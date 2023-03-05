Sweeping historical saga of the United States (USA), Canada and Mexico from their deep origins to our present epoch. Join host Mark Vinet on this exciting and f... More
Available Episodes
5 of 249
204. Did China Discover America in 1421?
Let’s pause our series chronology and Backtrack to elaborate on a theory first mentioned in an earlier program when searching for the first non-indigenous explorers to reach the North American continent prior to Christopher Columbus’ 1492 voyage. The theory involves a Chinese fleet led by Admiral Zheng He (1371–1433) arriving in North America in 1421. Laszlo Montgomery of The China History podcast shares his unique views on this fascinating theory.
Check out the YouTube version of this episode at https://youtu.be/k9Bt6vKOWFo which has accompanying visuals including maps, charts, timelines, photos, illustrations, and diagrams.
The China History podcast with Laszlo Montgomery available at https://amzn.to/42kolnB 1421: The Year China Discovered America by Gavin Menzies available at https://amzn.to/3p4Rfdm 1434: The Year a Magnificent Chinese Fleet Sailed to Italy and Ignited the Renaissance by Gavin Menzies available at https://amzn.to/40Ty6ck Admiral Zheng He books available at https://amzn.to/410ctq3
Support this channel by enjoying a wide-range of useful & FUN Gadgets at https://twitter.com/GadgetzGuy
Go follow our YouTube page to enjoy additional Bonus content including original short 60 second capsules at https://bit.ly/3eprMpO
Get exclusive access to Bonus episodes, Ad-Free content, and Extra materials when joining our growing community on Patreon at https://patreon.com/markvinet and receive an eBook welcome GIFT or Donate on PayPal at https://bit.ly/3cx9OOL and also receive an eBook welcome GIFT.
Support our series by purchasing any product on Amazon using this FREE entry LINK https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM (Amazon gives us credit at no extra charge to you). It costs you nothing to shop using this FREE store entry link and by doing so encourages, supports & helps us to create more quality content for this series. Thanks!
Mark Vinet's TIMELINE video channel at https://youtube.com/c/TIMELINE_MarkVinet Website: https://markvinet.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denarynovels Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMELINEchannel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.vinet.9 YouTube Podcast Playlist: https://www.bit.ly/34tBizu Podcast: https://parthenonpodcast.com/history-of-north-america TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@historyofnorthamerica Books: https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM Linktree: https://linktr.ee/WadeOrganization See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/3/2023
10:53
EXTRA 2.0 The Dead Letter (Presentation)
Many of you have asked me to produce audio versions of each of the Denary Historical Books I have authored—a 10-volume international historical mystery and suspense thriller series titled Denary Novels. Since my Denary books are heavily immersed in history and connected with North America, I’ve decided to present the entire series in podcast form, for FREE. In other words, every episode designated with the word EXTRA is fully dedicated to the audio version of Denary Novels, starting of course, with the first book in the series. When one is finished, then I simply move on to the next Book. Those of you who are not fond of historical fiction, can simply skip these EXTRA episodes and continue enjoying my regular History of North America shows. I do, however, hope you will join or continue with me on this exciting literary adventure which continues with Book Two, titled The Dead Letter.
Get FREE access to this novel’s accompanying visuals, including maps, charts, timelines, photos, illustrations, and diagrams at https://patreon.com/markvinet
Watch Book Two’s official Video trailer at https://youtu.be/4PjRSziLxE0
THE DEAD LETTER by Mark Vinet (Denary Novel featured in this episode) is available in Large Print at https://amzn.to/3AG63BG
Denary Novels by Mark Vinet are available in Large Print at https://amzn.to/3j0dAFH
Mark Vinet's TIMELINE video channel at https://youtube.com/c/TIMELINE_MarkVinet Website: https://markvinet.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denarynovels Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMELINEchannel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.vinet.9 YouTube Podcast Playlist: https://www.bit.ly/34tBizu Podcast: https://parthenonpodcast.com/history-of-north-america TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@historyofnorthamerica Books: https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM Linktree: https://linktr.ee/WadeOrganization See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/30/2023
6:22
203. Defeat of the Mohawks
On July 29, 1609—somewhere in the area near Ticonderoga and Crown Point in upper New York State—a battle took place that had a significant effect on relations between the French and the Iroquoian-Mohawks for the rest of the century.
Check out the YouTube version of this episode at https://youtu.be/cyzKGOH1xRQ which has accompanying visuals including maps, charts, timelines, photos, illustrations, and diagrams.
Battle of Lake Champlain books available at https://amzn.to/3Amz19o Iroquois Indian books available at https://amzn.to/44nzqq6 Mohawk Indian books available at https://amzn.to/3VhoYfv Huron Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3LuseAR Algonquin Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3NjVBHH Montagnais Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3oHllDq Samuel de Champlain books available at https://amzn.to/40Ty6ck New France books available at https://amzn.to/3nXKYzy
Support this channel by enjoying a wide-range of useful & FUN Gadgets at https://twitter.com/GadgetzGuy
Go follow our YouTube page to enjoy additional Bonus content including original short 60 second capsules at https://bit.ly/3eprMpO
Get exclusive access to Bonus episodes, Ad-Free content, and Extra materials when joining our growing community on Patreon at https://patreon.com/markvinet and receive an eBook welcome GIFT or Donate on PayPal at https://bit.ly/3cx9OOL and also receive an eBook welcome GIFT.
Support our series by purchasing any product on Amazon using this FREE entry LINK https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM (Amazon gives us credit at no extra charge to you). It costs you nothing to shop using this FREE store entry link and by doing so encourages, supports & helps us to create more quality content for this series. Thanks!
Mark Vinet's TIMELINE video channel at https://youtube.com/c/TIMELINE_MarkVinet Website: https://markvinet.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denarynovels Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMELINEchannel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.vinet.9 YouTube Podcast Playlist: https://www.bit.ly/34tBizu Podcast: https://parthenonpodcast.com/history-of-north-america TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@historyofnorthamerica Books: https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM Linktree: https://linktr.ee/WadeOrganization LibriVox: Historical Tales by C. Morris, read by Kalynda See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
10:11
202. Huron, Algonquin, Montagnais Warriors
Native communities in southeastern Canada and northern New York State warred amongst themselves long before the arrival of Europeans on the continent. By the early 17th century, new alliances were formed and the Iroquois became mortal enemies of the French.
Check out the YouTube version of this episode at https://youtu.be/7C4IhkSXVCw which has accompanying visuals including maps, charts, timelines, photos, illustrations, and diagrams.
Battle of Lake Champlain books available at https://amzn.to/3Amz19o Huron Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3LuseAR Algonquin Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3NjVBHH Montagnais Indians books available at https://amzn.to/3oHllDq Samuel de Champlain books available at https://amzn.to/40Ty6ck New France books available at https://amzn.to/3nXKYzy
Support this channel by enjoying a wide-range of useful & FUN Gadgets at https://twitter.com/GadgetzGuy
Go follow our YouTube page to enjoy additional Bonus content including original short 60 second capsules at https://bit.ly/3eprMpO
Get exclusive access to Bonus episodes, Ad-Free content, and Extra materials when joining our growing community on Patreon at https://patreon.com/markvinet and receive an eBook welcome GIFT or Donate on PayPal at https://bit.ly/3cx9OOL and also receive an eBook welcome GIFT.
Support our series by purchasing any product on Amazon using this FREE entry LINK https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM (Amazon gives us credit at no extra charge to you). It costs you nothing to shop using this FREE store entry link and by doing so encourages, supports & helps us to create more quality content for this series. Thanks!
Mark Vinet's TIMELINE video channel at https://youtube.com/c/TIMELINE_MarkVinet Website: https://markvinet.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denarynovels Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMELINEchannel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.vinet.9 YouTube Podcast Playlist: https://www.bit.ly/34tBizu Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/history-of-north-america TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@historyofnorthamerica Books: https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM Linktree: https://linktr.ee/WadeOrganization LibriVox: Historical Tales by C. Morris, read by Kalynda See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/26/2023
10:01
EXTRA 1.43 The Maesta Panels (Afterword)
Denary Novels, Book One — Continuing saga of the 10-volume international historical mystery and suspense thriller series titled Denary Novels by Mark Vinet, which are heavily immersed in World history with connections to North America.
Get FREE access to this novel’s accompanying visuals, including maps, charts, timelines, photos, illustrations, and diagrams at https://patreon.com/markvinet
Watch Book One’s official Video trailer at https://youtu.be/w-7BtfEavIk
THE MAESTA PANELS by Mark Vinet (Denary Novel featured in this episode) is available in Large Print at https://amzn.to/3S8C4KD
Denary Novels by Mark Vinet are available in Large Print at https://amzn.to/3j0dAFH
Mark Vinet's TIMELINE video channel at https://youtube.com/c/TIMELINE_MarkVinet Website: https://markvinet.com/podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/denarynovels Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIMELINEchannel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mark.vinet.9 YouTube Podcast Playlist: https://www.bit.ly/34tBizu Podcast: https://omny.fm/shows/history-of-north-america TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@historyofnorthamerica Books: https://amzn.to/3k8qrGM Linktree: https://linktr.ee/WadeOrganization See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Sweeping historical saga of the United States (USA), Canada and Mexico from their deep origins to our present epoch. Join host Mark Vinet on this exciting and fascinating journey through time, exploring and focusing on the interesting, compelling, wonderful and tragic stories of the North American continent, its inhabitants, heroes, villains, leaders, environment and geography.