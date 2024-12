Haunted Canada: Ghost stories and the unexplained

Kingston Penitentiary

From 1835 and up until 2013, it housed some of the most dangerous criminals in Canadian history, but now it's deserted. As you walk through the metal gates, nervous laughter ripples through you. Footsteps echo through the hallway and rooms, which still have graffiti on the walls. The vaulted heart of the prison has a brick-laid ceiling which is truly remarkable. A central dome connects four cell block buildings. If the walls of the Kingston Penitentiary could talk; they would tell you of these notorious criminals and share with you the eerie history of murders, and violent riots. They would also tell you of the many spectral being still trapped inside.