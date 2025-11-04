Government Information Security Podcast

Protecting the C-Suite in the Wake of UHC CEO's Murder
The torrents of public hostility directed at health insurers in the aftermath of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson's murder are serious signs of intensifying cyber and physical threats facing the C-suites of healthcare and many other sectors, said Chris Pierson, founder and CEO of BlackCloak.
How Hackers Can Manipulate AI to Affect Health App Accuracy
Hackers can potentially use AI to manipulate data that's generated and shared by some health apps, diminishing the data's accuracy and integrity, said Sina Yazdanmehr and Lucian Ciobotaru of cybersecurity firm Aplite, describing a recent research project involving Google Health Connect.
Overcoming Identity and Access Challenges in Healthcare
Third-party access management poses significant cybersecurity risks in healthcare, but continuous identity management and monitoring can help mitigate those risks, said Jim Routh, chief trust officer at Saviynt.
Exposed on the Web: Thousands of Devices, Medical Records
Thousands of unique IP addresses are potentially exposing medical devices, electronic medical records systems and other sensitive healthcare information to the internet, said security researcher Himaja Motheram of security firm Censys, which made the discovery.
How to Take the Complexity Out of Cybersecurity
It goes without saying: Business ecosystems are increasingly complex, and so are the cybersecurity systems and strategies deployed to protect them. But Marty McDonald of Optiv and Rob Rachwald of Palo Alto Networks share new ideas on how to take some of the complexity out of cybersecurity.