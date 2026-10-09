Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyHands-On AI (Audio)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Hands-On AI (Audio)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hands-On AI (Audio)

TWiT
Technology
Hands-On AI (Audio)
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Hands-On AI (Audio)

    HOAI 2: Nine Billion Knobs - What's Actually Inside an AI Model, Explained

    10/08/2026 | 55 mins.
    What's actually inside an AI model? Mikah Sargent opens up the file from last week's episode and finds tokens, billions of numbers, and one surprisingly simple job: guess the next piece of text. Along the way, he shows why the same question can get a different answer every time, where all those numbers came from, and why a chatbot can sound completely sure of itself and still be wrong.

    Host: Mikah Sargent

    Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai

    Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.

    Sponsor:
    joindeleteme.com/twit-biz
  • Hands-On AI (Audio)

    HOAI 1: The Chatbot in Your Laptop - Run AI on Your Own Computer, No Cloud Required

    10/01/2026 | 25 mins.
    Your next chatbot doesn't need the cloud. Mikah Sargent installs a free app, downloads an AI model, turns off the Wi-Fi, and keeps right on chatting, all on an ordinary computer. Along the way, he explains how to read a model listing, including what the size and "Q4" labels mean, so you can pick a model that runs well on your own machine. Then the local model goes head-to-head with a cloud assistant to see where it holds up and where it falls short.

    Host: Mikah Sargent

    Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai

    Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
  • Hands-On AI (Audio)

    HOAI 1: The Chatbot in Your Laptop - Run AI on Your Own Computer, No Cloud Required

    10/01/2026 | 25 mins.
    Your next chatbot doesn't need the cloud. Mikah Sargent installs a free app, downloads an AI model, turns off the Wi-Fi, and keeps right on chatting, all on an ordinary computer. Along the way, he explains how to read a model listing, including what the size and "Q4" labels mean, so you can pick a model that runs well on your own machine. Then the local model goes head-to-head with a cloud assistant to see where it holds up and where it falls short.

    Host: Mikah Sargent

    Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai

    Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
  • Hands-On AI (Audio)

    Welcome to Hands-On AI

    09/28/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hands-On AI is the show that turns AI confusion into AI confidence. In this introductory episode, Mikah Sargent lays out what the show is and isn't: short, focused episodes — most 10 to 15 minutes — that take one question, one tool, or one technique at a time. Some weeks go under the hood on what a large language model is actually doing. Some weeks get practical: the AI already in your pocket, or a model running entirely on your own computer. And some weeks are honest verdicts on the tools everyone's talking about.

    This show is a conversation. Send your AI questions to handsonai@twit.tv or reach out on TWiT's social media, and you might hear your question answered on the show.

    Host: Mikah Sargent

    Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai

    Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
  • Hands-On AI (Audio)

    Welcome to Hands-On AI

    09/28/2026 | 2 mins.
    Hands-On AI is the show that turns AI confusion into AI confidence. In this introductory episode, Mikah Sargent lays out what the show is and isn't: short, focused episodes — most 10 to 15 minutes — that take one question, one tool, or one technique at a time. Some weeks go under the hood on what a large language model is actually doing. Some weeks get practical: the AI already in your pocket, or a model running entirely on your own computer. And some weeks are honest verdicts on the tools everyone's talking about.

    This show is a conversation. Send your AI questions to handsonai@twit.tv or reach out on TWiT's social media, and you might hear your question answered on the show.

    Host: Mikah Sargent

    Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai

    Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit

    Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
More Technology podcasts
Trending Technology podcasts
About Hands-On AI (Audio)
Hands-On AI explores and explains artificial intelligence — and shows you how to actually use it. Because AI is exactly that: a tool, and like any tool, what matters is what you do with it. In short, focused episodes, Mikah Sargent takes you inside the technology reshaping how we work, create, and communicate. Learn what's really happening inside a large language model, run AI entirely on your own hardware, put the AI already in your pocket to work, and discover uses you hadn't thought of. No buzzwords, no doom — just practical, hands-on help from one human to another. Submit your AI questions through email at handsonai@twit.tv or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on the show! New episodes every Thursday.
Podcast website
Technology

Listen to Hands-On AI (Audio), Search Engine and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Hands-On AI (Audio): Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 7:27:39 PM
A company fromMADSACK