Frank Walker - Golden Era Radio

Frank Walker plays new music from Vicetone, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Sam Feldt, The Blessed Madonna and more!
Golden Era Radio #004
Frank Walker presents new music from Kastra, Tujamo, Swedish House Mafia, Lucas & Steve, Leondis and more!
Golden Era Radio #003
Frank Walker drops new music from Tiësto, TELYKAST, Audien, Joel Corry, Mashbit, Dimitri Vangelis and more!
Golden Era Radio #002
Frank Walker presents episode 2 of his new weekly radio show, Golden Era Radio! Tune in to hear new music from TELYKast, TWINSICK, Codeko, R3HAB and many more!
Golden Era Radio #001
Frank Walker presents the launch of his highly anticipated show, Golden Era Radio! Get ready for a massive hour packed with new music, exclusive edits, and iconic throwbacks from dance music heavyweights like Tiësto, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and many more!Tracklist:1. GOLDEN ERA RADIO OPENER2. Frank Walker, Alexander Stewart vs. Don Diablo, Matt Nash, Otto Knows - Crossfire xStarlight [Frank Walker Edit]3. Martin Garrix & Sem Vox feat. Jaimes - Gravity4. Sick Individuals - Dreamer (Just Like You) [feat. Martin Jasper]5. David Guetta & Alesso vs. Gotye, Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know x NeverGoing Home Tonight (Frank Walker Edit)6. DubVision - I'll Be There7. Ryos, Justin Mylo, Sbstn - In My Bones [FT. Sbstn]8. Lorde - Supercut (TWINSICK Remix)9. Tate McRae - It's ok I'm ok (COASTR. x Leondis Remix)10. Vicetone – Celebrate11. Matisse & Sadko & Sentinel - Once Again12. Frank Walker, Nate Smith vs. Pierce Fulton - Missing You x Kuaga [Frank Walker Edit]13. Cuebrick, Manse & Betty Bloom - See You Again14. Dannic - Swedish House Mafia ft. Alicia Keys - Finally (Dannic Remix)15. Alok, Gryffin, Julia Church - Never Letting Go16. Nicky Romero x Émilie Rachel - Holy17. Tiësto, Goldcher, Irina Rimes - Dudada18. Avicii - Levels [GOLDEN ERA REWIND]
Take a journey to the Golden Era of electronic music with Frank Walker.
Tune in every week for an hour of the latest in all things: melodic, uplifiting, and mainstage. Golden Era Radio draws a diverse setlist ranging from your favourite throwbacks to the hottest new EDM anthems. The show also spotlights the best new artists making the next generation of EDM anthems, along with exclusive guest mixes from around the globe.