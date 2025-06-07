Ham Radio: Cooking with Amy Thielen

This week's show is about having people over — sometimes, a LOT of people over — and how to feed them all, generously, without losing your mind, hiring help, or breaking the bank.We'll call it an audible potluck, with tales of Pennsylvania Dutch country family reunions from Chef David Kinch and his Park Rapids area cousin Bill Dinger, and our favorite theme song-writing Minnesota musician Jeremy Messersmith talking about hosting communal food parties built to pair with his performances.We heard from Megan in Meadowlands who kept the pig roast and Czech family traditions of kolache going in a community celebration. We heard from a listener from the U.P. of Michigan who makes porketta before hockey practice and Tammy told us about trying last week's Bran Crispbread recipe.This week's community recipe to cook along with us is Rum-and-Coke Shaved Ice: https://www.kaxe.org/community-recipe-rum-and-coke-shaved-ice-ham-radio-amy-thielen. Give it a try and send us your reactions and photos at [email protected]
Ham Radio Features original licensed music — "You Know How I Like It" by Jeremy Messersmith.Made possible by the Minnesota Arts & Culture Heritage Fund.