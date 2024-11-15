Philip McGrane is an American politician from Idaho who is serving as the Secretary of State of Idaho. He previously served as the county clerk for Ada County, Idaho. He is a member of the Republican Party.Here We Have Idaho is a local radio show heard on KSPD 790 AM and 94.5 FM translator. Here We Have Idaho is a show focusing on celebrating Idaho and all that makes Idaho great. Hear We Have Idaho will focus on the issues and events that impact Idaho’s citizens and families. Each week we will visit those that are writing Idaho’s story and keeping the spirit of our state song alive with hosts Victor Miller and Tom Luna.
Nov Election 2024
Nov Election 2024
Trent Tripple Ada County Clerk- The Election Process
Trent Tripple Ada County Clerk- The Election Process

Trent Tripple Ada County ClerkBorn in BoiseGraduate of the Air Force Academy, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, 4 year College Football PlayerMasters in Business Administration20 Year U.S.A.F veteran as a fighter pilot and Squadron CommanderHave been serving for the last 4 years as Chief Deputy Clerk in Ada CountyMarried 25 yrs with 3 Children who have gone through Idaho Public Schools.Issue 1Free, Fair and Secure Elections in Ada County. Free from undue local influences, fair for all registered voters and candidates, and secure from outside entities.Issue 2Fiscal Responsibility. The County Clerk Administers the county budget and manages tax revenues to properly and responsibly provide essential county services like, emergency medical services, police, and court services through the various elected offices.Issue 3Maintaining a family friendly community through the courts. The county clerk plays a pivotal role in the proper administration and conduct of the court system which enforces our laws and keeps our community safe.
Representative Dori Healey, Representative Codi Galloway and Annette Tipton for house 15a
Representative Dori Healey, Representative Codi Galloway and Annette Tipton for house 15a

Representative Dori Healey (R)[email protected] 15House Seat B1st term12404 W View Ridge Street, Boise, ID, 83709Home (208) 718-0464Statehouse (208) 332-1176 (Session Only)Advanced Practice Registered NurseCommittees:Commerce & Human ResourcesHealth & WelfareLocal GovernmentBorn in Midvale, Idaho; moved to Boise to study nursing at Boise State University; fourth-generation Idahoan and third-generation nurse; master's degree in nursing education, master's degree in business administration, and an advanced nursing degree from Loyola University-Chicago as a clinical nurse specialist; Ryan's Case for Smiles, Idaho chair; Idaho American Nurses Association, immediate past president; precinct committewoman Ada County; serves in multiple volunteer positions; married; two children, ages 7 and 10.
Tom Luna- Deep Dive on Prop 1
Tom Luna- Deep Dive on Prop 1

Tom Luna is the former Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction. He served in this postion from 2011 to 2015. He was elected to his first term as superintendent on November 7, 2006, and was sworn in the follwing January.[1] Luna ran successfully for re-election in 2010.Luna was targeted by recall efforts in 2011 and 2012, neither of which made it to the ballot.After giving sincere consideration to running for re-election again in 2014, Luna ultimately decided not to pursue a third term as superintendent. He announced his retirement on January 27, 2014, and left office upon the expiration of his second term on January 5, 2015.[2][3] He was succeeded by fellow Republican Sherri Ybarra, who won the open seat in the 2014 general election.[4]
