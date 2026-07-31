Episode 105: We give some additional thoughts on how bad the Steam Machine is, and yes, we think it is very bad. Then we chat briefly about the Ryzen 7 5800X3D being re-released.



CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro

00:31 - Yeah we haven't changed our mind on the Steam Machine

16:45 - Microsoft increased the price of the XBOX

21:20 - Steam Machine is the new Verge PC

28:28 - Pre Built as a HTPC

34:33 - Playstation/XBOX is easier to use than Windows

46:22 - Our thoughts on Valve

50:00 - 5800X3D is back and a good buy?

1:01:24 - Updates from Our Boring Lives



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