In this chilling episode of Ghosts in the Mountains, we dive into three terrifying lesser-known tales from the dark corners of Western North Carolina. From Yancey County to Rosman tand Asheville, these eerie encounters remind us that evil has many faces—some lurking in the shadows, others staring right back at us. Are these encounters simply tricks of the mind, or are they manifestations of something far more sinister? Join us as we examine these haunting tales and explore how malevolence can take on many forms in the Appalachian mountains.
--------
1:08:02
GITM - EP #5 - The Boojum
Deep in the misty mountains of Western North Carolina, a mysterious creature is said to roam—The Boojum. Is it Bigfoot? Or a mountain recluse? This legendary figure is known for his love of rare gemstones and his eerie, mournful wails echoing through the valleys. Some say he watches from the shadows, collecting treasure in hidden caves, while others claim his ghostly presence still lingers in the Blue Ridge. In this episode, we uncover the origins of the Boojum legend and discuss why this strange Appalachian myth has endured for over a century.
--------
57:44
GITM - EP #4 - The Smith McDowell House
In this episode of Ghosts in the Mountains, we step inside Asheville’s oldest surviving mansion—the historic Smith-McDowell House. With a past stretching back to the early 1800s, this grand estate has witnessed generations of life, death, and unexplained activity. From ghostly children’s laughter echoing through the halls to shadowy figures glimpsed in the windows, the house holds more than just history within its walls. Join us as we uncover eerie tales of paranormal encounters, explore the lingering spirits said to roam the mansion, and dive into the legends that make this one of Asheville’s most haunted locations. Is the Smith-McDowell House simply a relic of the past, or does something supernatural still call it home?
--------
1:08:36
GITM - EP #3 - Chimney Rock
Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Chimney Rock, NC, is known for its breathtaking views and rugged beauty. But beneath its scenic charm lies a history steeped in eerie folklore, ghostly encounters, and unexplained phenomena. In this episode of Ghosts in the Mountains, we delve into the paranormal tales surrounding Chimney Rock and nearby Lake Lure. From whispers of spectral apparitions to stories of a mysterious lake monster lurking beneath the waters, this region has long been a hotspot for supernatural intrigue. Are these legends just campfire stories, or is something truly otherworldly hiding in the shadows of the mountains? Join us as we uncover the chilling history, eyewitness accounts, and the mysterious energy that makes Chimney Rock one of North Carolina’s most haunted locations.
--------
1:04:43
GITM - EP #2 - Helen's Bridge
Tucked away in the misty mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, Helen’s Bridge is more than just a scenic landmark—it’s a place steeped in eerie tales and ghostly encounters. Who was Helen, and what tragic event ties her spirit to this desolate spot? Join us as we uncover the origins of the legend, separate fact from folklore, and examine the chilling stories from those who claim to have witnessed the unexplained. Whether it’s an urban myth or something more sinister, Helen’s Bridge remains one of the most talked-about haunted locations in Western North Carolina.
Ghosts in the Mountains explores the eerie, unexplained, and deeply mysterious stories hiding within the misty peaks of Western North Carolina and beyond. From haunted hotels and spectral legends to cryptid sightings and lost treasures, hosts Caleb Hanks and Austin Burgess take you deep into the folklore, history, and firsthand encounters that shape the region’s paranormal landscape.
Each episode uncovers chilling tales, eyewitness accounts, and historical mysteries, blending investigative storytelling with a cozy, fireside feel. Whether you’re a skeptic or a true believer, Ghosts in the Mountains is your guide to the supernatural side of Appalachia.
Subscribe now, and let’s journey into the unknown together.