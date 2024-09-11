Haunted Canada: Ghost stories and the unexplained

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada's longest serving Prime Minister. He was leader of the Liberal party for 29 years and Prime Minister for a total of 22 years, and steered Canada through the Second World War, yet he had a well-kept secret.
Forever a bachelor Mackenzie was a spiritualist who kept in contact with his long departed mother. He often attended two seances a week when he was in Britain, and communicated with other dead relatives, with his predecessor, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, with the late President Franklin Roosevelt, and even with Pat, his departed Irish terrier.
Today, you can still encounter him and his mother should you visit Laurier House in Ottawa.
Support the Show:
Donate: buymeacoffee.com/hauntedcanadapodcast
Donate: Click Donate to Haunted Canada Podcast
Email: [email protected]
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hauntedcanadapodcast
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@edmontonghosttours
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@edmontonghosttours
For more information about this podcast please visit us at:
http://www.HauntedCanada.com
To learn more about the Edmonton Ghost Tours visit us at:
http://www.EdmontonGhostTours.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:42
The Frank Slide
The Frank Slide Interpretive Centre, in southern Alberta's spectacular Crowsnest Pass, overlooks Canada's deadliest rockslide.
At 4:10 a.m. on April 29, 1903. Around 44 million cubic metres/110 million tonnes (120 million short tons) of limestone rock slid down Turtle Mountain.
Within 100 seconds the rock reached up the opposing hills, obliterating the eastern edge of Frank, the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) line and the coal mine. It was one of the largest landslides in Canadian history and remains the deadliest, as between 70 and 90 of the town's residents died, most of whom remain buried in the rubble.
Today, you can still hear their screams.
--------
21:31
Winchester House
In San Jose, California, nestled among palm trees and manicured gardens lies The Winchester Mystery House.
The four-story Victorian and Gothic-style marvel is renowned for its size and architectural curiosities which has captivated tourists and ghost hunters alike.
It was once the personal residence of Sarah Winchester, the widow of firearms magnate William Wirt Winchester. Upon purchasing it, she began a never ending construction project which resulted in a maze-like design. Today, the house is considered one of the most haunted places in the world so please only listen... if you dare.
--------
34:15
The Fortress of Louisbourg
A bustling community once called the Fortress of Louisbourg in the 18th-century. Today you can visit and walk through history as authentically-clad “residents” share what it was like during the 18th century. You can cook over an open fire, sit down for a rum tasting, or even fire a cannon.
As you explore the remnants of a short but eventful period of history, in Canadian history know that you will also be surrounded by spirits from the past and not all residents are costumed, some have been trapped behind the fortress wall for centuries.
--------
28:32
Kingston Penitentiary
From 1835 and up until 2013, it housed some of the most dangerous criminals in Canadian history, but now it's deserted.
As you walk through the metal gates, nervous laughter ripples through you.
Footsteps echo through the hallway and rooms, which still have graffiti on the walls.
The vaulted heart of the prison has a brick-laid ceiling which is truly remarkable. A central dome connects four cell block buildings.
If the walls of the Kingston Penitentiary could talk; they would tell you of these notorious criminals and share with you the eerie history of murders, and violent riots.
They would also tell you of the many spectral being still trapped inside.
About Haunted Canada: Ghost stories and the unexplained
When Nadine Bailey was 7 years old she woke up terrified of dark figures looming at the end of her bed and an eerie presence all around her.
From then on every night was the same, she was visited by phantom-like shadows and no matter where she went, the ghostly encounters followed her.
Ever since that moment, hauntings, spirits and the unexplained have consumed her entire life and for the past 20 years she's been an award-winning guide with Edmonton Ghost Tours
Along the way she has taken people into the shadows, uncovering the macabre tales that linger in the darkness and inside some of the most haunted houses, hospitals, prisons, and more.
On Haunted Canada, Nadine journeys through terrifying and bone chilling stories of the unexplained.
Join her if you dare.