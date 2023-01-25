Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Election Connection - County of Santa Clara

Podcast Election Connection - County of Santa Clara
County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters
The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters' Office is proud to present Election Connection!
The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters' Office is proud to present Election Connection!
  • Election Connection: Episode 5 - Pre-registration
    In this episode, we dive into the world of pre-registration and youth engagement in California's democracy. Join us as we celebrate the milestone of 1 million pre-registered 16-17-year-olds and explore effective strategies to encourage more young people to participate in our electoral process.
    6/7/2023
    9:07
  • Election Connection: Episode 4 - Ballot Bowl Champion
    We're incredibly proud that a local college in Santa Clara County won the Ballot Bowl Championship by registering a whopping 1,046 new voters in 2022! 🗳️☑️ In this episode, we interview Stanford Votes and recognize their passion for civic engagement and commitment to democracy.
    4/12/2023
    17:32
  • Election Connection: (Episode 3 Part 2) Election Trivia - Staff Edition
    Three election staff square off in the Election Connection Trivia game and battle it out for bragging rights and office cred.  Special thanks to PlayFactile.com for making this episode possible.  Subscribe to our channel for more reliable election news in Santa Clara County.  
    2/24/2023
    17:26
  • Election Connection: (Episode 3 Part 1) Election Trivia - College Edition
    We put 3 college students to the test and see how much they know about elections and voting.  Special thanks to PlayFactile.com for making this episode possible.  Subscribe to our channel for more reliable election news in Santa Clara County.  
    2/24/2023
    21:55
  • Election Connection: (Episode 2) Recounts with Steve Goltiao
    In this episode of Election Connection, Fernando Perez interviews the Registrar's Associate Communications Officer, Steve Goltiao, about election recounts. This insightful and informative episode is brought to you by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters' Office. Subscribe to our channel for more reliable election news in Santa Clara County.  
    1/25/2023
    10:39

About Election Connection - County of Santa Clara

The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters' Office is proud to present Election Connection!
