If you want to know how to build your podcast into a business in 2024, look no further to Ian Schwartzman, the second half of the Joe Budden Podcast Network empire. Ian, first and foremost was Joe's manager. After building a managing company representing great artists like Papoose, DJ Premier, and Royce Da 5'9, Ian would become full-time manager for Joe as he had his last run in music and then transitioned to podcast super-stardom. Elliott met with Ian to talk about everything from not being your typical manager, how he chooses who to work with, the secret to building a podcast and network like the JBP and the JBN, and where this world of podcasts is going. Ian, forever the enthusiast and forward thinker, even reassures Elliott of how strong and important his voice is, and why he has to continue to build out his platform. Live from Brooklyn, NY

Elliott keeps his New York tour going with a pit stop to see Mr. On The Radar himself, Gabe P. They talk about a topic near and dear to them both, being snubbed on “lists”, and ultimately what it takes to build a platform in this climate. Elliott asks about some of On The Radar’s biggest guest appearances, and how they came about, and you’d be shocked about how some of them worked out. Gabe P. started his platform while still working at iHeart Music Radio in New York then branched out to build what has become the biggest freestyle platform in the game. He talks in depth about the journey, how he stays grounded, how he stays motivated, and how being willing to take recommendations from his team keeps him up to date on new music. Elliott Wilson Experience, live from Brooklyn, NY

Welcome to Chicago and get a front-row view of one of the best summer music festivals right now, Summer Smash, founded by Cole Bennett. Elliott takes you with him to parts of a music festival very few people get access to as he talks to Chance The Rapper on the side of the stage, Bia as she’s heading to the stage, Waka Flocka Flame, DJ Whoo Kid, and Anycia in their respective dressing rooms, and Bay Swag in the talent only lounge backstage. The Elliott Wilson Experience is a unique one, and this episode is a great example of it.

While Elliott was making a trip home to NYC, he caught up with the legendary but still potent Common & Pete Rock who just dropped a collab album called, The Auditorium, Vol. 1. Elliott gets to get in his Hip-Hop fandom bag as he celebrates his first Pete Rock interview while praising the duo for delivering a masterpiece. He talks to Common about his favorite Common, making up a slight to him by crowning “BE” a XXL, and talks to the group about how they’re staying inspired to still find new cadences and new parts of golden classics to sample. More of a conversation than a sit down, this episode represents what Hip-Hop talks are really about and they didn’t let anything stop the flow of ideas… or the conversation. The Elliott Wilson Experience live from Brooklyn, NY.

On the eve of the release of his album, Play Cash Cobain, Elliott pulls up on the Bronx-bred artist. From Summer Jam to getting the coveted J. Cole feature, Cash talks about his recording process, how he got started as a producer, and what made him eventually step out to make his own music as a rapper. His mom and the women in his life heavily influenced him and it translates into why he is so intentional about sharing his platform with the women in his crew. The vibes are just as strong in the room with Ca$h and his crew, as they are on stage. You’ll want to listen to this.. twice.

About Elliott Wilson Experience

The Elliott Wilson Experience is an audio and visual, journalistic, and cultural experience like no other in the landscape. Considered by many, the best Hip-Hop journalist of all time, Elliott’s unique journey and skill sets allowed him the opportunity to make relationships with the most talented artists in the culture for over 30 years. Those relationships will be on display as Elliott takes a different approach to the podcast marketplace by have informal conversations, mostly in organic spaces, without the rigorous structure of just sitting down and having a few podcast mics. Elliott travels freely to speak freely with all of the friends that are currently inspiring him. From heavyweight legacy acts like Common, Pete Rock, and Havoc to young legends and lightning rods like Rapsody, Problem, and Ca$h Cobain. You never know if he’ll pop up at a studio session, a music festival, a New York City rooftop, or label office to ask the questions only he can ask. To still be curious and driven is Elliott’s best skill, and the Elliott Wilson Experience puts both on full display for the world. Enjoy.