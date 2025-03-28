Powered by RND
FTPD Podcast

Podcast FTPD Podcast
Franklin Township Police Department
The Official Podcast for Franklin Township Police Department in Somerset County, NJ
Government

Available Episodes

  • EP 1 | Director Maeweather & Command Staff
    Join Franklin Township Police Department Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather, Officer in Charge/Captain Lloyd Fredericks, Captain Vincent Wilson, and Captain Brandon Domotor for the first episode of the FTPD Podcast.
    31:45

About FTPD Podcast

Podcast website

