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15 episodes
- Your team’s culture starts with you.
In this episode of Elevate 2 Great, powered by Factory // 11, Trey Fowler sits down with Dr. Barry Davis, a coach with more than 1,000 wins and four national championships, to discuss how leaders build trust, accountability, and team buy-in.
Barry shares lessons from 36 years as a head college baseball coach, including:
How to hold players accountable without creating fear.
How to build trust and help athletes embrace their roles.
What championship teams have in common beyond talent.
Chapters:
00:00 Building Team Culture with Dr. Barry Davis
06:17 How to Adapt Your Coaching to Today’s Athletes
10:53 Why Better Team Culture Starts with Changing Yourself
15:05 How to Build Trust Through Emotional Intelligence
24:42 What Championship Teams Have in Common
30:10 How to Recognize a Consistently Winning Program
34:52 How to Hold Players Accountable Without Creating Fear
41:20 How to Get Players to Buy Into Their Roles
45:44 How to Stand Out to College Coaches Beyond Talent
Explore Barry’s coaching mastermind, keynote talks, and workshops on emotional intelligence and culture development: https://drbarrydavis.com/
Get his book, Old Dog, New Tricks: The Power of Leading with Emotional Intelligence: https://a.co/d/0aBtkeg4
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drbarrydavis42/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drbarrydavis42/
X: https://x.com/CoachBarryDavis
Ready to strengthen your sports brand and reach the right audience? Book a strategy call with Factory // 11:
https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session/
Follow Elevate 2 Great
X: https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FactoryElevenE2G
Call Us
(404) 594-8470
Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?
nikki@factoryeleven.net
- Confidence isn’t enough when the pressure rises.
In Episode 13 of Elevate 2 Great, Trey Fowler sits down with mental performance consultant Donovan Martin to explore how athletes build mental toughness through preparation, self-awareness, and emotional control.
Donovan brings two decades of experience working with high achievers, including NFL and NBA players, Division I athletes, and Fortune 500 professionals.
In this episode:
• Build belief through preparation and consistent actions.
• Practice an emotional reset to move forward after mistakes.
• Learn how coaches and parents can support athletes without adding pressure.
Connect with Donovan:
https://donovanmentalperformance.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/donovan-martin-a0112975
https://www.instagram.com/martin_donovan/ https://www.instagram.com/dmp_elite/
Elevate 2 Great Links & Resources:
Schedule a Free Coaching Session
https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session
Follow Elevate 2 Great
https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ
https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great
https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/
https://www.youtube.com/@factoryelevenE2G
Call Us
(404) 594-8470
Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?
nikki@factoryeleven.net
Chapters:
0:00 Mental Performance with Donovan Martin
7:22 Can Mental Toughness Be Taught?
10:13 What Habits Hurt Athletic Performance?
16:51 What Does Mental Toughness Really Mean?
19:17 How Athletes Can Understand and Manage Anxiety
33:55 Confidence vs. Belief: Why Preparation Matters
39:16 How to Reset Mentally After a Mistake
42:53 How to Handle Nerves Before a Game
46:35 How Parents Can Support Athletes Without Adding Pressure
- Most parents want what's best for their athlete.
But what if some of the things meant to help are actually holding them back?
In Episode 12 of Elevate 2 Great, Trey Fowler sits down with leadership coach, author, speaker, and Florida PGF State Director Bill Hoopes to discuss the lessons every athlete, parent, and coach needs to hear.
From overcoming childhood adversity and serving in the United States Navy to leading one of the nation's largest girls fastpitch softball organizations, Bill shares how leadership, communication, consistency, and purpose can transform athletes both on and off the field.
Whether you're raising a young athlete, coaching a team, or chasing your own goals, this conversation is filled with practical advice that reaches far beyond sports.
In this episode you'll learn:
- Why parents unintentionally create pressure for young athletes
- How to help athletes build confidence without tying identity to performance
- The importance of consistency over short-term results
- Lessons Bill learned from military leadership
- What families should know about the recruiting journey
- Why leadership begins at home
- How athletes can become the best version of themselves
Connect with Bill:
https://www.leadyourjourney.com
https://www.instagram.com/60forme
https://x.com/60formeLYJ
https://www.youtube.com/@60-ForMe
https://www.tiktok.com/@60forme
Elevate 2 Great Links & Resources:
Schedule a Free Coaching Session
https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session
Follow Elevate 2 Great
https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ
https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great
https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/
https://www.youtube.com/@FactoryEleven526
Call Us
(404) 594-8470
Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?
nikki@factoryeleven.net
Chapters:
0:00 Who Is Bill Hoopes? From the Navy to Youth Softball
7:17 How Rejection Teaches Athletes Perseverance and Patience
16:32 How Coaching His Daughter Changed His Approach to Youth Sports
28:48 How Travel Softball Has Changed for Athletes and Parents
37:21 Why Athletes Should Not Tie Their Identity to Performance
40:13 How Parents Can Stop Putting Too Much Pressure on Athletes
43:35 What Needs to Change in Youth Softball Today
45:53 Why Parents and Coaches Need to Take Care of Themselves
57:08 How Parents Accidentally Hold Their Athletes Back
1:00:45 Why Taking Care of Yourself Makes You a Better Sports Parent
- What if the biggest mistake athletes make after an injury is the advice they're most often given?
In this episode of Elevate 2 Great, Trey Fowler sits down with Dr. Drew Yeager, founder of Moveworx Sport and Spine Clinic, to discuss injury recovery, athletic performance, movement, mobility, and the habits that keep athletes on the field.
After suffering multiple injuries that ended his opportunities to play college football, Drew was forced to confront the loss of his athletic identity. That experience ultimately led him to dedicate his career to helping athletes recover smarter, move better, and perform at a higher level.
This episode covers:
• Why injuries impact more than just your body
• The biggest mistakes athletes make during recovery
• Why mobility matters just as much as strength
• How athletes can reduce their risk of injury
• What coaches and parents need to know about long-term development
Whether you're an athlete, coach, parent, or someone dealing with chronic pain, this conversation is packed with practical advice that can help you stay healthy and active for years to come.
Connect with Drew:
www.moveworxclinic.com
Elevate 2 Great Links & Resources:
Schedule a Free Coaching Session
https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session
Follow Elevate 2 Great
https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ
https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great
https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/
https://www.youtube.com/@FactoryEleven526
Call Us
(404) 594-8470
Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?
nikki@factoryeleven.net
Chapters:
0:00 Why Most Athletes Never Fully Recover From Injuries
2:54 How Injuries Affect an Athlete’s Identity
9:10 What Are the Most Common Youth Sports Injuries?
17:30 How Should Athletes Warm Up to Prevent Injuries?
26:53 Should Young Athletes Play Multiple Sports?
34:28 Why Recovery Is Just as Important as Training
38:32 How Sleep and Stress Affect Pain and Recovery
46:34 The Best 30-Minute Workout for Busy People
53:09 What Is the Most Overlooked Area for Athletes?
The Mental Skills Every Athlete Needs with Heather Larkin, Ed.D., LMHC, MGCP, MPM08/15/2026 | 1h 6 mins.What separates athletes who perform at their best under pressure from those who fall apart when adversity strikes?
In this episode of Elevate 2 Great, Trey Fowler sits down with Heather Larkin, Ed.D., LMHC, MGCP, MPM, founder of ALL IN Counseling & Mental Performance and Founder & CEO of the Beyond the Game Foundation.
Heather has spent years helping athletes, parents, and coaches understand the mental side of performance. Through her ALL IN Mindset™ system, she teaches athletes how to build confidence, overcome fear, handle pressure, and develop the resilience needed to succeed both on and off the field.
This episode covers:
• Why mental toughness is a skill that must be taught
• How confidence is built through daily mental reps
• The biggest mistakes parents and coaches make
• Why perfectionism hurts athlete performance
• How athletes can respond instead of react to adversity
Whether you're an athlete, parent, coach, or sports organization leader, this episode offers practical strategies that can improve performance while protecting the mental wellbeing of young athletes.
Upcoming Event: Heather and the Beyond the Game Foundation are hosting the Student-Athlete Development & Future Readiness Summit on Saturday, October 10, 2026, from 1:00–4:00 PM at Farmhouse Sports Academy in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Designed for student-athletes in grades 7–12 and their families, the summit will cover mental performance, wellness, leadership, college and career pathways, financial literacy, and more.
Connect with Heather:
http://theallinpro.com
https://beyondthegamefoundationinc.com
https://allinrecruit.com
Elevate 2 Great Links & Resources:
Schedule a Free Coaching Session
https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session
Follow Elevate 2 Great
https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ
https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great
https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/
https://www.youtube.com/@FactoryEleven526
Call Us
(404) 594-8470
Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?
nikki@factoryeleven.net
Chapters:
0:00 - Meet Mental Performance Expert Heather Larkin
4:31 - How Athletes Build Mental Toughness
9:12 - Hard Work, Self-Belief, and Confidence
15:39 - The ALL-IN Mental Performance Framework
20:30 - Overcoming Perfectionism in Sports
28:49 - Visualization, Breathing, and Positive Self-Talk
36:41 - How Coaches Can Support Athletes’ Mental Health
43:08 - What Parents Should Say After a Bad Game
58:41 - The Mental Skills Every Athlete Needs
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About Elevate 2 Great
Elevate 2 Great is the podcast for athletes, sports organizations, and sports business leaders who want to build powerful brands, gain real exposure, and grow their impact both on and off the field.Hosted by the team behind Factory // 11, this show breaks down the strategies shaping the modern sports industry. From athlete branding and recruiting exposure to digital marketing, NIL opportunities, and fan engagement, each episode explores what it takes to stand out in today’s competitive sports landscape.You’ll hear conversations with athletes, coaches, sports executives, and industry leaders who are building successful programs, developing elite athletes, and creating brands that attract real opportunities.If you’re serious about growing your brand, your program, or your athletic career, this podcast will give you the insights, strategies, and mindset needed to elevate your game.Want help growing your brand, program, or athlete exposure?Book a coaching session with the Factory // 11 team:https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session/Podcast website
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