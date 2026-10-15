This is part 3 of our Congaree National Park podcast series. Check out our other episodes on Congaree National Park for kids:

Part 1: The Forest that Floods on Purpose

Part 2: The Race for the Light

Part 3: Lights Out in the Swamp

Part 4: War Zone on the Mosquito Meter

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Deep in the swampy, pitch-black forest of Congaree National Park, thousands of fireflies are blinking against the dark, and a scientist is crouched in the mud holding up a tiny LED light. Today, we go into the night to discover how fireflies nudge their internal clocks to lock into a single rhythm. But here's the best part: while scientists have figured out how these bugs flash together, nobody on Earth fully knows why they do it! Grab your red-light flashlights and get ready for a swamp showdown, a hidden animal call, and a dark-room family Scout Mission!

🎒Scout mission included! Experience our fun mission thats great for trips or the backyard with your family.

🏕️ If you could build a fake signal to communicate with any animal: a light, a sound, a smell, anything. Which animal would you pick, and what would your signal say?

Thank you Laura Erickson for providing the mystery park sound today!

Visit nationalparkscouts.com for coloring pages, word searches, and bingo cards that go along with this kids podcast.

Hey Scouts! Review & subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. It's the best way for others to find the show too. Thank you for supporting National Park Scouts! 🌲⛺

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