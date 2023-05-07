Feet of Clay – Confessions of the Cult Sisters – What's it like to live in a Christian cult commune? How the hell do smart people get brainwashed into crazy bel...
014 - The Plane Crash that Killed Keith Green
YES, we know this episode is LOOOOONG. We tried to break it into 2 parts, but it just didn't feel right. So - listen to what you can at any one time, pause if you need to, then pick it up later. As far as we know, NO ONE ELSE has gone on record about these things... so here it is. What caused the crash that killed Keith Green? A deadly combination of ego, arrogance, gross negligence and spiritual abuse.CAUTION: Episode includes details about a small plane crash that killed 12 people, including 8 children. Some listeners may find this very disturbing. Please use discretion.Because time moved so fast at LDM, Tracey "forgot" that she was already on Staff when the plane went down. She was fast-tracked in order to be placed in leadership as a department head. (Sharon says it's cuz Tracey is just so damn smart!)SPECIAL THANKS to Elizabeth, Paul & Linda for sharing their memories. Video (25min): Keith Green Plane Crash Shows Value of Accident Investigationhttps://flightsafetydetectives.com/keith-green-plane-crash-shows-value-of-accident-investigation-episode-170/Video (15min): Keith Green Plane Crash Investigationhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OZIriTiiJEI Video (14min): New Info on Pilot Don Burmeisterhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0eUEuQhvzZk Aviation Safety Network Reporthttps://aviation-safety.net/wikibase/39435Link to lawsuit details:https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/F2/783/1234/41667/Sharon's interview on "I Was A Teenage Fundamentalist," including how Keith led her to the Lord & arranged her teenage marriage:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/12748728 Documentaries about the NXIVM Cult:“The Vow” on HBOMAX“Seduced – Inside the NXIVM Cult” on NetflixNeed a laugh? "The Righteous Gemstones" on HBOBook "No Compromise - The Life Story of Keith Green" by Melody Green. If you feel you must read this, please do us a favor and buy a USED copy!Guitar background during memories is instrumental of "Oh Lord, You're Beautiful," music & lyrics by Keith Greenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtzCD_8Kbjhttps://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music
7/12/2023
1:43:01
013 - A Little Cult Crazy: Head Coverings
The bible story of Zacchaeus is found in Luke 19:1-9, and here are the first few verses: Jesus entered Jericho and was passing through. A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy. He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way. In our adorable Christian parenting, we taught our kids a little song about Zacchaeus, and here were the first two lines:Zacchaeus was a wee little man, and a wee little man was he! He climbed up in a sycamore tree to see what he could see... A passage in the bible about head coverings: 1 Corinthians 11:2-16Link to Part 1 of Abigail's Story:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13030650Link to the documentary "Shiny Happy People"https://www.amazon.com/Shiny-Happy-People-Duggar-Secrets/dp/B0B8TR2QV5"Feet of Clay - Confessions of the Cult Sisters" is a new podcast hosted by Sharon Madere (Bennett) and Tracey Phalen (Reed), who both worked alongside Keith and Melody Green at Last Days Ministries (LDM). As one-time key leaders in the organization, they go on record about the spiritually traumatic and often damaging influences of the Greens and the multitude of materials (many of which are still available today) published through LDM, including 'The Last Days Newsletter'. Sharon and Tracey each joined LDM as teenagers, where they met and married their respective spouses during those cult-commune years. Both couples independently left LDM in 1987 and moved hundreds of miles apart. They continued in their hard-held beliefs for over ten additional years, yet ultimately divorced in the early 2000s. In this podcast Tracey and Sharon come together to talk about their parallel journeys out of the cult mindset, the long process of unpacking indoctrination and spiritual trauma, and their separate but often co-mingled road to healing and humor. Come join them on the journey!https://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music
7/5/2023
24:38
012 - Abigail's Story Part 3 - Surviving and Thriving After Bill Gothard's IBLP Cult (Shiny Happy People)
TRIGGER WARNING! This 3-part series contains discussions and descriptions of arranged teen marriage, spiritual abuse, sexual abuse, sexual assault, domestic abuse, and more. Listener discretion advised - and please take care of yourselves.Tracey and Sharon talk with Abigail Witthauer, a courageous survivor of the cult "IBLP" (Institute for Basic Life Principles), led by Bill Gothard, and featured in the new documentary "Shiny Happy People." Shiny Happy People also told the "real" story of cult celebrities, "The Duggar Family."This episode is the third of a multi-part interview with Abigail. Part 1 is here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13030650Part 2 is here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13055778Listen to our general discussion of "Shiny Happy People" in episode 009, here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13032097Link to the documentary "Shiny Happy People"https://www.amazon.com/Shiny-Happy-People-Duggar-Secrets/dp/B0B8TR2QV5FANTASTIC-DO-NOT-MISS-THIS satire video on purity culture by the great folks at Mega-the-Podcast is here:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CreKutxI0e6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Abigail's TikTok (with lots of juicy cult stuff!)https://www.tiktok.com/@unicornhabitat?_t=8d8e9yzzuNH&_r=1Abigail's wonderful non-profit work with therapy dogs can be found here:https://www.theroverchasefoundation.org/"Feet of Clay - Confessions of the Cult Sisters" is a new podcast hosted by Sharon Madere (Bennett) and Tracey Phalen (Reed), who both worked alongside Keith and Melody Green at Last Days Ministries (LDM). As one-time key leaders in the organization, they go on record about the spiritually traumatic and often damaging influences of the Greens and the multitude of materials (many of which are still available today) published through LDM, including 'The Last Days Newsletter'. Sharon and Tracey each joined LDM as teenagers, where they met and married their respective spouses during those cult-commune years. Both couples independently left LDM in 1987 and moved hundreds of miles apart. They continued in their hard-held beliefs for over ten additional years, yet ultimately divorced in the early 2000s. In this podcast Tracey and Sharon come together to talk about their parallel journeys out of the cult mindset, the long process of unpacking indoctrination and spiritual trauma, and their separate but often co-mingled road to healing and humor. Come join them on the journey!https://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music
6/28/2023
1:24:24
011 - Abigail's Story Part 2 - Arranged Betrothal & Teen Trauma in Bill Gothard's IBLP Cult (Shiny Happy People)
TRIGGER WARNING! This episode contains discussions and descriptions of arranged teen marriage, spiritual abuse, sexual abuse, sexual assault, and more. Listener discretion advised - and please take care of yourselves. Tracey and Sharon talk with Abigail Witthauer, a courageous survivor of the cult "IBLP" (Institute for Basic Life Principles), led by Bill Gothard, and featured in the new documentary "Shiny Happy People." Shiny Happy People also told the "real" story of celebrities "The Duggar Family." This episode is the second of a multi-part interview with Abigail. Part 1 is here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13030650 You can listen to our general discussion of "Shiny Happy People" in episode 009, here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13032097Link to the documentary "Shiny Happy People"https://www.amazon.com/Shiny-Happy-People-Duggar-Secrets/dp/B0B8TR2QV5FANTASTIC-DO-NOT-MISS-THIS satire video on purity culture by the great folks at Mega-the-Podcast is here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CreKutxI0e6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==Abigail's TikTok (with lots of juicy cult stuff!)https://www.tiktok.com/@unicornhabitat?_t=8d8e9yzzuNH&_r=1Abigail's wonderful non-profit work with therapy dogs can be found here:https://www.theroverchasefoundation.org/"Feet of Clay - Confessions of the Cult Sisters" is a new podcast hosted by Sharon Madere (Bennett) and Tracey Phalen (Reed), who both worked alongside Keith and Melody Green at Last Days Ministries (LDM). As one-time key leaders in the organization, they go on record about the spiritually traumatic and often damaging influences of the Greens and the multitude of materials (many of which are still available today) published through LDM, including 'The Last Days Newsletter'. Sharon and Tracey each joined LDM as teenagers, where they met and married their respective spouses during those cult-commune years. Both couples independently left LDM in 1987 and moved hundreds of miles apart. They continued in their hard-held beliefs for over ten additional years, yet ultimately divorced in the early 2000s. In this podcast Tracey and Sharon come together to talk about their parallel journeys out of the cult mindset, the long process of unpacking indoctrination and spiritual trauma, and their separate but often co-mingled road to healing and humor. Come join them on the journey!https://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music
6/21/2023
1:00:17
010 - Abigail's Story Part 1 - Childhood in Bill Gothard's IBLP Cult (Shiny Happy People)
TRIGGER WARNING! This episode contains discussions and descriptions of ritualized child spanking, child abuse, spiritual abuse, and more. Listener discretion advised - and please take care of yourselves. Tracey and Sharon talk with Abigail Witthauer, a courageous survivor of the cult "IBLP" (Institute for Basic Life Principles), led by Bill Gothard, and featured in the new documentary "Shiny Happy People." Shiny Happy People also told the "real" story of celebrities "The Duggar Family." This episode is the first of a multi-part interview with Abigail. You can also listen to our general discussion of "Shiny Happy People" in episode 009, here:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13032097Link to the documentary "Shiny Happy People"https://www.amazon.com/Shiny-Happy-People-Duggar-Secrets/dp/B0B8TR2QV5Abigail's TikTok (with lots of juicy cult stuff!)https://www.tiktok.com/@unicornhabitat?_t=8d8e9yzzuNH&_r=1Abigail's wonderful non-profit work with therapy dogs can be found here:https://www.theroverchasefoundation.org/"Feet of Clay - Confessions of the Cult Sisters" is a new podcast hosted by Sharon Madere (Bennett) and Tracey Phalen (Reed), who both worked alongside Keith and Melody Green at Last Days Ministries (LDM). As one-time key leaders in the organization, they go on record about the spiritually traumatic and often damaging influences of the Greens and the multitude of materials (many of which are still available today) published through LDM, including 'The Last Days Newsletter'. Sharon and Tracey each joined LDM as teenagers, where they met and married their respective spouses during those cult-commune years. Both couples independently left LDM in 1987 and moved hundreds of miles apart. They continued in their hard-held beliefs for over ten additional years, yet ultimately divorced in the early 2000s. In this podcast Tracey and Sharon come together to talk about their parallel journeys out of the cult mindset, the long process of unpacking indoctrination and spiritual trauma, and their separate but often co-mingled road to healing and humor. Come join them on the journey!https://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music
Feet of Clay – Confessions of the Cult Sisters – What's it like to live in a Christian cult commune? How the hell do smart people get brainwashed into crazy beliefs and behaviors? Tracey & Sharon share their parallel journeys into and out of Last Days Ministries, led by Christian music super-star Keith Green (and later his wife Melody Green). Plus they interview others who also got out of high-control groups and toxic churches. Arranged marriages? Purity culture virgins? Religious trauma? Submission of women and misogyny? Child abuse? Sexual assault? Power hungry patriarchy? Heinous homophobia? Christian nationalism and politics? Yep, we touch on it all. Hear stories of escaping evangelicalism, surviving spiritual manipulation, deconstructing fundamentalism and so much more! Former cult sisters, now turned Exvangelical, tell all with humor and healing, compassion and comedy.