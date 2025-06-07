Powered by RND
Ham Radio: Cooking with Amy Thielen
Amy Thielen, Heidi Holtan
ArtsFood
  • Friends and Family: Cooking for Company
    This week's show is about having people over — sometimes, a LOT of people over — and how to feed them all, generously, without losing your mind, hiring help, or breaking the bank.We'll call it an audible potluck, with tales of Pennsylvania Dutch country family reunions from Chef David Kinch and his Park Rapids area cousin Bill Dinger, and our favorite theme song-writing Minnesota musician Jeremy Messersmith talking about hosting communal food parties built to pair with his performances.We heard from Megan in Meadowlands who kept the pig roast and Czech family traditions of kolache going in a community celebration. We heard from a listener from the U.P. of Michigan who makes porketta before hockey practice and Tammy told us about trying last week's Bran Crispbread recipe.This week's community recipe to cook along with us is Rum-and-Coke Shaved Ice: https://www.kaxe.org/community-recipe-rum-and-coke-shaved-ice-ham-radio-amy-thielen. Give it a try and send us your reactions and photos at [email protected]!Ham Radio Features original licensed music — "You Know How I Like It" by Jeremy Messersmith.Made possible by the Minnesota Arts & Culture Heritage Fund. Support KAXE by becoming a member today: https://donate.nprstations.org/kaxe/donate
    59:32
  • More Time Than Money: Resourcefulness and Creativity in the Kitchen
    This week, Amy and Heidi meditate on the theme of "More Time Than Money" — a show about making do with resourcefulness and creativity. They'll talk about incredible recipes that take time and skill, but not necessarily a lot of money. This week's community recipe to cook along with us is Bran Crispbread: kaxe.org/community-recipe-bran-crispbread-ham-radio-amy-thielen. Give it a try and send us your reactions and photos at [email protected]!
    1:00:11
  • Risky Business: The delicious science behind cooking with lye and more
    This week, Amy and Heidi's adventures in the kitchen feature cooking with lye, pickling lime, Hawaiian taro and some other semi-hazardous ingredients.
    1:02:31
  • Why are we doing this show? Amy shares her inspiration for 'Ham Radio'
    "Ham Radio: Cooking with Amy Thielen" is a new program featuring James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Amy Thielen of Park Rapids, Minnesota.
    21:10
  • Trailer: Introducing 'Ham Radio'
    Coming May 23 and hosted by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Amy Thielen, with producer Heidi Holtan, this KAXE / KBXE show celebrates the creativity and resourcefulness of rural home cooks.
    1:01

In Northern Minnesota, food isn't just about what's on the plate. It's about how we show up for each other and the stories we tell. Ham Radio: Cooking with Amy Thielen is an hour of authentic conversation, listener call-in and recipes to share. It’s cooking from here, for the people who live here, and for anyone hungry for something real. Hosted by James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Amy Thielen, with producer Heidi Holtan, this KAXE / KBXE radio show and podcast celebrates the creativity and resourcefulness of rural home cooks. Each episode features a rogue band of culinary visionaries — from northern neighbors and foragers to cookbook authors and food thinkers from across the country.Made possible in part by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of Minnesota.
