Netflix’s The Crash: Are Madeline’s parents also partly responsible?
    • The REAL mom triggers pushing us over the edge lately: Whining, fighting siblings, bedtime battles, overstimulation and never having enough time to get anything done... we are sharing our personal motherhood moments that make us want to cry.
    If you’re a millennial mom trying to survive parenting, marriage, nostalgia, and the economy all at once… this episode is for you.
    Make sure to subscribe, leave a review, and follow Between Us Moms for new episodes every week!
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Between Us Moms
"Between Us Moms” is the podcast that spills the tea (or should we say milk) on parenting and pop culture.In a world filled with dirty diapers, sleepless nights and toddler tantrums, two emmy-award winning entertainment journalists slash mamas embark on a hilarious and heartwarming journey about the beauty and chaos of motherhood. And get this – your favorite celebrity mamas will be dropping by occasionally to share candid, meaningful and funny stories about parenthood not shared anywhere else. From mama wins to the oh-so-familiar epic mom fails, we keep it real so you can too. And yes, we’re chatting about our favorite pop culture stories too — and sharing our expert insight you won’t get anywhere else!New episodes every Wednesday.
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