Robbie Crouse, professor of theology at Knox Seminary, joins the show to talking about the political theology of Martin Luther, its origins and sources, as well as the problems with some modern Reformed formulations. Two Kingdoms and Two Cities https://www.amazon.com/Two-Kingdoms-Cities-Theological-Traditions/dp/1506421563

About Hale Institute Podcast

The Hale Institute at New Saint Andrews College is dedicated to the study and discussion of law in its substance, grounding, and effects on persons and community. The Institute carries out its mission both through course study within the college curriculum and in wider public discourse through publication and symposia. The Institute’s aims are informed by the Christian faith in the Reformed tradition and directed to the end of empowering persons to honor God and love neighbor through promoting the conditions and institutions of political liberty and civic virtue. Timon Cline is the Director of Scholarly Initiatives at Hale Institute and host of the podcast.