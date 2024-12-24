Ilir Sela, Founder & CEO @ Slice: How Slice Bootstrapped to $40M GMV & Raised Over $100M
Ilir Sela is the Founder & CEO at Slice, a technology company helping independent pizzerias manage their day to day operations. Slice has raised over $100M from notable investors like KKR, Notable Capital, Primary Ventures and 01 Advisors. -Not knowing a thing about venture capital and bootstrapping to $40M GMV-Acquiring first customers going door to door in NYC-Why he raised VC when the company vs bootstrap given early traction-Relaunching from MyPizza to Slice in 2016-The value of VCs when you're a solo founder
--------
28:08
Mark Ghermezian, Co-founder & Prior CEO @ Braze: How Braze Raised $180M Pre-IPO
Mark Ghermezian is the co-founder and prior CEO of Braze, a customer engagement platform used by businesses for multi-channel marketing. Braze raised $180M before its IPO from leading investors Meritech Capital, Battery Ventures and ICONIQ. Mark is now the founding GP at MXV. In this episode we dig into: Starting AppBoy/Braze and hustling to raise initial capital Randomly meeting his co-founders on a street corner in NYCThe importance of building relationships between rounds with VCs Why you should always get on a plane to close the deal Stepping back as CEO pre-IPO Building a VC firm from scratch
--------
26:56
Tarek Mansour, co-founder & CEO @ Kalshi: How Kalshi Raised $110M & Sued the Government and Won
Tarek is the co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, the first CFTC regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. In this episode we discuss: - Not being a hot company in YC- Suing the government as a startup and winning - Raising money from Sequoia, Henry Kravis, Schwab and others - Being unable to take on more deposits because of demand during the presidential election - The power of building a company that is "anti-pattern" to other companies
--------
27:59
Gaurav Misra, Co-founder and CEO @ Captions: Building a Product That Solid Itself, Raising $100M From Sequoia/Kleiner/A16Z/Index & The Future of Video with AI
Gaurav Misra is the co-founder and CEO of Captions, the leading video AI company building the future of video creation. Captions has raised over $80M from leading investors Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Index and A16Z. We dig into: Launching in the app store and the product taking off on its ownUnintentionally making their first $500K in revenueWhy raise venture capital vs. bootstrap given the early traction Not starting a company before working at a startupScaling to 10M+ global creators on the platform The future of video with AI
--------
33:21
Solo Tech Talk w/ Host Nichole Wischoff: Whats Hot at Pre-Seed, Secondaries & CEO Personal Brand Building
Nichole Wischoff is the founder and Managing Partner at Wischoff Ventures, a pre-seed and seed stage venture capital firm with $80M in AUM. Nichole is the host of the First Money In Podcast. This episode is her first solo session focused on the latest in the tech world at the earliest stages: - Whats hot at pre-seed and seed stage right now - Massive secondary sales replacing IPOs and the implications - Should CEOs of big companies be building their own personal brands online
Every unicorn started with a first check. First Money In takes you behind the scenes of the most critical and anxiety-filled moment in a startup's journey - raising their first capital. Each episode uncovers the raw, unfiltered stories of now-legendary companies and the decisive moments that kicked off their trajectory.