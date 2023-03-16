Conversations about Marine Corps acquisition, innovation, and gear with host Tripp Elliott, MCSC Head of Command Safety.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 43
Field Kitchens with MGySgt Morris Mayfield III
Marines need a variety of equipment to ensure an unfair advantage, but one thing comes before everything else – food. The Shelters, Field Feeding and Containers, or S/FF/C, team acquires and sustains the Fleet Marine Force with tents, containerized maintenance shelters, cargo containers, and our topic today – field feeding equipment. Field feeding equipment provides Marines the right meal, at the right place, at the right time.
On this episode, Tripp sits down with MGySgt Morris Mayfield, subject matter expert for food service with the Field Feeding Team.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the
speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or
the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Barracks Room Podcast
Tv shows: CSI, Law and Order, NCIS
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/equipping-the-corps/message
5/11/2023
39:29
G/ATOR with Barb Gault
Have you ever wanted a better view of the air on the battlefield? Well, Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar has entered the chat. G/ATOR multi-mission air surveillance system provides 360-degree coverage. As an ACAT I program, this system resides within Program Executive Officer Land Systems under Program Manager G/ATOR.
PM G/ATOR delivers the G/ATOR, a highly mobile multi-mission radar system designed to fully support expeditionary requirements for Marines worldwide.
On this episode, Tripp chats with Ms. Barb Gault, Deputy Program Manager for PM G/ATOR.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/equipping-the-corps/message
4/27/2023
20:29
Behind the Scenes with Capt. Billy Barefoot
Equipping a Marine doesn’t
only mean gear. Marines need grit, resilience and above all else: paperwork.
Let’s be honest, paperwork is at the heart of any government or military
organization, and ensuring a Marine has their records and documentation in order
is critical to their career and mission success. Admin officers are often the
unsung heroes of a Command.
Manpower officers plan,
track, monitor, coordinate, and distribute permanent manpower assets to meet
staffing goals. They are behind the scenes ensuring Marines and Sailors are
ready to serve when the Nation calls.
On this episode, we take a
behind-the-scenes look into how a command functions with Staff Secretary for
Marine Corps Systems Command, Capt. Billy Barefoot.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers
and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United
States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Movie recommendation:
Lonesome Dove
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/equipping-the-corps/message
4/13/2023
44:23
Defense Innovation Unit with LtCol Glenn McCartan
The Defense Innovation Unit, or DIU, was established to
accelerate the adoption of commercial technology throughout the U.S. military
to ensure our forces continue to have a technological advantage over our
adversaries and competitors. DIU partners with organizations across the
Department of Defense, from the services and components to combatant commands
and 4th estate agencies, to rapidly prototype and field advanced commercial
solutions.
DIU is the only DoD organization focused exclusively on
fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at the
speed of relevance. The DIU is focused on six technology areas where the
commercial sector is leading the way: artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber
and telecommunications, energy, human systems, and space.
On this episode, Tripp chats with DIU Liaisons Officer to the
U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Col. Glenn McCartan.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers
and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United
States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
To learn more visit DIU.mil.
Book recommendations:
The Innovator’s Dilemma by Clayton Christensen
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/equipping-the-corps/message
3/30/2023
43:42
Advanced Manufacturing Systems Team with Maj Matthew Audette
If you open any internet browser and search “3D Printing,” you can find countless items, large and small, that went from idea to reality with the help of 3D printing technology. What you may not know is the Marine Corps also uses this technology to provide organic logistics, supply, and sustainment solutions to the Fleet.
Marine Corps Systems Command’s Advanced Manufacturing Operations Cell, or AMOC, supports the service’s goal to employ advanced manufacturing throughout the Marine Corps. Once referred to as “the Corps’ on-call nerds” by our guest himself, the AMOC issues policy, certifies and stores files of 3D-printed parts, and maintains a 24/7 help desk to assist the Operating Forces in all things advanced manufacturing.
On this episode, Tripp sits down with Maj. Matthew Audette, Advanced Manufacturing Systems Team Lead for the AMOC.
The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.
Show notes:
Book recommendations:
The Martian by Andy Weir
Project Hail Mary
Neptune’s Inferno: The U.S. Navy at Guadalcanal by James D. Hornfischer
---
Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/equipping-the-corps/message