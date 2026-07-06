This week on Between Us Moms, we're talking about everything from mom hacks and home refreshes to the biggest parenting debates dominating the internet.

Hallie shares why her overflowing social calendar is taking over her brain, a simple swap that's helping her reduce waste and lower her carbon footprint, and the surprisingly effective way she gets motivated to check off those lingering house projects.

Katie is in full home makeover mode, sharing her latest finds from Prime Day, Home Depot, HomeGoods, Costco, and why she's suddenly obsessed with ferns. Plus, she reveals the feedback her husband, Jason, has for the podcast.

Then it's time for Headlines That Made Us Text Each Other.

First, we unpack the viral conversation surrounding Emily Ratajkowski's deeply personal essay for The Cut, where she opens up about divorce, dating, single motherhood, and the quote everyone can't stop discussing: "Having a child with the wrong man is one of the fastest ways to ruin your life." We discuss whether she's right, why her comments have sparked so much debate, and whether choosing the wrong parenting partner really can change the course of your life.

Next, we're diving into the internet's latest parenting controversy after North West attended Paris Fashion Week without Kim Kardashian by her side. With North only recently turning 13, and considering Kim's traumatic 2016 Paris robbery, was this a sign of healthy independence or a parenting decision that went too far? We share our honest takes.

Finally, in The Mom Algorithm, we're breaking down the viral 51% Rule—the mindset shift that's inspiring people to stop letting fear of judgment make their decisions. If you've ever wanted to start something new but worried about what other people would think, this conversation is for you.

Whether you're looking for parenting discussions, pop culture news, motherhood conversations or just a fun chat between two moms navigating it all, this episode has something for you.

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with another mom who always sends you the headlines that have everyone talking.



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