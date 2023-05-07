013 - A Little Cult Crazy: Head Coverings

The bible story of Zacchaeus is found in Luke 19:1-9, and here are the first few verses: Jesus entered Jericho and was passing through. A man was there by the name of Zacchaeus; he was a chief tax collector and was wealthy. He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way. In our adorable Christian parenting, we taught our kids a little song about Zacchaeus, and here were the first two lines:Zacchaeus was a wee little man, and a wee little man was he! He climbed up in a sycamore tree to see what he could see... A passage in the bible about head coverings: 1 Corinthians 11:2-16Link to Part 1 of Abigail's Story:https://www.buzzsprout.com/2078827/13030650Link to the documentary "Shiny Happy People"https://www.amazon.com/Shiny-Happy-People-Duggar-Secrets/dp/B0B8TR2QV5"Feet of Clay - Confessions of the Cult Sisters" is a new podcast hosted by Sharon Madere (Bennett) and Tracey Phalen (Reed), who both worked alongside Keith and Melody Green at Last Days Ministries (LDM). As one-time key leaders in the organization, they go on record about the spiritually traumatic and often damaging influences of the Greens and the multitude of materials (many of which are still available today) published through LDM, including 'The Last Days Newsletter'. Sharon and Tracey each joined LDM as teenagers, where they met and married their respective spouses during those cult-commune years. Both couples independently left LDM in 1987 and moved hundreds of miles apart. They continued in their hard-held beliefs for over ten additional years, yet ultimately divorced in the early 2000s. In this podcast Tracey and Sharon come together to talk about their parallel journeys out of the cult mindset, the long process of unpacking indoctrination and spiritual trauma, and their separate but often co-mingled road to healing and humor. Come join them on the journey!https://www.instagram.com/feetofclay.cultsistershttps://feetofclayconfessionsofthecultsisters.buzzsprout.comWe love acronyms -- and we aren't afraid to use them! Here are some common ones that we might forget to explain:LDM - Last Days Ministries (organization) ICT - Intensive Christian Training School (at LDM)YWAM - Youth With A Mission (organization) CCM - Contemporary Christian Music