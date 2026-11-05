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Engines of Our Ingenuity

Houston Public Media
EducationScience
Engines of Our Ingenuity
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Engines of Our Ingenuity

    The Engines of Our Ingenuity 2647: The Give and Take of Internet Shopping

    11/05/2026 | 3 mins.
    Episode: 2647 The Give and Take of Internet Shopping.  Today, getting to know you.
  • Engines of Our Ingenuity

    The Engines of Our Ingenuity 3428: The End of the Password

    11/04/2026 | 3 mins.
    Episode: 3428 The end of the password.  Today, a secret we may no longer need to remember.
  • Engines of Our Ingenuity

    The Engines of Our Ingenuity 2763: Steve Jobs, Simplifier

    11/03/2026 | 3 mins.
    Episode: 2763 The legacy of Steve Jobs, who simplified computers and computing devices.  Today, the man who made it simple.
  • Engines of Our Ingenuity

    The Engines of Our Ingenuity 1651: Specificity and September 11th

    11/02/2026 | 3 mins.
    Episode: 1651 Specificity and understanding: Coming to grips with September 11th.  Today, six weeks later, we think about specificity.
  • Engines of Our Ingenuity

    The Engines of Our Ingenuity 1650: Inherent Stability in 1916

    11/01/2026 | 3 mins.
    Episode: 1650 Learning about the stability of aeroplanes in 1916.  Today, we worry about airplane stability in 1916.
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About Engines of Our Ingenuity
The story of technological progress is one of drama and intrigue, sudden insight and plain hard work. Let’s explore technology’s spectacular failures and many magnificent success stories. This content is in service of Houston Public Media’s education mission and is sponsored by the University of Houston. It is not a product of our news team.
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