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6 episodes
Stop Waiting Until the Kids Are Older: Making Time for Your Dreams in Motherhood | Kim Galloway10/19/2026 | 1h 6 mins.There is probably something you keep telling yourself you’ll get to when life settles down.
Maybe it’s a book you want to write, a business you want to start, something creative you want to make or a skill you’ve been wanting to learn. You mean it when you say you’re going to do it, but motherhood is full, life keeps moving, and “when I have more time” can quietly turn into years.
Kim Galloway has learned to work with the life and time she actually has.
Kim is a bestselling author of more than 20 books, book coach, publisher and mother of four. She is raising four young children on a ranch, homeschooling, running a business and navigating a marriage shaped by her husband’s rotating work schedule. In the middle of all of that, she continues to write, build and make room for the things that matter to her.
A big part of how she does it is knowing what deserves her time in the first place.
In this conversation, Kim and I talk about using small pockets of time to make meaningful progress, deciding whether the “juice is worth the squeeze,” protecting your priorities and giving yourself permission to invest time, money and energy into something that matters to you too.
Here’s what you’ll hear in this episode:
• How Kim decides what actually deserves her time: From her “half of the half” approach to asking whether the “juice is worth the squeeze,” Kim shares how she separates meaningful work from activity that only looks productive.
• How small pockets of time can move a big dream forward: We talk about writing in 15-minute increments, using everyday moments as thinking time and letting go of the idea that meaningful work requires hours of uninterrupted space.
• Why support matters when you’re pursuing something of your own: Kim explains why coaching, education and outside help can make it easier to keep going after the initial excitement wears off.
• What our children learn when they see Mom pursuing her own dreams too: We talk about the example we set when our children see us growing, creating and making room for the things God has placed in us.
• What changed after Kim nearly lost her life: A serious health crisis reshaped the way she thinks about time, postponed dreams and the things she no longer wants to keep pushing into “someday.”
One of the ideas I kept returning to after this conversation was how easy it is for a woman to become so committed to helping everyone around her grow that she keeps postponing her own growth.
We love our families deeply. We have real responsibilities, full calendars and people who genuinely need us. At the same time, there may still be something in you that deserves attention.
You may not have three uninterrupted hours today. You might have fifteen minutes, and fifteen minutes is enough to begin.
Used consistently, those minutes can become pages, a manuscript, a business, a new skill, a piece of art or the beginning of a completely different chapter of your life.
You do not have to wait until life becomes less full to begin making room for something that matters to you.
📣 Keep the Conversation Going!
Come Find Your Girlfriends! 👯🏽♀️
You don't have to navigate every season of life alone, and the conversations don't have to end when the episode does!
Join our FREE Girlfriends Thriving community, a faith-rooted space for women who love God, want to enjoy life, and value genuine friendships. Inside, we're having real conversations, encouraging one another, growing in faith, and making room for more connection and joy in everyday life.
We'd love to have you!
→ JOIN OUR FREE COMMUNITY: https://www.skool.com/the-thriving-circle-5595/about
✨ New Here? Start Here!
Welcome to Girlfriends Thriving! We're a community and media platform encouraging women to grow in faith, live intentionally, and enjoy the lives God has entrusted to them.
Explore our podcasts, helpful resources, community, and experiences. There's something here for every season of your journey.
→ START HERE: https://bit.ly/GT-START
❤️ Meet Our Guest Kim Galloway
Kim Galloway is a bestselling author of more than 20 books, book coach, publisher and founder of New Frontier Books. She helps message-driven authors clarify the deeper message behind their work, write their books and share those ideas with the people they are meant to serve.
CONNECT WITH KIM
Website: newfrontierbooks.com
Resources and offers: newfrontierbooks.com/everything
ABOUT HOW DOES SHE DO IT?
How Does She Do It? explores a mother’s journey at the intersection of faith, family and calling. Through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives, we go beyond what everyone sees to talk about the decisions, faith, systems, sacrifices, support and real-life seasons underneath it all.
FROM GIRLFRIENDS THRIVING
Follow Girlfriends Thriving (@girlfriendsthriving) and stay connected for new conversations, resources and experiences created to help women flourish in faith, family, purpose and the life God has entrusted to them.
DISCLAIMER
How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes. Guests share their personal experiences, perspectives and areas of expertise, which do not necessarily represent the views of Girlfriends Thriving or Latasha Kennedy. Nothing shared in this program should be considered individualized medical, mental health, financial, legal or other professional advice. Please consult an appropriately qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.
Who Are You After Motherhood? Faith, Identity & Finding Purpose in a New Season | Aurie Riley10/12/2026 | 59 mins.Motherhood can give you a new identity before you have had time to understand what happened to the old one.
Aurie Riley says no one prepared her for that part.
Her love for God and her daughter never wavered, but motherhood introduced a new set of questions about her career, purpose, identity, capacity, and what this next chapter of her life could look like.
In this premiere episode of How Does She Do It?, Aurie and I explore the parts of motherhood that often go unseen and the questions women navigate as they grow into new seasons of life.
We talk about the unique dynamics of their family, with Aurie working outside the home while her husband homeschools their daughter. We also discuss learning to be fully present in the season you're in rather than constantly looking ahead to the next, letting go of perfectionism, establishing boundaries that honor your capacity, and recognizing that marriage sometimes requires each partner to show up differently as life changes.
Aurie also speaks candidly about her experiences with depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and the struggle to rediscover her identity after becoming a mother. She reflects on the courage it took to pursue genuine friendships, why connection sometimes requires us to make the first move, and how gardening helped her see God's presence and the process of growth in a new light.
One story in particular stayed with me. Aurie shared how daffodils spend much of their growing season developing beneath the soil, long before there's anything beautiful to see above ground. It's such a meaningful reminder that just because we can't see progress doesn't mean growth isn't happening. Sometimes the most important work is taking place beneath the surface, as roots deepen, strength develops, and God prepares us for what comes next.
In this episode, you’ll hear:
Why Aurie believes the real challenge is learning to “be where your feet are.”
How she created a “good enough” list when working, mothering and maintaining a home made perfection impossible.
What boundaries can look like when you love someone but cannot do their inner work for them.
Why meaningful friendship did not simply appear for her, and what changed when she decided to go first.
The identity crisis she experienced after becoming a mother and the questions it forced her to ask about purpose.
Why dark seasons reminded her of bulbs growing roots underground before anything blooms.
What it can mean to cultivate the life you have today instead of waiting for the next season to begin.
Maybe the goal is not to become better at carrying everything.
Maybe it's to become more honest about the season you are in, more intentional about what matters now, and more willing to trust what God may be growing beneath the surface.
If this conversation sounds like the season you're living right now, send it to a woman who needs to hear that she doesn't have to have the next version of herself figured out yet. Follow How Does She Do It? so you don't miss the next conversation.
📣 Keep the Conversation Going!
Come Find Your Girlfriends! 👯🏽♀️
You don't have to navigate every season of life alone, and the conversations don't have to end when the episode does!
Join our FREE Girlfriends Thriving community, a faith-rooted space for women who love God, want to enjoy life, and value genuine friendships. Inside, we're having real conversations, encouraging one another, growing in faith, and making room for more connection and joy in everyday life.
We'd love to have you!
→ JOIN OUR FREE COMMUNITY: https://www.skool.com/the-thriving-circle-5595/about
✨ New Here? Start Here!
Welcome to Girlfriends Thriving! We're a community and media platform encouraging women to grow in faith, live intentionally, and enjoy the lives God has entrusted to them.
Explore our podcasts, helpful resources, community, and experiences. There's something here for every season of your journey.
→ START HERE: https://bit.ly/GT-START
❤️ Meet Our Guest: Aurie Riley
Aurie Riley is a muralist, painter, and founder of Sonshine Paperie, a faith-rooted paper goods brand inspired by gardening, nature, and intentional living.
Through her art, coaching, and podcast Planted on Purpose, she encourages women to cultivate lives marked by deeper faith, sustainable growth, connection, and joy.
Links / Resources
Explore Sonshine Paperie: sonshinepaperie.com
Follow Aurie on Instagram:
@a_a_riley
@sonshinepaperie
Podcast: Planted on Purpose
DISCLAIMER:
How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes. Guests share their own experiences, perspectives and expertise, which do not necessarily represent the views of Girlfriends Thriving or Latasha Kennedy. This episode includes discussion of mental health, trauma, depression, anxiety and personal wellness practices. Nothing shared in this program should be considered individualized medical, mental health or other professional advice. Please consult an appropriately qualified professional regarding your individual circumstances.
Parenting Isn’t About Perfection: Faith, Mental Health & Raising Kids Well | Dr. Stacy Haynes10/12/2026 | 1h 23 mins.What if the greatest gift you could give your children isn't being a perfect mother, but being a present one?
We spend so much time trying to get motherhood right. We want to raise emotionally healthy children, create peaceful homes, build strong relationships, and prepare our kids for a world that's constantly changing. But how do we do all of that without getting lost in the pressure to be everything, everywhere, all at once?
In this episode of How Does She Do It?, I'm joined by Dr. Stacy Haynes, a licensed professional counselor, author, parenting expert, and mother who has dedicated her work to helping children and families thrive.
We're talking about what really matters when it comes to raising children: creating an environment where they feel safe, seen, supported, and loved while helping them develop the confidence and skills they'll need long after they leave our homes.
From family routines and emotional regulation to technology, mental health, faith, and financial responsibility, Dr. Stacy shares practical insights that can help us become more intentional in how we parent.
And here's what I love about this conversation: It's not about adding more to your already full plate. It's about becoming more intentional with what's already on it.
Here's What You'll Learn in This Episode
How to create a more peaceful, intentional home. Discover how prayer, planning, predictable routines, and clear priorities can bring greater structure and stability to family life.
How to better understand what your child's behavior is communicating. Learn why sleep, nutrition, technology, and emotional well-being matter, and how looking beneath the behavior can change the way you respond.
How to strengthen your relationship with your children, even when things feel disconnected. Explore practical ways to communicate, rebuild trust, repair strained relationships, and stay connected as your children grow.
How faith and mental health care can support the whole family. Understand why prayer and professional mental health support can work together and how to recognize when additional support may be needed.
How to prepare your children for life beyond your home. From financial responsibility and problem-solving to independence and healthy relationships, learn how to help your children develop skills they'll carry into adulthood.
The Message I Hope You Remember
Dr. Stacy shared something that stayed with me:
“Parenting is not about perfection. It is about significance.”
Our children won't remember whether we got every morning routine right or always knew exactly what to say.
But I hope they'll remember that we listened. That we paid attention. That we made time. That when we got things wrong, we cared enough to make them right.
And years from now, I hope they'll be able to say:
Mom showed up. Mom knew me. Mom loved me.
If you've ever questioned whether you're doing enough as a mother, this is a conversation I want you to hear.
And if today has already been messy, remember: you can begin again.
📣 Keep the Conversation Going!
Come Find Your Girlfriends! 👯🏽♀️
You don't have to navigate every season of life alone, and the conversations don't have to end when the episode does!
Join our FREE Girlfriends Thriving community, a faith-rooted space for women who love God, want to enjoy life, and value genuine friendships. Inside, we're having real conversations, encouraging one another, growing in faith, and making room for more connection and joy in everyday life.
We'd love to have you!
→ JOIN OUR FREE COMMUNITY: https://www.skool.com/the-thriving-circle-5595/about
✨ New Here? Start Here!
Welcome to Girlfriends Thriving! We're a community and media platform encouraging women to grow in faith, live intentionally, and enjoy the lives God has entrusted to them.
Explore our podcasts, helpful resources, community, and experiences. There's something here for every season of your journey.
→ START HERE: https://bit.ly/GT-START
❤️ Meet Our Guest Dr. Stacy Haynes
Dr. Stacy Haynes, Ed.D., LPC, ACS is a licensed professional counselor, author, speaker and parenting and wellness expert with more than two decades of experience serving children and families. Her work integrates faith, evidence-informed mental-health practices and whole-person wellness.
Her book Love Our Babies Well: Parenting with Faith, Love & Wellness follows children from infancy through young adulthood using eight stages of development alongside eight dimensions of wellness, with additional support for families raising neurodivergent children.
She is also the author of Powerful Peaceful Parenting: Guiding Children, Changing Lives.
CONNECT WITH DR. STACY
Website: drstacyhayneslpc.com
Instagram: @drstacyhayneslpc
Podcast: The Dr. Stacy Show
Book: Love Our Babies Well
Wellness resources: Made Well by God
ABOUT HOW DOES SHE DO IT?
How Does She Do It? explores a mother’s journey at the intersection of faith, family and calling. Through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives, we go beyond what everyone sees to talk about the decisions, faith, systems, sacrifices, support and real-life seasons underneath it all.
DISCLAIMER
How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes only. This episode includes discussion of mental health, child development, nutrition, sleep, medication and parenting practices. It is not individualized medical, psychological, psychiatric or parenting advice. Please consult an appropriately qualified healthcare or mental-health professional regarding your child’s or family’s individual needs.
How I Do It: Faith, Family, Systems & Building a Life on Purpose | Latasha Kennedy10/12/2026 | 1h 3 mins.I spend this show asking women one question: How does she do it?
This time, my friend Cecelia Curtis, host of the Top 2% podcast The Heart of Friendship and owner of Ada’s Tea Cup, turned the microphone around and asked me.
Cecelia is also one of the women you’ll hear from on How Does She Do It?, but for this conversation, she stepped into the host’s seat.
How have I built a life that makes room for my faith, my marriage, raising two sons, creative work, entrepreneurship and the things I still feel called to become?
The answer isn't that I've somehow figured out how to do everything.
It's that I've become deeply intentional about deciding what matters.
In this conversation, Cecelia and I talk about some of the choices behind the life people see now: why systems changed motherhood for me, why my husband and I started raising our boys with the future in mind, how we intentionally taught them to use their voices and create value, what has sustained our marriage through changing seasons, and why I finally knew this was the right season to launch How Does She Do It?
We also talk about the seasons when none of it looked particularly polished.
There was a version of me with a toddler running the house, toys covering the living room, no real structure to my days and a husband coming home to a wife who knew something had to change.
That realization eventually taught me something I still believe:
Structure does not have to make life smaller. The right structure can give you more freedom to enjoy what matters.
Here’s What You’ll Hear:
Why structure changed motherhood for me: The small family bottlenecks I started solving and how simple systems created calmer days, greater freedom and more room to actually enjoy my family.
Why we started parenting with the end in mind: How my husband and I thought about the men we hoped our sons would become and intentionally taught them to use their voices, solve problems and understand how to create value.
Why faith and vision are connected for me: How “teach us to number our days” shaped the way I think about time, calling and stewarding the life God has entrusted to me.
What 22 years of marriage have taught me about choosing each other: Why friendship matters, how our emotional needs have changed over time and what walking through difficult seasons has taught us about staying connected.
Why I finally said yes to How Does She Do It?: Why I believe an idea can be right while the timing is wrong, and what made me realize this was finally the season to build the show.
And throughout the conversation, we talk about the real-life choices, adjustments and support that have helped me build a life that makes room for faith, family, marriage, motherhood and meaningful work.
This conversation is ultimately about knowing what matters and building your life around it.
Because when you are clear about what matters, it becomes easier to decide what deserves your time, what needs to change, and what you can let go of in each season.
My life isn’t perfect, but it is deeply intentional.
And I think there’s a difference.
📣 Keep the Conversation Going!
Come Find Your Girlfriends! 👯🏽♀️
You don't have to navigate every season of life alone, and the conversations don't have to end when the episode does!
Join our FREE Girlfriends Thriving community, a faith-rooted space for women who love God, want to enjoy life, and value genuine friendships. Inside, we're having real conversations, encouraging one another, growing in faith, and making room for more connection and joy in everyday life.
We'd love to have you!
→ JOIN OUR FREE COMMUNITY: https://www.skool.com/the-thriving-circle-5595/about
✨ New Here? Start Here!
Welcome to Girlfriends Thriving! We're a community and media platform encouraging women to grow in faith, live intentionally, and enjoy the lives God has entrusted to them.
Explore our podcasts, helpful resources, community, and experiences. There's something here for every season of your journey.
→ START HERE: https://bit.ly/GT-START
ABOUT YOUR GUEST HOST
Cecelia Curtis is the host of the Top 2% podcast The Heart of Friendship and the owner of Ada’s Tea Cup, a tea brand centered on connection, conversation and meaningful moments. Cecelia is also a guest on this season of How Does She Do It?, but in this episode, she takes over the host’s chair to interview Latasha.
Ada’s Tea Cup: shop.adasteacup.com
ABOUT LATASHA KENNEDY
Latasha Kennedy is an award-winning filmmaker, strategist and founder of Girlfriends Thriving, a faith-rooted media and lifestyle brand created to help women flourish across faith, health, marriage and family, career and calling, and financial wellbeing. She is a wife of 22 years, mother of two enterprising sons and the host of How Does She Do It?
ABOUT HOW DOES SHE DO IT?
How Does She Do It? explores a mother's journey at the intersection of faith, family and calling. Through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives, we go beyond what everyone sees to talk about the decisions, faith, systems, sacrifices and support underneath it all.
CONNECT
Girlfriends Thriving: girlfriendsthriving.com
Instagram: @girlfriendsthriving
Latasha: @latashakennedy
DISCLAIMER
How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes. Guests share personal experiences and perspectives that should not be considered individualized medical, mental health, financial, legal or other professional advice.
How to Stop Doing It All: Mom Burnout, Family Systems & Sustainable Health | Rachel DeSonier10/12/2026 | 1h 1 mins.What if building a healthier family didn't require you to do more, but to stop doing everything yourself?
Somewhere along the way, many of us learned that being a good mother meant being the person who remembers everything, manages everyone's schedules, prepares the meals, keeps the house running, and somehow still finds time to take care of herself.
But here's the question: What happens when the person holding everything together is running on empty?
In this episode of How Does She Do It?, I'm joined by Rachel DeSonier, a Registered Dietitian, Certified Personal Trainer, fat-loss coach, and mother of five who has learned that a healthy family can't depend on one exhausted woman doing everything.
With five children close in age, including children who joined their family through foster care and adoption, Rachel realized that trying to manage every responsibility herself wasn't sustainable. Instead, she began creating family rhythms that made room for shared responsibility, realistic expectations, and everyone's well-being, including her own.
We're talking about raising children who contribute to family life, protecting space in an already busy schedule, recognizing the limits of our capacity, and building health habits that actually work in the middle of motherhood.
And yes, we're getting into Rachel's 10-year meal rotation, because when you're feeding a family of seven, finding ways to simplify dinner is worth talking about!
What I appreciate about this conversation is that Rachel isn't asking mothers to become more disciplined so they can squeeze even more into their days. She's challenging us to rethink what a healthy, thriving family actually looks like and recognize that Mom's well-being matters just as much as everyone else's.
Here's What You'll Learn in This Episode
How to raise children who contribute to family life instead of depending on Mom for everything. Rachel shares why teaching children responsibility, perseverance, and teamwork benefits the entire family and prepares them for life beyond your home.
How to protect your family's time and your own capacity. Discover why Rachel intentionally leaves margin in her schedule, how she decides what deserves a yes, and why a mother's well-being should be a family priority.
How to build sustainable health habits without constantly starting over. Learn why small, consistent changes can be more effective than dramatic overhauls and why building strength matters for your long-term health.
How to simplify meal planning and take the stress out of feeding your family. Rachel shares her 15-minute planning system, the 10-year meal rotation that simplifies dinner for her family of seven, and her practical approach to picky eaters.
How to prioritize your marriage while raising a busy family. Find out why Rachel and her husband traded traditional dinner dates for monthly lunch dates and how making adjustments to fit your current season can help you stay connected.
.The Message I Hope You Remember
Our capacity changes, and our expectations can change with it.
Not everything good belongs on your calendar right now. Rachel reminds us that building a healthy family means sharing responsibilities, honoring our limits, and making room for what matters most.
Your children don't need to see you doing everything. They can benefit from seeing you care for yourself, too.
Because a healthy family should include a healthy, supported mother.
📣 Keep the Conversation Going!
Come Find Your Girlfriends! 👯🏽♀️
You don't have to navigate every season of life alone, and the conversations don't have to end when the episode does!
Join our FREE Girlfriends Thriving community, a faith-rooted space for women who love God, want to enjoy life, and value genuine friendships. Inside, we're having real conversations, encouraging one another, growing in faith, and making room for more connection and joy in everyday life.
We'd love to have you!
→ JOIN OUR FREE COMMUNITY: https://www.skool.com/the-thriving-circle-5595/about
✨ New Here? Start Here!
Welcome to Girlfriends Thriving! We're a community and media platform encouraging women to grow in faith, live intentionally, and enjoy the lives God has entrusted to them.
Explore our podcasts, helpful resources, community, and experiences. There's something here for every season of your journey.
→ START HERE: https://bit.ly/GT-START
❤️ Meet Our Guest: Rachel DeSonier
Rachel DeSonier is a Registered Dietitian, Certified Personal Trainer, fat-loss coach and mom of five. Through Effective Fitness for Women and the Effective Weight Loss for Moms podcast, she helps busy mothers build strength, improve their nutrition and create sustainable health routines that work in real family life.
CONNECT WITH RACHEL
Podcast: Effective Weight Loss for Moms
Instagram: @effectivefitnessforwomen
Website: effectivefitnessforwomen.com
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer
Rachel’s 100 Gram Protein Cheat Sheet
Rachel’s meal-planning resource
ABOUT HOW DOES SHE DO IT?
How Does She Do It? explores a mother’s journey at the intersection of faith, family and calling. Through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives, we go beyond what everyone sees to talk about the decisions, faith, systems, sacrifices, support and real-life seasons underneath it all.
FROM GIRLFRIENDS THRIVING
[INSERT CURRENT EVENT, PROGRAM, SERIES OR COMMUNITY PROMOTION]
Follow Girlfriends Thriving and stay connected for new conversations, resources and experiences created to help women flourish in faith, family, purpose and the life God has entrusted to them.
DISCLAIMER
How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes only. This episode includes general discussion of nutrition, exercise, weight management and health. It is not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any medical condition and should not be considered individualized medical, nutrition, mental health or fitness advice. Please consult your physician or another appropriately qualified healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet, exercise routine or healthcare plan. Guests share their own experiences, perspectives and areas of expertise, which do not necessarily represent the views of Girlfriends Thriving or Latasha Kennedy.
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About How Does She Do It?
How Does She Do It? is a podcast about what sits underneath the roles women carry. Hosted by Latasha Kennedy, the show explores motherhood at the intersection of faith, family and calling through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives. We talk about the decisions, systems, relationships, setbacks and support behind what everyone else sees. These are not conversations with women who have everything figured out. They are conversations about becoming, choosing what matters, navigating seasons that stretch you and building a life that reflects what God has entrusted to you. From marriage and motherhood to identity, health, work, purpose, money and the dreams that still matter, How Does She Do It? asks the question women are often thinking when they look at another woman’s life they admire: "Geez, how does she do it?" Well sis, it’s time to find out.Podcast website
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