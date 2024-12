Gaurav Misra, Co-founder and CEO @ Captions: Building a Product That Solid Itself, Raising $100M From Sequoia/Kleiner/A16Z/Index & The Future of Video with AI

Gaurav Misra is the co-founder and CEO of Captions, the leading video AI company building the future of video creation. Captions has raised over $80M from leading investors Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Index and A16Z. We dig into: Launching in the app store and the product taking off on its ownUnintentionally making their first $500K in revenueWhy raise venture capital vs. bootstrap given the early traction Not starting a company before working at a startupScaling to 10M+ global creators on the platform The future of video with AI