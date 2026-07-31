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The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

Hardware Unboxed
LeisureTechnology
The Hardware Unboxed Podcast
Latest episode

109 episodes

  • The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

    The Radeon RX 9050 4GB is Absolutely Diabolical

    07/31/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Episode 109: AMD has done something unfathomable: they're releasing a brand new 4GB GPU in the year 2026. We talk about the new Radeon RX 9050 and why this graphics card seems like a giant turd, both the 8GB and 4GB variants.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 - Intro
    00:30 - AMD Radeon RX 9050 Discussion Begins
    40:24 - Why Not Just Re-Launch an Old GPU?
    48:12 - The Days of Good Cheap GPUs are Over
    1:09:02 - Updates From Our Boring Lives

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
    Audio: https://shows.acast.com/the-hardware-unboxed-podcast
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqT8Vb3jweH6_tj2SarErfw

    SUPPORT US DIRECTLY
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxed

    LINKS
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hardwareunboxed.bsky.social
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

    LG Screws Customers With Bloatware, and Nvidia Tones Down DLSS 5

    07/24/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Episode 108: LG has been very naughty, caught installing their bloatware application on to PCs without the consent of monitor buyers. Seems dodgy, so we talk about that. We also look over the latest DLSS 5 announcements from Nvidia's recent presentation.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 - Intro
    00:40 - LG Installs Bloatware on Monitor Buyers' PCs
    33:35 - Nvidia Shows More DLSS 5 Details
    56:20 - Updates From Our Boring Lives

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
    Audio: https://shows.acast.com/the-hardware-unboxed-podcast
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqT8Vb3jweH6_tj2SarErfw

    SUPPORT US DIRECTLY
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxed

    LINKS
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hardwareunboxed.bsky.social
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

    Nvidia Hid Important GPU Info, and the 5800X3D is a Good Deal

    07/17/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Episode 107: We chat about some of the latest CPU releases, including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition, and the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, which doesn't make a ton of sense when nobody is doing platform upgrades. Also, we thought it was quite amusing that Nvidia's hotspot GPU temperature has now been uncovered, so we discuss that whole situation.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 - Intro
    01:02 - The Ryzen 7 7700X3D has Launched
    08:32 - The Ryzen 7 5800X3D Actually Makes Sense
    24:53 - Nvidia GPU Hotspot Temperature Situation
    40:24 - Steam Machine Thermals and HDMI-CEC
    01:04:55 - Updates From Our Boring Lives

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
    Audio: https://shows.acast.com/the-hardware-unboxed-podcast
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqT8Vb3jweH6_tj2SarErfw

    SUPPORT US DIRECTLY
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxed

    LINKS
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hardwareunboxed.bsky.social
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

    Sony Kills Physical Games, Nvidia GPU Struggles & The Future of Gaming

    07/10/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Episode 106: We chat about Sony ending production of physical games in 2028, and the implications that has for game ownership. Plus we talk about the challenges Nvidia faces with improving GPU performance, and the future of gaming as a result.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 - Intro
    00:30 - Life Update
    02:35 - A chat about recent content
    06:00 - Playstation ending disc support
    32:06 - Has GPU performance really hit a ceiling?
    44:00 - The future of gaming?
    53:34 - Is Radeon in the same boat as Nvidia?
    01:01:03 - Why games aren't getting better?
    01:19:36 - Our Boring Lives

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
    Audio: https://shows.acast.com/the-hardware-unboxed-podcast
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqT8Vb3jweH6_tj2SarErfw

    SUPPORT US DIRECTLY
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxed

    LINKS
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hardwareunboxed.bsky.social
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Hardware Unboxed Podcast

    Valve Stuffed Up the Steam Machine

    06/26/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Episode 105: We give some additional thoughts on how bad the Steam Machine is, and yes, we think it is very bad. Then we chat briefly about the Ryzen 7 5800X3D being re-released.

    CHAPTERS
    00:00 - Intro
    00:31 - Yeah we haven't changed our mind on the Steam Machine
    16:45 - Microsoft increased the price of the XBOX
    21:20 - Steam Machine is the new Verge PC
    28:28 - Pre Built as a HTPC
    34:33 - Playstation/XBOX is easier to use than Windows
    46:22 - Our thoughts on Valve
    50:00 - 5800X3D is back and a good buy?
    1:01:24 - Updates from Our Boring Lives

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
    Audio: https://shows.acast.com/the-hardware-unboxed-podcast
    Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqT8Vb3jweH6_tj2SarErfw

    SUPPORT US DIRECTLY
    Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/hardwareunboxed

    LINKS
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Hardwareunboxed/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HardwareUnboxed
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/hardwareunboxed.bsky.social
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Hardware Unboxed Podcast
Steve and Tim from the YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed bring to you a weekly show discussing all the latest news and interesting topics in the PC hardware and gaming scene. With our decades of experience testing and benchmarking hardware, you'll be sure to enjoy various insights into tech and the occasional guest, especially if you love building PCs and playing PC games. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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