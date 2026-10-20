I spend this show asking women one question: How does she do it?



This time, my friend Cecelia Curtis, host of the Top 2% podcast The Heart of Friendship and owner of Ada’s Tea Cup, turned the microphone around and asked me.



Cecelia is also one of the women you’ll hear from on How Does She Do It?, but for this conversation, she stepped into the host’s seat.

How have I built a life that makes room for my faith, my marriage, raising two sons, creative work, entrepreneurship and the things I still feel called to become?

The answer isn't that I've somehow figured out how to do everything.

It's that I've become deeply intentional about deciding what matters.

In this conversation, Cecelia and I talk about some of the choices behind the life people see now: why systems changed motherhood for me, why my husband and I started raising our boys with the future in mind, how we intentionally taught them to use their voices and create value, what has sustained our marriage through changing seasons, and why I finally knew this was the right season to launch How Does She Do It?

We also talk about the seasons when none of it looked particularly polished.

There was a version of me with a toddler running the house, toys covering the living room, no real structure to my days and a husband coming home to a wife who knew something had to change.

That realization eventually taught me something I still believe:

Structure does not have to make life smaller. The right structure can give you more freedom to enjoy what matters.



Here’s What You’ll Hear:

Why structure changed motherhood for me: The small family bottlenecks I started solving and how simple systems created calmer days, greater freedom and more room to actually enjoy my family.

Why we started parenting with the end in mind: How my husband and I thought about the men we hoped our sons would become and intentionally taught them to use their voices, solve problems and understand how to create value.

Why faith and vision are connected for me: How “teach us to number our days” shaped the way I think about time, calling and stewarding the life God has entrusted to me.

What 22 years of marriage have taught me about choosing each other: Why friendship matters, how our emotional needs have changed over time and what walking through difficult seasons has taught us about staying connected.

Why I finally said yes to How Does She Do It?: Why I believe an idea can be right while the timing is wrong, and what made me realize this was finally the season to build the show.

And throughout the conversation, we talk about the real-life choices, adjustments and support that have helped me build a life that makes room for faith, family, marriage, motherhood and meaningful work.



This conversation is ultimately about knowing what matters and building your life around it.

Because when you are clear about what matters, it becomes easier to decide what deserves your time, what needs to change, and what you can let go of in each season.

My life isn’t perfect, but it is deeply intentional.

And I think there’s a difference.

📣 Keep the Conversation Going!



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ABOUT YOUR GUEST HOST

Cecelia Curtis is the host of the Top 2% podcast The Heart of Friendship and the owner of Ada’s Tea Cup, a tea brand centered on connection, conversation and meaningful moments. Cecelia is also a guest on this season of How Does She Do It?, but in this episode, she takes over the host’s chair to interview Latasha.

Ada’s Tea Cup: shop.adasteacup.com



ABOUT LATASHA KENNEDY

Latasha Kennedy is an award-winning filmmaker, strategist and founder of Girlfriends Thriving, a faith-rooted media and lifestyle brand created to help women flourish across faith, health, marriage and family, career and calling, and financial wellbeing. She is a wife of 22 years, mother of two enterprising sons and the host of How Does She Do It?



ABOUT HOW DOES SHE DO IT?

How Does She Do It? explores a mother's journey at the intersection of faith, family and calling. Through honest conversations with women building meaningful lives, we go beyond what everyone sees to talk about the decisions, faith, systems, sacrifices and support underneath it all.



CONNECT

Girlfriends Thriving: girlfriendsthriving.com

Instagram: @girlfriendsthriving

Latasha: @latashakennedy



DISCLAIMER

How Does She Do It? and related Girlfriends Thriving content are provided for informational, educational and inspirational purposes. Guests share personal experiences and perspectives that should not be considered individualized medical, mental health, financial, legal or other professional advice.