Podcast #1175: Tips for Buying your 4K TV on Black Friday

On this week’s show we take a quick look at a $20 set of earbuds, the Soundcore A30i. We also get you ready for your Black Friday TV shopping with 10 tips. We also read your email and take a look at the week’s news. News: Disney+ Introduces Top 10 List Of Movies & TV Shows To Help Users Discover New Content Samsung To Cease LED Production This tiny smart puck can control your entire smart home Soundcore A30i by Anker The Soundcore A30i are earbuds that are housed in a lipstick-shaped case. They are lightweight and comfortable, ensuring they feel almost weightless during use. These earbuds have “noise cancellation” but I’d say it's more like noise isolation. Going from ANC to passthrough was almost imperceptible in the amount of sound coming from the outside. Since they do block out sounds, they work well in noisy environments. In terms of audio quality, the soundcore A30i delivers decent sound once you set the EQ. I was not happy with any of the preset EQ modes. But increasing the bass and treble yielded a nice sound. This is done through the soundcore app. You can turn on a 3D surround sound effect via the app as well. But after about 30 seconds it was turned off. Additionally, the earbuds feature four microphones equipped with AI technology that Anker claims yields crystal-clear calls, regardless of location. Not so! I made three test calls and everyone of them sounded bad to the person on the other end. When I reconnected with my AirPods the people I was talking with said it was much better. Range wasn’t very good either. I put my phone on my workbench and by the time I got to the edge of my garage there were dropouts. I tested this multiple times. So is it all bad? Is there any redeeming features? Well yes there is, it only costs $20! For twenty dollars this makes a great stocking stuffer for a younger child who may be prone to losing things. They are also a good backup for when your Airpod Maxs start to hurt your ears. Sometimes you need to give your ears a break from the vice that’s on your head! Tips for Buying your 4K TV on Black Friday Buying a new 4K TV can be an exciting yet overwhelming experience due to the variety of options available. With Black Friday deals right around the corner we want you to consider a few things before you go out hunting. Here are steps you need to take to ensure you get the best TV for your budget: Budget - This has to be the first consideration. Everything else is impacted by cost. Fortunately, you can get higher quality TVs for less money than when we first started doing Black Friday episodes. Once you set your budget and determine size (next tip) you can begin to decide on the other criteria. Screen Size: Choose the right size for your room. This is where you would expect us to come up with some cool formula about seating distance and screen size. Not us! Measure your available space and put the largest screen that will fit. Of course after you consider the remaining items on this list. Also, don’t be opposed to knocking down walls or buying new furniture to gain a few more inches of diagonal ;-) Display Technology - You’ll have to decide between OLED, QLED, and LED. Each has their place and will have an impact on screen size. By that we mean a larger OLED will cost more than an LED so you may not get the size you want. But in a nutshell OLED - Offers superior picture quality with deeper blacks and vibrant colors, ideal for dark rooms. QLED - Provides bright colors and is better in well-lit rooms, but can have slightly less contrast than OLED. LED - Generally more affordable but may not offer the same level of picture quality as OLED or QLED. Refresh Rate - If you're watching sports or into gaming. Higher refresh rates can provide even smoother visuals. If you watch movies and TV shows any TV on the market will have sufficient refresh rates. HDR Support - High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances picture quality significantly by offering a brighter, more vibrant image with better contrast. Look for TVs that support multiple HDR formats, such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HDR10+. But make sure it has Dolby Vision at the very least. Smart Features - Most modern TVs have smart capabilities. Check the operating system and pre-installed apps. Ensure it supports the streaming services you use (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, etc.). If you get a smoking deal on a TV that does not have the smart apps you are looking for, don’t write it off. You can buy an AppleTV, Roku, etc with the money you saved. Audio Quality - This is a non issue. We assume ALL TVs have lousy speakers. So consider also buying a sound bar (if you don’t already own one) while you are out buying your TV. Of course we recommend that you eventually buy a multi channel system that includes a receiver and 5.1.2 speakers!! Connectivity - Ensure the TV has ample HDMI ports, including HDMI 2.1 if you plan to connect next-gen gaming consoles. This is less important if you have a receiver doing the source switching. Viewing Angle - If you have a large room or plan on watching from different angles, consider a TV with good viewing angles. OLED TVs are the best. But if your viewing is head on this becomes less of an issue. Warranty and Customer Service - Finally, look at the manufacturer’s warranty and customer service reputation. A good warranty can provide added peace of mind as can buying a brand that has a good reputation. Using a particular credit card may extend the warranty. Likewise buying from Costco will do the same. Don’t pay for extended warranties. If they throw them in, great! But if a TV is going to fail it “typically” will do so within the warranty period. It's an odds game but the odds are in the consumer’s favor. By following these steps, you'll be better equipped to choose the right 4K TV for you. Happy Hunting!