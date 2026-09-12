Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
103 episodes
- On this episode of Faster Please!—The Podcast, I am joined (again) by Tyler Cowen. Tyler is an economics professor at George Mason University and co-founder of the economics blog Marginal Revolution. He is an opinion writer for The Free Press and the author of several books, including The Great Stagnation, Average Is Over, and Stubborn Attachments.
During our conversation, Tyler and I discuss AI risk, the extent to which public pushback could slow AI progress and economic growth, different forecasts for AI development and where Tyler stands, and what the technology could mean long term for the American economy.
In This Episode:
* The Effect of AI Industry Pushback (0:41)
* Different AI perspectives (7:37)
* The Fear of AI (12:37)
* Economic Growth: (17:32)
* The Future of Jobs (23:06)
* AI on a Global Stage (26:50)
A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. (Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)
But here are some of the many highlights from the chat:
✨ On potential catastrophic harms from AI…
They love to talk in extreme parables of Skynet going live or a bioterror attack where all humans die. But, you know, in the short run, the intermediate term, what share prices should we expect to go down? What variables should we expect to change? Give me a number for what cybersecurity costs will be next year and by what percentage that will go up.
There was another estimate I saw. It said cybersecurity insurance costs will double over a five-year time period. This was from experts in the sector. Again, I’m not endorsing that number, but it’s a number, and it puts it in perspective. It’s terrible if those costs double. But again, it’s not an insane scenario that we can’t live with.
✨ On whether AI fears lead to heavy regulation or a pause…
The discourse will be ugly and stupid no matter what your point of view, even if you favor a lot more regulation. But it’s very hard to stop fundamental new technologies. There’s also Chinese open source. There’s a national security imperative here. I just think it’s going to happen. It will pain me every day to see the debates and some of the laws that probably end up getting passed, but I just don’t see how it gets stopped. You know, for better or worse—I would say for better. But there’s not a coherent path for telling a story of how this ends.
✨ On how much AI company executives are to blame for the public AI backlash…
I don’t know if the word “blame” is the right word here. I think a lot of the PR has not shown enough equanimity, and the people who are motivated to work on this are precisely the same people who think it will have very extreme effects. And those companies have gotten a lot done at a truly incredible pace, even by American or tech-world standards. So the notion that they have semi-religious views of what this all means is a very San Francisco kind of thing.
Like, do I blame people in the 1960s who thought that LSD was creating a new world, a new way of living, a new way of life? Well, sort of—but that’s what we are. You know, we’re a little nutty in the head as a country, and this is California, and then it’s San Francisco. So we also need to embrace that nuttiness at the same time. I think that’s the bigger picture I try to keep in mind when maintaining my own equanimity.
✨ On roadblocks to economic growth from AI…
The thing (AI) being smarter is not the problem. The things are already very smart. The real issue is, if you're in a mid-size to large organization, reorganizing your systems—HR, finance, whatever, all the things they do at AEI—not just for people on an individual basis to use, say, ChatGPT to augment their labor, but actually building the whole system around AI in a way that's reliable and coherent and everyone there knows how to work with. That's very, very, very hard and slow. And if I saw more progress on that, then I would really think the rates of productivity growth will be much higher soon.
✨ On AI and job displacement…
In any foreseeable future, we can achieve full employment if we don’t screw up other policies. Just think of the number of jobs that will be available testing the new ideas that AIs come up with, most of all in the biomedical field. Think of all the new jobs that will be available gathering and processing data for the AIs.
It wouldn’t shock me if, in some distant future, that was like a third of the whole labor force—the way today, you know, services are some very high percent of the labor force, something that people in the Industrial Revolution never would have imagined.
✨ On how China thinks about AI and the national security implication…
I don't think we understand it. I'm not sure they understand themselves. But it seems to me, as a non-Christian society, they don't have that much of a Book of Revelation scenario, so they don't really have doomers. They do think it's an important technology. I strongly suspect they're afraid it could displace the CCP, and they're much more worried about it in a way that we are not. Those are my hypotheses. I stress the word “hypotheses,” but that would be my best guess.
Faster, Please! is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On sale everywhere by James Pethokoukis: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit fasterplease.substack.com/subscribe
- Thanks in large part to the massive drop in the cost of getting a pound or kilogram of stuff into orbit and beyond, many of the boldest Space Age dreams are now possible. The business of space makes economic sense like never before. And here comes the AI Revolution to really give the sector a boost.
Today, on Faster Please!—The Podcast, I am joined by Phil Metzger. Phil is a professor of planetary science at the University of Central Florida and director of its Stephen W. Hawking Center for Microgravity Research and Education. Before joining UCF, Phil spent nearly 30 years at NASA, where he worked as a senior research physicist. (I also highly recommend his X account.)
In this episode, we talk about why AI has made the economics of space work by providing a “killer app,” what the first off-world industries might look like, what obstacles we still have to overcome to make them viable, and what the long-term future holds.
In This Episode:
* The economics of space (0:49)
* Industries launching in space (7:36)
* Cutting space expenses (11:31)
* How do we start? (16:55)
* Dealing with lunar dust (22:31)
* What does the future hold? (29:31)
A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. (Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)
But here are some edited highlights from the chat:
On orbital and lunar manufacturing…
We have a lot of work to do. But it isn’t gonna require any new physics. It’s just gonna be industrial engineering, aerospace engineering, civil engineering on the moon, and a straightforward effort to do it. And so we’ve got to spend the effort building these technologies. But there are already companies getting ready to build commercial space stations in low Earth orbit. There are companies getting ready to start launching data centers in space. I believe that once that begins to expand and grow, the economics of space in every sector of the space industry will be pulled upward by the huge economic value of AI.
On how the case for AI is the case for space…
We were hoping that Mars settlement would drag up the entire in-space industry. I ran models on Mars settlement, and I believe it’s very doable. But the new thing now is AI. AI swept in like a storm two, three years ago. Suddenly everybody woke up and realized, “No, this is the killer app for space.” Elon immediately started talking about “Mars is gonna have to wait a couple years because we’re gonna do the moon right away.” And it’s all because of AI. So AI has changed our whole assessment of the business case for space.
On the economics of orbital data centers…
The amount of throughput of spacecraft hardware will be so gigantic that there will be this huge motive to shorten the supply chains and move more industry closer to the launch pads. And then the workforce we’re gonna need is gonna grow gigantically. Maybe we’ll do AI and robotics, but there will be an opportunity for huge growth in the labor force. So I think governments, universities, everybody in industry and in finance needs to get ready for this tidal wave that’s about to sweep through. …
So in Elon’s mind, the issue is the demand for AI will keep growing, and it’ll grow so fast that you can’t build the data centers fast enough and you can’t launch them off the earth fast enough.
It’ll be a logistics problem and a supply chain problem. [Musk] hasn’t said this, but I will add, it will be an atmospheric protection issue. If you start launching too fast, then it does cause some cumulative damage to the atmosphere. The atmosphere will heal pretty quickly, so it’s not long-term damage from rocket launch. But I believe there will be political pushback when people see gigantic rockets launching every hour, hour after hour, 365 days a year, from 50 launch sites around the world.
So Elon’s idea was we’re gonna have to build these AI systems on the moon using lunar resources, and we don’t need to launch them off the moon with rockets because the moon doesn’t have an atmosphere. We can just shoot them off the moon with a railgun. They call it a mass driver in that context.
On lowering launch costs…
We’re expecting launch costs to go from—right now they’re like $1,500 or $2,000 per kilogram to low Earth orbit—we’re expecting it to go down to like $35 per kilogram in 30 years, and that’s a conservative estimate.
On the future of humanity in space…
Most people don’t know this, but there are at least 150 planet-sized objects in our solar system. Most of them are dwarf planets far away. But the moons are amazing worlds, and pretty soon we’re going to have buildings being constructed. We’ll have architects designing buildings for the environment of Titan. I can’t imagine what beautiful architecture will be developed. Once we’ve got an abundance of robotics driven by AI, then we’re not gonna be doing things on the cheap. We won’t have to. And so we’ll be able to make beautiful cities on all these worlds. We’ll be bringing beautification to all these planetary bodies throughout the solar system.
On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit fasterplease.substack.com/subscribe
🏁 The Great AI Race as a clash over compute: my interview with analyst Ryan Fedasiuk08/18/2026 | 30 mins.My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:
The AI race between America and China isn’t just about whose AI models are at the frontier or get adopted most widely. Today on Faster, Please! — The Podcast, I am joined by Ryan Fedasiuk, a fellow at AEI and the author of the Substack Choosing Victory, where he focuses on US-China relations, technology, and national power. He’s also an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University.
Recently, Fedasiuk has written about the US-China AI race, and while much of the debate has focused on the models themselves, Fedasiuk is focused on the role of compute in shaping the global balance of power, which is also the subject of a new report, Voltcraft: Industrial Competition in the Age of AI.
We discuss the speed at which AI capabilities are improving, the dimensions of the US-China AI race, and why Fedasiuk thinks compute will be central to that competition. We also discuss a global US strategy and, as AI abilities increase, what role the American government could play in ensuring safety.
In This Episode:
* How Fast Is AI Moving? (0:54)
* The US-China AI Race (7:08)
* The Future of the AI Industry (12:42)
* The Compute Race (17:04)
* Expanding US AI Infrastructure Abroad (22:05)
* Geopolitics and National Security (25:10)
A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. (Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)
But here are some edited highlights from the chat:
On the pace of AI progress…
At least according to definitions circa the late 2010s, we’re living through what I would describe as a fast takeoff. We have, as far as I am concerned, artificial general intelligence capable of meeting the performance of human beings or exceeding it at most tasks. And I think that things are only likely to improve from here.
On the US-China AI race…
We are obviously living through this uncertainty. When Mythos was unveiled on April 6, I think it sent a real tremor through the Chinese national security apparatus and kind of a moment of, “What is this? What do the Americans have? What is this system capable of achieving? When can we produce our own?”
On why compute is critical…
The fact is that to make the most out of frontier AI and to run it at scale, you still need tons of devices that turn electricity into tokens. You still need tons of compute. And really, I think the name of the game is going to be who can build and install computational power around the world.
On why America needs to export its compute…
If compute is the substrate of the global intelligence economy, we want to make sure that it’s US-designed compute that other countries are choosing to buy and install rather than compute manufactured in China.
On who should get access to American compute…
If we can expect the developer ecosystem in Singapore is going to take off like wildfire and start building and using a lot of AI applications, maybe we want to make sure that Singaporeans are building on American compute ASAP before China’s compute becomes a viable alternative that could serve that market. Maybe we want to make sure that that market is served even before certain constituencies in Des Moines.
On government intervention in frontier AI labs…
I think that we are already seeing some shadow of this, even if it isn’t declared. I think we will likely see a continued molding and merging of private sector capability with the resources and infrastructure of the national security enterprise.
On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit fasterplease.substack.com/subscribe
- My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:
With the massive buildout of data centers has come an equally massive backlash. They’ve been blamed for higher electricity bills, taking up too much water, and pushing out farmland. All this has led to a public outcry and efforts against their construction.
But how much of the criticism is warranted? Has one of America’s fastest-growing industries become a political scapegoat?
Today on Faster, Please!—The Podcast, I am joined by Andy Masley, an independent writer supported by Coefficient Giving who deep dives into AI research. Recently, he has focused on data centers at his great newsletter and separating facts from myths surrounding them.
We discuss what the evidence actually says about data centers’ impact on water, land, and electricity prices—and where Andy thinks people get the facts wrong. We also discuss AI art, Waymo, and America’s willingness to embrace technological change.
In This Episode:
* AI Art as Curation (0:37)
* Waymo and Technological Disruption (4:43)
* The Case for Data Centers (9:14)
* Water and Land (15:41)
* Data Centers and Electricity (21:41)
* The Data Center Backlash (28:50)
A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. (Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)
But here are some edited highlights from the chat:
On AI Art…
As you see someone using Midjourney to create images that you are actually much more interested in, and find more subtle or pleasant than the kinds of AI-generated images most people are typically exposed to on their timelines, it can really open people up and make them realize that these tools are much more powerful than they might expect.
On Waymo Entering Cities…
While there are many industries that I might worry about completely disrupting, the number of deaths caused by driving, and the difficulty people face getting around very dense cities, are such important problems that I am willing to hand the robots this one before we march forward elsewhere. On this issue, I am entirely gung ho: “Let the Waymos have it.”
On misconceptions about data centers…
If you somehow hid the words “data center” but included all the other information and asked, “Would you accept these specific trade-offs in your community, such as using a certain amount of water and land, in exchange for this amount of tax revenue?” I think that, in most places, with a few exceptions, people would say yes.
On the “lack” of land…
This has really blown up in the past few months in a way I really didn’t expect. Willie Nelson actually just posted this thing that got like a hundred thousand likes on Twitter about, “Don’t give them an inch of our farmland.” My basic finding is that data centers themselves, the physical buildings, will take up something like one-fifteenth of the land that we currently dedicate to Christmas trees in America, which isn’t nothing, but it’s also incredibly small.
On data centers driving up electricity prices…
Electricity markets are very complicated and don’t always work in a simple, you increase demand, and the price just immediately goes up for everyone. That’s not really how it works. They have had to slightly raise household electricity prices because of the data center. They’ve reported data centers as being one of several causes, but that’s usually not a significant percentage.
On the growing data center backlash
It’s hard not to feel like a lot of the anti-data center stuff is also this collective, “I can find this deep meaning in this local struggle against these people who I perceive to be bad.” The general idea that we can all band together as this ragtag team of everyday people and prevent this thing from destroying our local community is a very compelling narrative to people, regardless of the actual specific harms that are expected. I do think general anti-tech sentiment is definitely playing into this.
On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit fasterplease.substack.com/subscribe
📈 The business of AI: My interview with technology analyst and investor Azeem Azhar07/30/2026 | 34 mins.My fellow pro-growth/progress/abundance Up Wingers in America and around the world:
Artificial intelligence is expected to transform the economy, but what about the AI industry itself? Companies across the AI supply chain are now valued in the trillions of dollars. But do the data and current demand justify such lofty expectations, or are investors getting ahead of reality? And when will the AI economy finally begin to live up to the hype?
Today on Faster, Please!—The Podcast, I am joined by Azeem Azhar, a Digital Fellow at Stanford’s Digital Economy Lab, the founder of Exponential View, a research platform focused on helping leaders understand emerging technologies and their impact on society. He is also the author of The Exponential Age and the co-author of The State of the AI Economy, one of the first serious attempts to measure the size and trajectory of the AI economy from the demand side and know what customers are actually paying for.
We discuss where the AI economy stands today, why businesses are still struggling to realize AI’s full potential, who stands to capture the greatest gains from the technology, and the roles different countries could play in the “AI Race” between the United States and China.
In This Episode:
* The AI Economy (0:44)
* AI’s Return on Investment (6:40)
* Will AI Bring an Entrepreneurial Wave? (12:41)
* When AI Hits the Bottom Line (17:53)
* Who Wins the AI Economy? (23:48)
* Europe in the AI Race (30:20)
A lightly edited transcript of our conversation will appear in my Week in Review issue on Saturday. (Another option is using the Substack auto transcript function.)
But here are some edited highlights from the chat:
On AI’s creation of abundance…
It may look like abundance when you’re on the other side before the inflection, but when you’re in it, it really looks like a day-to-day grind where you still have to fight for the things that you care about. The notion of abundance in general, I think, defies the realities of physics. You always need energy to get something done.
On why AI adoption has been slower than expected…
Companies are going through the similar type of process that Paul David describes around electrification, which is that you can put the light bulbs in the workshop—that is the copilot. But to move to the moving assembly line requires a lot more work and a lot more expertise.
On AI’s challenge for businesses…
No business was ever about, “Can we summarize an email quicker than before?” The question is: At what point do AI tools meaningfully come in to make those decisions happen more effectively—either at higher quality, at lower cost, or at higher speed?
On why AI may not lead to immediate job losses…
Companies realize that there was so much tacit knowledge in their workforce that they just let walk out the door. I think CEOs will start to want to understand: What are we losing when we cut an entire function for an LLM?
On whether we know who will win the AI race…
If you’d asked me two years ago, the winner was OpenAI, and Anthropic was really just playing around doing God knows what. So I don’t think we necessarily know who the biggest winners are. Does Anthropic or OpenAI have a significant role to play in several years time? I’m absolutely sure that will be the case. That doesn’t preclude there being other, bigger winners.
On Europe’s AI opportunity…
There’s things that states can do, even if they’re smaller states like the UK, because they can clear paths, they can help vertical integration, they can get access to the best specific talent. And this is not all about large language models. It’s also about models that can stimulate physics or models that can discover new materials.
On sale everywhere: The Conservative Futurist: How To Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised
This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit fasterplease.substack.com/subscribe
More Business podcasts
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
- Right About Now - Legendary Business AdviceBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, News
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Money Moves with Jill SchlesingerBusiness, Business News, Education, Investing, News, Self-Improvement
- The Psychology of Money with Morgan HouselBusiness
- Diary of a CFO | Financial Strategies for Smart Business GrowthBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Money Stuff: The PodcastBusiness, News, Society & Culture
- King Dems Podcast | Growth Mindset, Leadership, AI and Business InsightsBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Real Estate This WeekBusiness, Education, Investing, Tutorials
- Thoughts on the MarketBusiness, Investing
- Motley Fool Hidden Gems InvestingBusiness, Investing
- Carlos Inspire ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement, Technology
- The Balancing Act with Andrew Temte, PhD, CFABusiness, Education, Management, Self-Improvement
- Do Good To Lead Well with Craig DowdenBusiness, Management
- Closing BellBusiness, News
- The Ramsey Show HighlightsBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- CNBC's "Fast Money"Business, Investing, News
- Managing Made SimpleBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Change CycleBusiness, Earth Sciences, Management, News, News Commentary, Science
- Moonshots with Peter DiamandisBusiness
- Create Magic At Work®Business, Education, Management, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Spirituality
About Faster, Please! — The Podcast
Welcome to Faster, Please! — The Podcast. Several times a month, host Jim Pethokoukis will feature a lively conversation with a fascinating and provocative guest about how to make the world a better place by accelerating scientific discovery, technological innovation, and economic growth. fasterplease.substack.comPodcast website
Listen to Faster, Please! — The Podcast, The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Faster, Please! — The Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.