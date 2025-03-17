Meg Kinnard, AP National Politics Reporter: 'When We Cover Politics, We Leave Ourselves at the Door'

Hello flies! Welcome back to a brand new season of The Fly! We are so excited to kick start this season with a very special guest, Meg Kinnard! Meg is a national politics reporter with a 20 year career at The Associated Press. She anchored the first-ever general election livestream coverage for the AP, and was also the first AP reporter to appear on the AP’s TikTok account. Austin and Sarah sat down with Meg for a dynamic conversation about her time at The AP, the importance of nonpartisan political news, and the future of podcasting. Meg has covered Congress, campaign advertising, the 2024 GOP presidential primary, and so much more. She is also a Georgetown alum, where she was famously a member of the GU College Democrats AND the GU College Republicans. This is a must-see episode, so everyone take a listen!!! Also, stay tuned for many more exciting episodes this upcoming season!