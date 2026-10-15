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35 episodes
- Will Mount Rainier ever wake up? Join us as we explore what it really means for a volcano to be active and learn how a team of scientists acts like the mountain's doctor to give Mt Rainier regular "checkups". Take a journey underground to explore the science of stratovolcanoes, rising magma, and the ocean plate moving deep underground. Special guest Ranger Kat drops in to share her favorite place on the mountain and reveals where you can see volcanic activity in action. No need to be afraid of this volcano - tune in to find out why!
🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.
🏕️ Would you rather visit the Emmons Glacier vista or Longmire Springs?
Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.
Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺
https://nationalparkscouts.com/
Amazing music from Sheb3ar
Find National Park Scouts on Instagram
- This is part 4 of our Congaree National Park podcast series. Check out our other episodes on Congaree National Park for kids:
Part 1: The Forest that Floods on Purpose
Part 2: The Race for the Light
Part 3: Lights Out in the Swamp
Part 4: War Zone on the Mosquito Meter
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Why does Congaree National Park have a meter with a setting called "War Zone"? Unpack the mystery behind the park's famous Mosquito Meter and discover why the forest intentionally leaves the bugs alone. Then, venture inside standing dead trees (aka "tree apartments") to meet squeaking beetles, hole-carving pileated woodpeckers, and the decomposer heroes that turn rotten wood back into soil for giant trees.
This small park leads us on one of our buzziest adventures yet!
🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.
🏕️ If you could be a bug for a day, which one would you be?
Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.
Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺
https://nationalparkscouts.com/
Amazing music from Sheb3ar
Find National Park Scouts on Instagram
- This is part 3 of our Congaree National Park podcast series. Check out our other episodes on Congaree National Park for kids:
Part 1: The Forest that Floods on Purpose
Part 2: The Race for the Light
Part 3: Lights Out in the Swamp
Part 4: War Zone on the Mosquito Meter
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Deep in the swampy, pitch-black forest of Congaree National Park, thousands of fireflies are blinking against the dark, and a scientist is crouched in the mud holding up a tiny LED light. Today, we go into the night to discover how fireflies nudge their internal clocks to lock into a single rhythm. But here's the best part: while scientists have figured out how these bugs flash together, nobody on Earth fully knows why they do it! Grab your red-light flashlights and get ready for a swamp showdown, a hidden animal call, and a dark-room family Scout Mission!
🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.
🏕️ If you could build a fake signal to communicate with any animal: a light, a sound, a smell, anything. Which animal would you pick, and what would your signal say?
Thank you Laura Erickson for providing the mystery park sound today!
Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.
Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺
https://nationalparkscouts.com/
Amazing music from Sheb3ar
Find National Park Scouts on Instagram
- This is part 2 of our Congaree National Park podcast series. Check out our other episodes on Congaree National Park for kids:
Part 1: The Forest that Floods on Purpose
Part 2: The Race for the Light
Part 3: Lights Out in the Swamp
Part 4: War Zone on the Mosquito Meter
Imagine starting your life deep in the dark, muddy shade of a swamp, racing thousands of tiny neighbors for a single patch of sunlight way up high! Welcome to Congaree National Park, home to the Tree Olympics and more record-breaking champion trees than anywhere else in North America. Today, we meet a pine with the best name growing in the mud, learn the unsolved mystery of Bald Cypress "knees," and find out why Sweetgum wood is actually tougher than pure gold. Plus, discover how muddy swamp water stopped loggers in their tracks and saved this incredible forest twice!
🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.
🏕️ Say Loblolly three times fast!
Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.
Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺
https://nationalparkscouts.com/
Amazing music from Sheb3ar
Find National Park Scouts on Instagram
- This is part 1 of our Congaree National Park podcast series. Check out our other episodes on Congaree National Park for kids:
Part 1: The Forest that Floods on Purpose
Part 2: The Race for the Light
Part 3: Lights Out in the Swamp
Part 4: War Zone on the Mosquito Meter
How does a forest flood on a warm, sunny day without a single drop of rain nearby? In this episode, we solve the mystery of the disappearing forest floor. Kids get to venture deep into South Carolina’s wild floodplain forest to learn how rain falling over a hundred miles away travels down mountains to trigger a slow-motion flood. Along the way, we'll chat about the many animals that have adapted to this wet and swampy lifestyle.
🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.
🏕️ What animal would you like to be to escape a flood?
Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.
Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺
https://nationalparkscouts.com/
Amazing music from Sheb3ar
Find National Park Scouts on Instagram
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About National Park Scouts
National Park Scouts takes curious kids on awesome adventures through America's national parks. Join us as we investigate wild animals, cool geology, and big mysteries hiding inside these amazing parks.Every time, you'll learn something most adults don't know! We decode park sounds, hear from other kids and learn what makes these national parks so special.Podcast website
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