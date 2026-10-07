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342 episodes
- Whether you lean strict or soft, you've probably never been told which parenting style you slip into, or what the research shows happens to kids raised inside each one. This video walks you through the three you're most likely to land in, in plain language, with no shame attached and gives you the piece you've been missing: Reasoned Rules, the way into the style linked to the best outcomes for kids.
You'll learn the difference between rules that build respect and rules that just build compliance, why "being the fun parent" can quietly backfire, and the one style researchers consistently find produces the best outcomes for kids, on every measure that matters.
Researchers Lamborn, Mounts, Steinberg, and Dornbusch (1991) followed adolescents raised in all four styles and found one pattern stands out clearly above the rest and it may not be the one you'd assume.
In this episode:
→ Why being the "fun parent" can work against you long-term
→ Where "gentle parenting" actually lands — and why it's not always what you think
→ The strict style that gets obedience but not always trust
→ The one style the research consistently points to as the winner
→ Reasoned Rules — the piece you've been missing, and the one sentence to say tonight
Reserve your seat in my free workshop 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/workshop
- Is your child misbehaving at school and you don't know how to respond when the call comes in?
When your child is misbehaving at school, the call itself is often the hardest part, the instant defensiveness, embarrassment, or panic that hits before you even know the full story. This video walks through a simple 3-step method for responding to a school behavior report in a way that actually changes things, instead of just discharging your own stress onto your child.
Most parents decide the punishment before they've even heard what really happened — and that reaction is usually about the parent's own feelings, not the child's behavior. A calmer, more curious response gets better information and better outcomes.
Parents' own emotional state at the moment of a discipline decision directly organizes how they respond to their child — when that emotion is too strong or mismatched to the moment, it undermines the quality of the response, which is exactly why the first step in this method isn't about your child at all.
In this podcast:
→ Why the call itself triggers a punishment decided in the wrong state of mind
→ The Check, Ask, Choose Method - 3 steps for responding to any school behavior report
→ The one question that gets the real story instead of shutting your child down
→ How to pick one consequence instead of stacking a second punishment on top of the school's
→ What changes, and by when, once you consistently respond this way
Grab my free Better Behavior Guide 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/better
- Learning how to build confidence in kids starts with a hard truth: the instinct to jump in and help isn't just harmless, it can quietly teach your child that they can't handle hard things alone. If your child refuses the puzzle above their level, hides when it's their turn, or gives up the second something gets tricky, this is the pattern behind it.
Confidence for kids doesn't come from praise or from things going smoothly, it comes from tolerated struggle. In this video, I break down exactly what's happening in the moment you rescue, why it backfires, and the specific low-stakes practice that rebuilds a child's willingness to try.
Research on self-efficacy shows that a child's belief in their own capability is built primarily through mastery experiences — actually doing the hard thing, not through being told they're capable.
In this episode:
→ Why "he won't try" is fear of failure, not laziness and why it's often tied to a label
→ The Rescue Reflex: the parenting instinct that feels like love but teaches "you can't handle this"
→ The exact phrase to say instead of stepping in
→ What this looks like with a toddler vs. a big kid, start to finish
→ How long it takes before you see your child attempt something without checking your face first
Grab my free Better Behavior Guide 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/better
- You've asked your child to do something for the fifth time, you're already late, and something in your chest goes hot before you've even decided how to respond. That's the amygdala hijack and it's the reason you sometimes hear yourself yell something you didn't plan to say.
This podcast walks through exactly what's happening in your brain in that moment, why the instinct to raise your voice louder makes it worse, and the exact three-step method I use myself to stop the hijack before it turns into yelling, in about 90 seconds.
UCLA researchers found that simply naming an emotion measurably calms amygdala activity in the brain, the same region driving the hijack. This isn't a willpower problem. It's a brain problem, and once you can see it happening, you can actually stop it.
In this podcast:
→ Why the instinct to raise your voice makes the hijack worse, not better
→ What's actually happening in your brain in the seconds before you yell
→ The 90-Second Reset — the exact three-step method, in real time
→ What to expect in the first week, and when it actually starts to stick
→ The one thing your child learns every time you catch it instead of losing it
Reserve your seat in my free workshop 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/workshop
- Posting your kids online feels harmless — a cute photo, a proud caption, gone in the time it takes your thumb to move from camera roll to send. But most parents are moving faster than they realize, and the research on what that actually creates for your child might surprise you.
This podcast breaks down exactly what's happening every time you hit post, why the instinct behind it is a good one even when the follow-through isn't, and the one three-second habit that turns posting from a reflex into a real family decision.
A 2024 study of 228 parents published in the Italian Journal of Pediatrics found that 93% had no idea there was legislation or real risk tied to sharing their child's content online, most parents genuinely don't know what they don't know.
In this podcast:
→ The reflexive thoughts that feel harmless but move faster than the thinking
→ What's actually happening to your child's digital footprint every time you post
→ The one specific question that fixes this in three seconds
→ What it looks like in real life, at two different ages
→ What changes for your family once this becomes a habit
💬 Comment ASK below if you're going to try the three-second question next time you go to post.
Grab my free Family Meeting Guide 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/meeting
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About Parenting With Psychology
Ever wished you had a supportive and helpful parenting coach whispering tips in your ear during those trickiest parenting moments? Look no further! Welcome to Parenting With Psychology, the ultimate podcast hosted by Dr. Lindsay Emmerson, a clinical psychologist and devoted mother of four. Dr. Lindsay's expertise lies in transforming core psychology principles into actionable parenting tips, designed to simplify your days and create a happier family life. Join us weekly to embrace intentional parenting and discover why countless busy and overwhelmed parents turn to Dr. Lindsay for guidance on raising children of all ages. Gain inspiration from Dr. Lindsay's 5 C's to amazing parenting framework and receive a new, actionable psychology-based parenting tool each week, providing invaluable guidance on your remarkable parenting journey. So, if you're craving bite-sized nuggets of parenting gold, mark your calendars for every Thursday and follow Parenting With Psychology for the support you need in nurturing your children and fostering strong family bonds.Podcast website
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