On this week’s show The HT Guys are thankful for our family, friends and listeners! This is a shortened podcast with emails and the week’s news. News: Amazon Unveils All-New Fire TV Products MLB Eyes Major Streaming Shift in 2028, Aiming for National Blackout-Free Packages | Cord Cutters News Bose Acquires High-End Audio Brand McIntosh Video Streaming Service American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Other: Samsung QB85C 85" 4K (3840x2160) 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor, Black - Newegg.com Samsung QN85QN85DBFXZA 85" Neo QLED 4K Smart TV with Dolby Atmos (2024) - Newegg.com Happy Thanksgiving!
On this week’s show we take a look at some great Black Friday deals to set up a home theater. We also read your emails and take a look at the week’s news. News: Netflix’s Tyson-Paul Boxing Bout Gets 65 Million Viewers at Peak Meet Wi-Fi 8, which will trade speed for a more reliable experience Smart TV ownership reaches 68% as prices fall Other: Starling Home Hub Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals Hisense - 85" Class QD6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2024) $649.99 Save $450 Was $1,099.99 Sony - 77" Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (2024) $2599.99 Save $400 Was $2999.99 Insignia™ - 55" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $229.99 Save $120 Was $349.99 Pioneer Elite - VSX-LX105 7.2 Channel Network AV Receiver $499 Save $300 Was $799 Costco Black Friday Deals Samsung 70" Class - DU6900D Series - 4K UHD LED Smart TV $479.99 Save $50 Was $529.99 (Includes 3 Year Warranty) LG 75" Class - QNED90 Series - 4K UHD MiniLED LCD TV $1599.99 Save $200 Was $1799.99 (5 year Total Coverage with Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan) Other Deals Roku Smart TV – 65-Inch Select Series 4K HDR $378 Save $71.99 Was $449.99 TCL 98-Inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Google TV $1449.99 Save $1550 Was $2999.99 Insignia™ - 32" Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV $74.99 Save $55 Was $129.99 Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds $189 Save $60 Was $249 Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $94 Save $75 Was $169 Blink Mini 1080p Security Camera $17.99 Save $12.00 Was $29.99 Blink Outdoor 4 - Battery-Powered Smart Security 3-Camera System $99.99 Save $160 Was $259.99 Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Voice Remote with TV Controls $34.99 Save $15 Was $49.99 Roku Premiere | 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player $18 Save $21.99 Was 39.99 SVS Prime Wireless Pro SoundBase $499 Save $200 Was $699 Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh wifi router (newest model) 3 Pack $349.99 Save $200 Was $549.99 CINEMA 1200 SOUND BAR 5.1.4 SYSTEM $799 Save $1100 Was $1899 SVS and RSL speakers are running great sales on their speakers
On this week’s show we take a look at a device that claims it will flatten your warped vinyl. Then we ask is there anything that can be done to prevent subscribers from pausing the streaming services. We also read your email and take a look at the week’s news. News: Xumo expands retail scope with Target deal Matter 1.4 now supports more smart home devices and adds new capabilities TiVo to launch smart TVs in US by year-end Apple Set For Smart Home Revolution Other: Cosm LG Display’s stretchable screen is now even stretchier - The Verge Record Pi Vinyl Flattener A couple of episodes ago we talked about a turntable that uses suction to make warped records flat. Ara joked about taking a blow dryer and heating up the record and then just unwarping it. Well it turns out that there is a product that essentially does this. One of our listeners, Matthew Dropco, pointed us to a product that flattens your vinyl! The Record Pi ($275) vinyl flattener is an innovative solution tailored for fixing warped vinyl records, featuring a patent-pending integrated system comprising three essential components: the Record Pi Device, Record Pi Temperature Controller, and Record Pi Heating Case. The Record Pi Device is engineered using premium steel alloy, ensuring an even distribution of heat while securely holding the record to apply uniform flattening pressure with heavy metal alloy plates and protective Groove Guards. The Temperature Controller offers precise temperature regulation within 1°F of the target range of 100 to 145°F, allowing users to remotely adjust settings via internet connectivity using either Google Android or Apple iOS devices, provided a compatible Wi-Fi router is available. The Record Pi Heating Case not only warms the device during use but also serves as a practical storage solution when not in operation. The product comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (with the buyer covering return shipping) and a two-year limited warranty, providing confidence in its durability and effectiveness. Weighing 16 lbs, the Record Pi is designed for US standard voltage of 110V but can also be used internationally with the appropriate voltage converter, ensuring its versatility for vinyl enthusiasts everywhere. What can streaming services do to keep customers from pausing subscriptions? We found an article over at TheStreamable.com opining about “What can streaming services do to keep customers from pausing subscriptions”. We have some thoughts on this as well! As streaming services in the U.S. approach market saturation, the focus has shifted from acquiring new customers to retaining current ones. Recent data reveals a significant rise in viewers pausing their subscriptions, increasing from 29.8% in 2022 to 34.2% in early 2024. Many consumers are not dissatisfied with their services; rather, they find it hard to justify the cost until new desirable content is available. To address this issue, streaming providers are exploring various strategies. Current efforts include enhancing bundling options, as surveys indicate that bundled services can significantly decrease cancellations. Recent bundles, such as the Disney+, Hulu, and Max combination, aim to encourage user loyalty. Additional strategies could involve allowing customers to temporarily pause their subscriptions while keeping their accounts active. For example, Hulu could offer a one-time 30-day pause option at a lower rate, such as on an ad-supported plan, to keep users engaged without full financial commitment. Overall, creative retention strategies beyond simple discounts may be essential for preventing subscription pauses.
On this week’s show we take a quick look at a $20 set of earbuds, the Soundcore A30i. We also get you ready for your Black Friday TV shopping with 10 tips. We also read your email and take a look at the week’s news. News: Disney+ Introduces Top 10 List Of Movies & TV Shows To Help Users Discover New Content Samsung To Cease LED Production This tiny smart puck can control your entire smart home Soundcore A30i by Anker The Soundcore A30i are earbuds that are housed in a lipstick-shaped case. They are lightweight and comfortable, ensuring they feel almost weightless during use. These earbuds have “noise cancellation” but I’d say it's more like noise isolation. Going from ANC to passthrough was almost imperceptible in the amount of sound coming from the outside. Since they do block out sounds, they work well in noisy environments. In terms of audio quality, the soundcore A30i delivers decent sound once you set the EQ. I was not happy with any of the preset EQ modes. But increasing the bass and treble yielded a nice sound. This is done through the soundcore app. You can turn on a 3D surround sound effect via the app as well. But after about 30 seconds it was turned off. Additionally, the earbuds feature four microphones equipped with AI technology that Anker claims yields crystal-clear calls, regardless of location. Not so! I made three test calls and everyone of them sounded bad to the person on the other end. When I reconnected with my AirPods the people I was talking with said it was much better. Range wasn’t very good either. I put my phone on my workbench and by the time I got to the edge of my garage there were dropouts. I tested this multiple times. So is it all bad? Is there any redeeming features? Well yes there is, it only costs $20! For twenty dollars this makes a great stocking stuffer for a younger child who may be prone to losing things. They are also a good backup for when your Airpod Maxs start to hurt your ears. Sometimes you need to give your ears a break from the vice that’s on your head! Tips for Buying your 4K TV on Black Friday Buying a new 4K TV can be an exciting yet overwhelming experience due to the variety of options available. With Black Friday deals right around the corner we want you to consider a few things before you go out hunting. Here are steps you need to take to ensure you get the best TV for your budget: Budget - This has to be the first consideration. Everything else is impacted by cost. Fortunately, you can get higher quality TVs for less money than when we first started doing Black Friday episodes. Once you set your budget and determine size (next tip) you can begin to decide on the other criteria. Screen Size: Choose the right size for your room. This is where you would expect us to come up with some cool formula about seating distance and screen size. Not us! Measure your available space and put the largest screen that will fit. Of course after you consider the remaining items on this list. Also, don’t be opposed to knocking down walls or buying new furniture to gain a few more inches of diagonal ;-) Display Technology - You’ll have to decide between OLED, QLED, and LED. Each has their place and will have an impact on screen size. By that we mean a larger OLED will cost more than an LED so you may not get the size you want. But in a nutshell OLED - Offers superior picture quality with deeper blacks and vibrant colors, ideal for dark rooms. QLED - Provides bright colors and is better in well-lit rooms, but can have slightly less contrast than OLED. LED - Generally more affordable but may not offer the same level of picture quality as OLED or QLED. Refresh Rate - If you're watching sports or into gaming. Higher refresh rates can provide even smoother visuals. If you watch movies and TV shows any TV on the market will have sufficient refresh rates. HDR Support - High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances picture quality significantly by offering a brighter, more vibrant image with better contrast. Look for TVs that support multiple HDR formats, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+. But make sure it has Dolby Vision at the very least. Smart Features - Most modern TVs have smart capabilities. Check the operating system and pre-installed apps. Ensure it supports the streaming services you use (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, etc.). If you get a smoking deal on a TV that does not have the smart apps you are looking for, don’t write it off. You can buy an AppleTV, Roku, etc with the money you saved. Audio Quality - This is a non issue. We assume ALL TVs have lousy speakers. So consider also buying a sound bar (if you don’t already own one) while you are out buying your TV. Of course we recommend that you eventually buy a multi channel system that includes a receiver and 5.1.2 speakers!! Connectivity - Ensure the TV has ample HDMI ports, including HDMI 2.1 if you plan to connect next-gen gaming consoles. This is less important if you have a receiver doing the source switching. Viewing Angle - If you have a large room or plan on watching from different angles, consider a TV with good viewing angles. OLED TVs are the best. But if your viewing is head on this becomes less of an issue. Warranty and Customer Service - Finally, look at the manufacturer’s warranty and customer service reputation. A good warranty can provide added peace of mind as can buying a brand that has a good reputation. Using a particular credit card may extend the warranty. Likewise buying from Costco will do the same. Don’t pay for extended warranties. If they throw them in, great! But if a TV is going to fail it “typically” will do so within the warranty period. It's an odds game but the odds are in the consumer’s favor. By following these steps, you'll be better equipped to choose the right 4K TV for you. Happy Hunting!
On this week’s show we discuss the Tivo Video Trends Report and we read your emails and and take a look at the week’s news. News: Streamers bet on food partners to help reduce churn Samsung Reveals Its Reach: Free Streaming TV Service Is As Big as the Major Players A Growing Number of Cord Cutters Don’t Plan to Buy a New Streaming Device in 2024, Spelling Trouble for the Tech Giants Other: 10 of the world's most expensive turntables | What Hi-Fi? TiVo Video Trends Report As we look at the content ecosystem in Q2 2024, consumers are noticeably scaling back their spend on content and as a result, the number of sources they utilize for video. In this iteration of the Video Trends Report, we continue to see respondents supplement their video bundle and save money by turning to ad-supported services. In fact, the ratio of SVOD consumers utilizing lower-cost, ad-supported tiers has increased across the board, while the share of consumers utilizing ad-free SVOD services has dropped almost 18% year-over-year. Some key findings: 84.5% of respondents are prone to browsing before landing on a show or movie. 77.8% of all respondents noted that they are at least tolerant of ads. 63% of respondents noted reducing their entertainment spending. 61.7% of respondents noted using at least one AVOD/FAST service in Q2. 22% of Pay TV subscribers cut the cord then later resubscribed to traditional TV service. Average number of video sources reverting back to 2022 levels Q2 22/Q2 23/Q2 24 Average Total Services 9.9 10.9 9.1 Avg Paid Services 6.7 6.9 5.7 Avg Non-paid Services 3.2 4.0 3.4 Household income does have an impact on the number of sources used, but it does not appear to be as substantial of a driver as demographics like age or geography. At the low end of less than $20K you have about 10 sources for 2023 and 2024. Households with incomes of $200K or more saw an increase from 10 sources in 2023 to about 14 in 2024. Percentage of Respondents Who Watch on Each Device Q2 22/Q2 23/Q2 24 TV 81.0% 78.9% 81.3% Smartphone 50.6% 60.2% 51.8% Tablet 29.2% 30.9% 25.3% Computer 36.6% 37.3% 33.7% When it comes to discovery methods, the percentage of those who find out about new TV shows or movies from commercials has declined 3% year-over-year. In comparison, word of mouth and recommendations from friends continue to remain the most commonly used method of discovery. Top Methods of Discovery % of all respondents/YoY Change Word of mouth / friends 50.1% +4.8% Commercials or ads that run during other shows 40.6% -2.9% Social media 39.7% +2.3% Streaming apps / home screen / carousel ads 39.3% +5.9% Suggestions in my pay-TV channel guide or menus 27.9% +1.0% Print, outdoor and/or online banner advertisements 14.3% +6.9% News articles or stories outside social media 9.7% -6.7% Emails or newsletters from streaming services 9.6% -0.1% Radio 7.8% +0.7% Daily viewership is largely consistent; Importance of local news drops 5% YoY. Fifty Four percent think local content is somewhat or very important compared to 59% in Q2 2023. Twenty One percent of all time spent watching video is spent watching local content, compared to 22.6% in Q2 2023. 27% of car owners report watching video in the car. This is down 13% from last year. Top Reasons for Watching Video In-Car To pass the time while waiting in the car 49.6% To keep children entertained 45.1% To pass the time on long road trips 34.7% To pass the time while commuting 31.6% To pass the time while filling up at the gas station 26.8% To watch something immediately/couldn’t wait to watch it later 20.0% To pass the time while charging an electric vehicle 18.4% SVOD churn declines as more respondents turn to ad-supported tiers. Eighty Four Percent utilize SVOD services. This is a slight decline from 88.0% this time last year. SVOD Viewing Habits TV 67.9% Smartphone 12.5% Computer 11.5% Tablet 8.% Transactional video on demand (TVOD) usage takes a hit in Q2 2024; Amazon remains firmly at the top. Forty Four percent use a TVOD service. This is down about 6% from 50.8% in Q2 2023, seemingly driven primarily by a decrease among pay-TV subscribers. Number of TVOD purchases per year Q2 2022 9.1%, Q2 2023 11.3%, Q2 2024 7.3% Forty Six percent have not gone to the movie theater in over a year. In fact, only 32.2% report that they’ll most likely see a new movie in the theater (down roughly 2% year-over-year), compared to 55.5% who would most likely wait to stream it. Reasons respondents prefer to stream new releases at home It costs us more than $30 to actually go to the movies 46.7% It’s too much of a hassle to go to the movie theater 33.2% You can’t pause the movie at the theater 30.7% I have a great TV/sound system at home 29.6% I have better snacks at home 26.1% The movie theaters near me aren’t very good 15.6% Movie theater seats are uncomfortable 15.1% Other theatergoers are loud, rude, etc. 14.9% You don’t have to sit through ads and previews at home 14.8% I don’t want to get sick 10.9% Sixty Seven percent of all free AVOD/FAST viewers noted watching some form of free live streaming TV or FAST channels, which in Q2 2024 accounts for roughly 51% the viewing time of all free AVOD/ FAST services. This has remained relatively flat year-over-year. Top Free AVOD/FAST Services (Most popular to least popular) Tubi Pluto TV Roku Channel Freevee Samsung TV Plus Crackle Vudu Global TV Plex CBC Gem Ad Tolerance by Service Type Averse to ads (avoid watching ads during video) Tolerant of ads (don't mind watching ads sometimes) In favor of ads (I prefer to watch ads during video instead of paying) Averse/Tolerant/In Favor Pay TV 23.7% 63% 13.3% SVOD (Ad-Supported) 17.0% 69.5% 13.6% SVOD (Ad-free) 24.3% 64.2% 11.5% Free AVOD/FAST 20.7% 65.1% 14.2% VMVPD 26.8% 60.9% 12.3% Social Video/UGC 22.1% 65.3% 12.6% Free AVOD/FAST users report the excessive and repetitive nature of ads as top reasons for their ad-aversion.
The HT Guys, Ara Derderian and Braden Russell, are Engineers who formerly worked for the Advanced Digital Systems Group (ADSG) of Sony Pictures Entertainment. ADSG was the R&D unit of the sound department producing products for movie theaters and movie studios. Two of the products they worked on include the DCP-1000 and DADR-5000. The DCP is a digital cinema processor used in movie theaters around the world. The DADR-5000 is a disk-based audio dubber used on Hollywood sound stages. ADSG was awarded a Technical Academy Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2000 for the development of the DADR-5000. Ara holds three patents for his development work in Digital Cinema and Digital Audio Recording. Every week they put together a podcast about High Definition TV and Home Theater. Each episode brings news from the A/V world, helpful product reviews and insights and help in demystifying and simplifying HDTV and home theater. Our email address is [email protected]