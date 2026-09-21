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284 episodes
Homily | September 21, 2026 | How Jesus Sees The Person Behind The Past (Episode 279)09/21/2026 | 4 mins.Jesus looks straight at Matthew the tax collector and calls him without conditions, proving grace does not let the past write the last line. We trace how Matthew’s conversion becomes a mission and how the faith we receive is meant to be handed on.
• Matthew’s reputation as a despised tax collector and why that matters
• Jesus’ direct call without prerequisites and what grace changes
• The difference between remembering the past and being trapped in it
• Matthew’s conversion turning into apostolic mission and evangelization
• Christianity as a received gift through apostolic teaching and succession
• Our responsibility to hand on faith to the next person who needs hope
• Two weekly challenges: do not disqualify yourself and do not underestimate one yes
Thank you for listening! Visit us at www.saintaugustinechurch.org
Homily | September 20, 2026 | The Vineyard Parable And The Trap Of Comparison (Episode 278)09/20/2026 | 11 mins.We name the quiet resentment behind “that’s not fair” and trace how comparison turns faith into scorekeeping. We walk through Jesus’ vineyard parable and rediscover a God whose generosity gives mercy, grace, and Himself.
• the adult version of “that’s not fair” in work, relationships, and prayer
• the vineyard workers parable as a revelation of God’s heart
• the landowner’s question that exposes envy and comparison
• how discipleship turns into bookkeeping and what it costs us
• why God’s mercy is better than strict accounting
• the “wage” as eternal life and the gift of God Himself
• hope for late returners and a warning for long-time faithful
• the Eucharist as the same Christ given to all
Thank you for listening! Visit us at www.saintaugustinechurch.org
- We reflect on why God’s grace is never a reward we earn but a gift that meets us in the present moment. We connect Isaiah’s urgent invitation to return with Jesus’ vineyard parable, especially for anyone who feels overlooked, late, or tempted to compare.
• Isaiah’s call to return to God now rather than later
• how delaying prayer and conversion hardens the heart
• the vineyard owner who keeps going back for workers
• hope for anyone who feels like they arrived too late
• the twist of resentment when we start comparing blessings
• choosing gratitude because grace is a gift, not wages
"Y también salgamos hoy a traer a otros a casa, no mañana, sino hoy."
Thank you for listening! Visit us at www.saintaugustinechurch.org
- We look at a grave and refuse to call it the last word, because Christianity sees planting where the world sees only loss. We connect Saint Paul’s seed image, the witness of Saint Januarius, and Jesus’ parable of the sower to show how perseverance keeps faith alive when life feels buried.
• burial versus planting as the heart of Christian hope
• Saint Paul’s teaching on death and resurrection as transformation
• Saint Januarius as a martyr who trusts the final word belongs to Christ
• the relic of his blood as secondary to his living sacrifice
• Jesus’ parable of the sower with a focus on perseverance
• prayer dryness, returning temptations, disappointment, and suffering as root tests
• anxieties, riches, pleasures, and distraction as quiet threats to faith
• everyday “martyrdom” through forgiveness, integrity, confession, and steady prayer
• seasons of hidden growth when God works underground
Allow God to do his work.
Thank you for listening! Visit us at www.saintaugustinechurch.org
- We name the charygma as the essential proclamation at the heart of Christianity and why faith begins with an announcement, not a self-improvement plan. We lean on St Paul’s radical claim that if Christ has not been raised then everything collapses, then we ask what it looks like to live as though the resurrection is real.
• defining charygma as Christianity’s core proclamation
• St Paul’s all-or-nothing argument about the resurrection
• why Christianity is good news rather than good advice
• a simple way to answer “Why are you Christian”
• the gospel pattern of encounter, transformation, mission
• how belief reshapes time, priorities, relationships, and money
• resurrection hope that changes suffering, sin, and death
Thank you for listening! Visit us at www.saintaugustinechurch.org
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About Heart of the Homily
Our Podcast revisits Sunday’s Gospel and homily by Fr Vigoa, digging deeper into it’s message and how we can take it from the pew into the rest of our week. Also enjoy Fr. Vigoa's daily homilies here that will call you deeper into discipleship with Christ and mission. We hope “heart of the homily” podcast and homilies transforms how you pray, think, live and love this week.Podcast website
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