Ep 298: Forbidden USB-C, a Laser Glow-o-Scope, the Epoch Super Cassette Vision
This week's Hackaday podcast has a European feel, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List for a look at the week's happenings in the world of cool hardware hacks. Starting with the week's news, those Redbox vending machines continue to capture the attention of hackers everywhere, and in the race to snag one before they're carted off for recycling someone has provided the missing hardware manual in the form of a wiki. Europeans can only look on wistfully. Then there's the curious case of life on the asteroid sample, despite the best efforts of modern science those pesky earth bacteria managed to breach all their anti-contamination measures. Anyone who's had a batch of homebrew go bad feels their pain. The week provided plenty of hacks, with the team being wowed by [Bitluni]'s CRT-like laser projector, then the many ingenious ways to 3D-print a hinge, and perhaps one of the most unforgiving environments in the home for a piece of robotics. Meanwhile our appetite for cool stuff was sated by an entire family of Japanese games consoles we'd never heard of, and the little voltage reference whose data sheet also had an audio amplifier circuit. Finishing up, our colleague Arya has many unorthodox uses for a USB-C cable, and we have a frank exchange of views about Linux audio. Check out all the links, and by all means, give us a roasting in the comments!
51:37
Ep 297: Prusa Eschews Open Source Hardware, The Lemontron Prints Upside-Down, and the vecdec Cyberdeck Does Minority Report
This week on the Podcast, Hackaday's Elliot Williams and Kristina Panos joined forces to bring you the latest news, mystery sound, and of course, a big bunch of hacks from the previous week. First up in the news: Elliot was at Electronica and spotted a wild Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. And just as excitingly, FreeCAD has finally reached version 1.0, which means it's stable and ready for real work. Kristina is getting tired of losing at What's That Sound, so she'll have to come up with some to stump you all. Can you get this week's sound? If you can, and your number comes up, you get a special Hackaday Podcast t-shirt. Then it's on to the hacks and such, but first, there's even more news and opinion to be had in Tom's review of Prusa's new printer, which happens to be closed-source. Then we'll discuss another printer that prints upside-down, an elegant cyberdeck, and a cyberpunk pocket watch. Finally, we talk about the Great Redbox Cleanup, and take a look at man-made stalactites.
43:20
Ep 296: Supercon Wrapup with Tom and Al, The 3DP Brick Layering Controversy, and How To Weld in Space
In this episode you'll get to hear not one, not two, but three Hackaday Editors! Now that the dust has mostly settled from the 2024 Hackaday Supercon, Al Williams joins Elliot and Tom to compare notes and pick out a few highlights from the event. But before that, the week's discussion will cover the questionable patents holding back a promising feature for desktop 3D printers, a new digital book from NODE, and the surprisingly limited history of welding in space. You'll also hear about the challenge of commercializing free and open source software, the finicky optics of the James Web Space Telescope, and the once exciting prospect of distributing software via pages of printed barcodes.
1:10:03
Ep 295: Circuit Graver, Zinc Creep, and Video Tubes
With Superconference 2024 in the books, Dan joined Elliot, fresh off his flight back from Pasadena, to look through the week (or two) in hacks. It was a pretty good crop, too, despite all the distractions and diversions. We checked out the cutest little quadruped, a wireless antenna for wireless communications, a price-tag stand-in for paper calendars, and a neat way to test hardware and software together. We take the closest look yet at why Arecibo collapsed, talk about Voyager's recent channel-switching glitch, and find out how to put old Android phones back in action. There's smear-free solder paste application, a Mims-worthy lap counter, and a PCB engraver that you've just got to see. We wrap things up with a look at Gentoo and pay homage to the TV tubes of years gone by -- the ones in the camera, for the TV sets.
55:00
Ep 294: SAO Badge Reveal, Precision on a Shoestring, and the Saga of Redbox
With the 2024 Hackaday Supercon looming large on the horizon, Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start this episode off by talking about this year's badge and its focus on modular add-ons. From there they'll go over the results of a particularly challenging installment of What's that Sound?, discuss a promising DIY lathe that utilizes 3D printed parts filled with concrete, and ponder what the implosion of Redbox means for all of their disc-dispensing machines that are still out in the wild. You'll also hear about custom macropads, lifting SMD pins, and how one hacker is making music with vintage electronics learning kits. Finally, they'll reassure listeners that the shifting geopolitical landscape probably won't mean the end of Hackaday.io anytime soon, and how some strategically placed pin headers can completely change how you approach designing your own PCBs. Check out the links over at Hackaday, and tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
