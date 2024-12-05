Frank Walker - Golden Era Radio

Golden Era Radio #001

Frank Walker presents the launch of his highly anticipated show, Golden Era Radio! Get ready for a massive hour packed with new music, exclusive edits, and iconic throwbacks from dance music heavyweights like Tiësto, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and many more!Don't forget to rate & review on all of your favorite podcast apps! Post your comments on social media @frankwalker #GOLDENERARADIOTracklist:1. GOLDEN ERA RADIO OPENER2. Frank Walker, Alexander Stewart vs. Don Diablo, Matt Nash, Otto Knows - Crossfire xStarlight [Frank Walker Edit]3. Martin Garrix & Sem Vox feat. Jaimes - Gravity4. Sick Individuals - Dreamer (Just Like You) [feat. Martin Jasper]5. David Guetta & Alesso vs. Gotye, Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know x NeverGoing Home Tonight (Frank Walker Edit)6. DubVision - I’ll Be There7. Ryos, Justin Mylo, Sbstn - In My Bones [FT. Sbstn]8. Lorde - Supercut (TWINSICK Remix)9. Tate McRae - It's ok I'm ok (COASTR. x Leondis Remix)10. Vicetone – Celebrate11. Matisse & Sadko & Sentinel - Once Again12. Frank Walker, Nate Smith vs. Pierce Fulton - Missing You x Kuaga [Frank Walker Edit]13. Cuebrick, Manse & Betty Bloom - See You Again14. Dannic - Swedish House Mafia ft. Alicia Keys - Finally (Dannic Remix)15. Alok, Gryffin, Julia Church - Never Letting Go16. Nicky Romero x Émilie Rachel - Holy17. Tiësto, Goldcher, Irina Rimes - Dudada18. Avicii - Levels [GOLDEN ERA REWIND]