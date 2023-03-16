Advanced Manufacturing Systems Team with Maj Matthew Audette

If you open any internet browser and search "3D Printing," you can find countless items, large and small, that went from idea to reality with the help of 3D printing technology. What you may not know is the Marine Corps also uses this technology to provide organic logistics, supply, and sustainment solutions to the Fleet. Marine Corps Systems Command's Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell, or AMOC, supports the service's goal to employ advanced manufacturing throughout the Marine Corps. Once referred to as "the Corps' on-call nerds" by our guest himself, the AMOC issues policy, certifies and stores files of 3D-printed parts, and maintains a 24/7 help desk to assist the Operating Forces in all things advanced manufacturing. On this episode, Tripp sits down with Maj. Matthew Audette, Advanced Manufacturing Systems Team Lead for the AMOC. The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense. Show notes: Book recommendations: The Martian by Andy Weir Project Hail Mary Neptune's Inferno: The U.S. Navy at Guadalcanal by James D. Hornfischer