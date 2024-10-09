Episode 30: Everyman’s Guide to Political Theology (feat. Joe Rigney)
Joe Rigney, a teaching fellow at New Saint Andrews College, talks to Timon about the different camps of Protestant political theology today.
https://americanreformer.org/2024/11/everymans-guide-to-protestant-political-thought/
--------
1:01:27
Episode 29: Plans for Holy War (feat. Chad Van Dixhoorn)
Chad Van Dixhoorn, professor of church history at Reformed Theological Seminary, joins Timon to talk about a newly published work by the Westminster divine, John Arrowsmith.
https://www.heritagebooks.org/products/plans-for-holy-war-arrowsmith.html
--------
49:45
Episode 28: Religious Liberty Today (feat. Ryan Bangert)
Ryan Bangert, senior vice president of strategic initiatives & special counsel to the president at the Alliance Defending Freedom, joins the podcast to talk about the state and future prospects of religious liberty in America.
ADF website: https://adflegal.org/
--------
43:10
Episode 27: Two Kingdoms & Two Cities (feat. Robbie Crouse)
Robbie Crouse, professor of theology at Knox Seminary, joins the show to talking about the political theology of Martin Luther, its origins and sources, as well as the problems with some modern Reformed formulations.
Two Kingdoms and Two Cities
https://www.amazon.com/Two-Kingdoms-Cities-Theological-Traditions/dp/1506421563
--------
1:13:17
Episode 26: Federalism and Sovereignty (feat. Nicholas Aroney)
Timon is joined by Nicholas Aroney, professor of law at University of Queensland, for a wide ranging conversation about constitutional law, the nature of sovereignty, and federalism.
University of Queensland Professor Biography
https://law.uq.edu.au/profile/1098/nicholas-aroney
Christianity and Constitutionalism
https://global.oup.com/academic/product/christianity-and-constitutionalism-9780197587256?cc=us&lang=en&
The Hale Institute at New Saint Andrews College is dedicated to the study and discussion of law in its substance, grounding, and effects on persons and community. The Institute carries out its mission both through course study within the college curriculum and in wider public discourse through publication and symposia. The Institute’s aims are informed by the Christian faith in the Reformed tradition and directed to the end of empowering persons to honor God and love neighbor through promoting the conditions and institutions of political liberty and civic virtue. Timon Cline is the Director of Scholarly Initiatives at Hale Institute and host of the podcast.