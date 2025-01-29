Don't Worry About the Vase Podcast

Podcast episode for DeepSeek: Lemon, It's Wednesday.DWAtV Podcast is a listener-supported podcast. To receive new posts and support the cost of creation, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.DWAtV Podcast is a listener-supported podcast. To receive new posts and support the cost of creation, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.https://open.substack.com/pub/thezvi/p/deepseek-lemon-its-wednesday?r=67y1h&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false Get full access to DWAtV Podcast at dwatvpodcast.substack.com/subscribe
1:07:13
Operator
Podcast episode for Operator.
21:19
DeepSeek Panic at the App Store
Podcast episode for DeepSeek Panic at the App Store.
1:03:56
Stargate AI-1
Podcast episode for Stargate AI-1.
34:23
AI #100: Meet the New Boss
Podcast episode for AI #100: Meet the New Boss.