The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

Hardware Unboxed
Steve and Tim from the YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed bring to you a weekly show discussing all the latest news and interesting topics in the PC hardware and ...
TechnologyLeisureVideo Games
  • Our Thoughts on LTT Errors and Gamers Nexus' Criticism
    First ever episode? Let's make it a hot topic one by discussing the latest Gamers Nexus video on Linus Media Group, general thoughts on testing methodologies, whether Linus is a net benefit to the community and more.SUPPORT US DIRECTLYPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxedFloatplane: https://www.floatplane.com/channel/HardwareUnboxedLINKSYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    8/15/2023
    1:21:11

About The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

Steve and Tim from the YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed bring to you a weekly show discussing all the latest news and interesting topics in the PC hardware and gaming scene. With our decades of experience testing and benchmarking hardware, you'll be sure to enjoy various insights into tech and the occasional guest, especially if you love building PCs and playing PC games. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
