Most parents want what's best for their athlete.



But what if some of the things meant to help are actually holding them back?



In Episode 12 of Elevate 2 Great, Trey Fowler sits down with leadership coach, author, speaker, and Florida PGF State Director Bill Hoopes to discuss the lessons every athlete, parent, and coach needs to hear.



From overcoming childhood adversity and serving in the United States Navy to leading one of the nation's largest girls fastpitch softball organizations, Bill shares how leadership, communication, consistency, and purpose can transform athletes both on and off the field.



Whether you're raising a young athlete, coaching a team, or chasing your own goals, this conversation is filled with practical advice that reaches far beyond sports.



In this episode you'll learn:

- Why parents unintentionally create pressure for young athletes

- How to help athletes build confidence without tying identity to performance

- The importance of consistency over short-term results

- Lessons Bill learned from military leadership

- What families should know about the recruiting journey

- Why leadership begins at home

- How athletes can become the best version of themselves



Connect with Bill:

https://www.leadyourjourney.com

https://www.instagram.com/60forme

https://x.com/60formeLYJ

https://www.youtube.com/@60-ForMe

https://www.tiktok.com/@60forme



Elevate 2 Great Links & Resources:

Schedule a Free Coaching Session

https://factoryeleven.net/coaching-session



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https://x.com/Elevate2GreatHQ

https://www.facebook.com/elevate2great

https://www.instagram.com/elevate2greatpodcast/

https://www.youtube.com/@FactoryEleven526



Call Us

(404) 594-8470

Want to Be a Guest or Have Questions?

nikki@factoryeleven.net



Chapters:

0:00 Who Is Bill Hoopes? From the Navy to Youth Softball

7:17 How Rejection Teaches Athletes Perseverance and Patience

16:32 How Coaching His Daughter Changed His Approach to Youth Sports

28:48 How Travel Softball Has Changed for Athletes and Parents

37:21 Why Athletes Should Not Tie Their Identity to Performance

40:13 How Parents Can Stop Putting Too Much Pressure on Athletes

43:35 What Needs to Change in Youth Softball Today

45:53 Why Parents and Coaches Need to Take Care of Themselves

57:08 How Parents Accidentally Hold Their Athletes Back

1:00:45 Why Taking Care of Yourself Makes You a Better Sports Parent