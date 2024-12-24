Tarek Mansour, co-founder & CEO @ Kalshi: How Kalshi Raised $110M & Sued the Government and Won

Tarek is the co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, the first CFTC regulated exchange dedicated to trading on the outcome of future events. In this episode we discuss: - Not being a hot company in YC- Suing the government as a startup and winning - Raising money from Sequoia, Henry Kravis, Schwab and others - Being unable to take on more deposits because of demand during the presidential election - The power of building a company that is "anti-pattern" to other companies