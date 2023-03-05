204. Did China Discover America in 1421?

Let's pause our series chronology and Backtrack to elaborate on a theory first mentioned in an earlier program when searching for the first non-indigenous explorers to reach the North American continent prior to Christopher Columbus' 1492 voyage. The theory involves a Chinese fleet led by Admiral Zheng He (1371–1433) arriving in North America in 1421. Laszlo Montgomery of The China History podcast shares his unique views on this fascinating theory.