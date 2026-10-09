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14 episodes
- What's actually inside an AI model? Mikah Sargent opens up the file from last week's episode and finds tokens, billions of numbers, and one surprisingly simple job: guess the next piece of text. Along the way, he shows why the same question can get a different answer every time, where all those numbers came from, and why a chatbot can sound completely sure of itself and still be wrong.
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai
Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
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HOAI 1: The Chatbot in Your Laptop - Run AI on Your Own Computer, No Cloud Required10/01/2026 | 25 mins.Your next chatbot doesn't need the cloud. Mikah Sargent installs a free app, downloads an AI model, turns off the Wi-Fi, and keeps right on chatting, all on an ordinary computer. Along the way, he explains how to read a model listing, including what the size and "Q4" labels mean, so you can pick a model that runs well on your own machine. Then the local model goes head-to-head with a cloud assistant to see where it holds up and where it falls short.
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai
Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
HOAI 1: The Chatbot in Your Laptop - Run AI on Your Own Computer, No Cloud Required10/01/2026 | 25 mins.Your next chatbot doesn't need the cloud. Mikah Sargent installs a free app, downloads an AI model, turns off the Wi-Fi, and keeps right on chatting, all on an ordinary computer. Along the way, he explains how to read a model listing, including what the size and "Q4" labels mean, so you can pick a model that runs well on your own machine. Then the local model goes head-to-head with a cloud assistant to see where it holds up and where it falls short.
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai
Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
- Hands-On AI is the show that turns AI confusion into AI confidence. In this introductory episode, Mikah Sargent lays out what the show is and isn't: short, focused episodes — most 10 to 15 minutes — that take one question, one tool, or one technique at a time. Some weeks go under the hood on what a large language model is actually doing. Some weeks get practical: the AI already in your pocket, or a model running entirely on your own computer. And some weeks are honest verdicts on the tools everyone's talking about.
This show is a conversation. Send your AI questions to handsonai@twit.tv or reach out on TWiT's social media, and you might hear your question answered on the show.
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai
Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
- Hands-On AI is the show that turns AI confusion into AI confidence. In this introductory episode, Mikah Sargent lays out what the show is and isn't: short, focused episodes — most 10 to 15 minutes — that take one question, one tool, or one technique at a time. Some weeks go under the hood on what a large language model is actually doing. Some weeks get practical: the AI already in your pocket, or a model running entirely on your own computer. And some weeks are honest verdicts on the tools everyone's talking about.
This show is a conversation. Send your AI questions to handsonai@twit.tv or reach out on TWiT's social media, and you might hear your question answered on the show.
Host: Mikah Sargent
Download or subscribe to Hands-On AI at https://twit.tv/shows/hands-on-ai
Want access to the ad-free audio and video and exclusive features? Become a member of Club TWiT today! https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Club TWiT members can discuss this episode and leave feedback in the Club TWiT Discord.
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About Hands-On AI (Audio)
Hands-On AI explores and explains artificial intelligence — and shows you how to actually use it. Because AI is exactly that: a tool, and like any tool, what matters is what you do with it. In short, focused episodes, Mikah Sargent takes you inside the technology reshaping how we work, create, and communicate. Learn what's really happening inside a large language model, run AI entirely on your own hardware, put the AI already in your pocket to work, and discover uses you hadn't thought of. No buzzwords, no doom — just practical, hands-on help from one human to another. Submit your AI questions through email at handsonai@twit.tv or via TWiT's social media. You might hear your question answered on the show! New episodes every Thursday.Podcast website
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