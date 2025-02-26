GITM - EP #3 - Chimney Rock

Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Chimney Rock, NC, is known for its breathtaking views and rugged beauty. But beneath its scenic charm lies a history steeped in eerie folklore, ghostly encounters, and unexplained phenomena. In this episode of Ghosts in the Mountains, we delve into the paranormal tales surrounding Chimney Rock and nearby Lake Lure. From whispers of spectral apparitions to stories of a mysterious lake monster lurking beneath the waters, this region has long been a hotspot for supernatural intrigue. Are these legends just campfire stories, or is something truly otherworldly hiding in the shadows of the mountains? Join us as we uncover the chilling history, eyewitness accounts, and the mysterious energy that makes Chimney Rock one of North Carolina’s most haunted locations.