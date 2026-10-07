Is your child misbehaving at school and you don't know how to respond when the call comes in?



When your child is misbehaving at school, the call itself is often the hardest part, the instant defensiveness, embarrassment, or panic that hits before you even know the full story. This video walks through a simple 3-step method for responding to a school behavior report in a way that actually changes things, instead of just discharging your own stress onto your child.



Most parents decide the punishment before they've even heard what really happened — and that reaction is usually about the parent's own feelings, not the child's behavior. A calmer, more curious response gets better information and better outcomes.



Parents' own emotional state at the moment of a discipline decision directly organizes how they respond to their child — when that emotion is too strong or mismatched to the moment, it undermines the quality of the response, which is exactly why the first step in this method isn't about your child at all.



In this podcast:

→ Why the call itself triggers a punishment decided in the wrong state of mind

→ The Check, Ask, Choose Method - 3 steps for responding to any school behavior report

→ The one question that gets the real story instead of shutting your child down

→ How to pick one consequence instead of stacking a second punishment on top of the school's

→ What changes, and by when, once you consistently respond this way



Grab my free Better Behavior Guide 👉 https://www.drlindsayemmerson.com/better