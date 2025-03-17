Cecilia Kang, NYT Technology Correspondent: 'Color, Color Color! Show, Don't Tell.'
Happy St. Patrick’s Day flies! Buzzing in with a brand new episode, just as lucky as a pot of gold ☘️Join Abigail and Chloe as they sit down with Cecilia Kang, an award-winning Technology Correspondent at The New York Times, with unique expertise in the intersection of technology and public policy. She has broken news that led to regulatory investigations into Apple, Google, and Amazon, and interviewed top executives such as Tim Cook, Sheryl Sandberg, and Reed Hastings. Cecilia has over 20 years of experience in journalism, covering U.S. and international technology, economics, and business news.
Curious to know what America’s best defense against AI could be? Tune in to hear Kang’s approach to translating complex technology issues for broad audiences, as well as the global race to dominate artificial intelligence. 🪰🎤
--------
42:23
Meg Kinnard, AP National Politics Reporter: 'When We Cover Politics, We Leave Ourselves at the Door'
Hello flies! Welcome back to a brand new season of The Fly! We are so excited to kick start this season with a very special guest, Meg Kinnard! Meg is a national politics reporter with a 20 year career at The Associated Press. She anchored the first-ever general election livestream coverage for the AP, and was also the first AP reporter to appear on the AP’s TikTok account. Austin and Sarah sat down with Meg for a dynamic conversation about her time at The AP, the importance of nonpartisan political news, and the future of podcasting. Meg has covered Congress, campaign advertising, the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and so much more. She is also a Georgetown alum, where she was famously a member of the GU College Democrats AND the GU College Republicans. This is a must-see episode, so everyone take a listen!!! Also, stay tuned for many more exciting episodes this upcoming season!
--------
36:06
Sen. Laphonza Butler: "The union taught me advocacy"
Welcome back flies! This week we are buzzing back in with a special edition episode featuring California’s outgoing senator Laphonza Butler! Reporting from the Hart Building of the Senate Office, sit down with Will and Sarah as they dive into Butler’s expansive political journey- growing up in Mississippi, graduating from the HBCU Jackson University, and moving from Baltimore to California. Butler begins with her passion for the labor movement, motivated by ideals of the Civil Rights Movement and inspired by her own mother to fight for worker’s rights. Rebuilding the trust of California’s laborers, Butler eventually became President of the California SEIU State Council in 2013. With organization at the root of Butler’s success, she discusses her transition to working for Emily’s List, one of the nation’s largest political action committees dedicated to electing Democratic women candidates to office. Working in both the labor movement and political consulting, Butler discusses her approach to balancing grassroots perspectives with strategic national and state goals. Lastly, Butler offers some key insights into her experience working as a California Senator, offering strategic advice for Representative Adam Schiff as he prepares to fill her seat. Tune in to listen!
--------
25:13
2024 Election Special Pt 3 ft. Rick Wiley, Sarah Mucha, Reed Howard, and Liam Richichi
In the final episode of The Fly's Post-Election Analysis Special, Andrea Smith brings together a diverse set of voices to unpack the results of this year’s election. With a deep dive into what led to the GOP's red wave, Andrea first sits down with Rick Wiley, a seasoned Republican strategist who shares insights on the winning message that propelled the party to victory, especially after the turbulent years following January 6th and the Roe v. Wade decision.
Next, Andrea converses with Reed Howard and former CNN reporter Sarah Mucha about the Democrats' communication strategy—and where they faltered, particularly in key battleground states. The conversation delves into the challenges facing Democrats and what went wrong on the ground.
Finally, Andrea speaks with Liam Richichi, president of Michigan State College Democrats, to gain a crucial Gen Z perspective on the election’s outcomes in a critical swing state. His reflections on voter engagement offer a sharp critique of the Democratic Party's direction and its relationship with younger voters.
As the holiday season approaches, this episode reflects on the pivotal lessons from this election and what it means for the future of American politics. Tune in for this thought-provoking episode and a special look at how the political landscape may shift moving forward.
--------
1:13:20
Ashley Gunn: “We are more alike than we are different”
Today we are buzzing back in with GU politics fellow Ashley Gunn! Gunn has not only served as a special assistant to the president, the senior director of cabinet affairs for Donald Trump’s administration, but she had worked the behind the scenes of every republican convention since 1991. Tune in to this episode to hear more about Ashley’s take on the people behind our government, the experience of being a woman in politics, and the importance of balancing family and career.
Your weekly window into how the most impactful moments in politics unfold. From the Oval Office to the Clinton campaign war room to the hallowed halls of Congress to Maryland's Governor's Mansion, we bring you inside the rooms where the biggest decisions are made. Hosted by a couple of college kids still trying to learn how things get done in this complicated yet beautiful world of American politics.