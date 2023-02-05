The Adulthood Survival Guide you always wish you had, Growing Up with Devon Werkheiser is a podcast hosted by Ned Bigby himself from the Nickelodeon cult classi... More
The newest cast member of a potential Ned’s Declassified reboot? w/ Leo González
TikTok sensation, Leo González, known for his leogonzall account joins Devon in this week's episode! Leo is known for his hilarious POVs and comedy videos including his recent collabs with the cast of Ned's Declassified! His account has amassed over 2.5 million followers and more than 55 million likes — and you've probably frequently seen his skits with fellow Ned's star, Lindsey Shaw! This episode is full of big laughs and a LOT of great life advice.
The reunion you've all been waiting for... MISSY MEANY and NED BIGBY sit down for a deep chat during this little Ned's Declassified reunion episode! Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby) and Carlie Casey (Missy Meany) are real-life besties and they hold nothing back in this conversation. Carlie talks about her time on set of Ned's Declassified, her recovery from being a people pleaser, how to set boundaries, how to have successful long-term relationships, authenticity and so much more!
4/25/2023
1:24:02
The adult Ned Bigby?! w/ Sidney Raz
Devon is joined by the man who TikTok has repeatedly dubbed "Ned Bigby all grown up" in this week's episode — Sidney Raz! Sidney has taught millions across TikTok & Instagram about the "things he wished he knew before his 30's" through simple life tips... kinda like someone else we know. This episode merges the two survival guides to bring you this hilarious conversation about following your dreams, content creation, and of course the many life tips and hacks that would make up an Adulthood Survival Guide. Enjoy!
4/18/2023
1:14:05
Jennifer Stone: Growing Up on Wizards of Waverly Place
Devon is joined by longtime friend and fellow child actor, Jennifer Stone, in this Ned's Declassified x Wizards of Waverly Place crossover episode! Devon and Jen discuss growing up on Nickelodeon vs. Disney, the movie 'Santa Girl' they starred in together, their struggles in the entertainment world and more (including the time Devon lit his fart on fire in front of Jen). This is a heartfelt episode about following your dreams that will have you laughing... crying a little... and feeling inspired.
4/11/2023
1:05:47
Why Smartphones are RUINING OUR LIVES (with Tommy Sobel)
Devon's friend Tommy Sobel joins the pod to talk about phone addiction & digital wellness. Tommy is a published neuroscientist, digital wellness expert, and the founder of Brick, a community motivated to develop healthier relationships with screens and social media. This episode is FULL of specific tips and insights that will help you manage your screen-time and get back to the things that make you happiest!
