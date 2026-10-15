Whether you're training for your next marathon, hitting the gym, or heading out for a casual jog, exercise can put your digestive system to the test. For endurance athletes especially, GI issues like cramping, nausea, bloating, and even diarrhea are surprisingly common—and they can derail months of training in an instant. On this episode of Eating Interrupted, host Cynthia McFadden explores the fascinating connection between exercise and digestion. Why do GI issues happen during physical activity? Can you actually train your gut? And what can you eat– or avoid eating– to perform at your best? Tune in to hear ultramarathon legend Dean Karnazes share unbelievable stories from the trail, including the time a race through Death Valley ended in spectacular digestive disaster. Plus, gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Pimentel breaks down the science of fueling, hydration, and keeping your gut working with you, not against you. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

For some people with EoE, every meal comes with uncertainty. Food sticks. Swallowing hurts. Daily food routines become difficult to manage. In this episode, sponsored by Regeneron and Sanofi, we take a look into eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) through Dan’s story of living with unexplained symptoms and his long search for answers, alongside clinical insight from gastroenterologist Dr. Kumkum Patel that helps explain what’s happening in the body with EoE. Together, they trace how EoE shows up in everyday life, why it is often overlooked, and how understanding the condition and seeking appropriate treatment can help. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Digestive diseases are incredibly common, but talking about them? Not always so easy. When symptoms are invisible, tough to explain, or just plain embarrassing, they can affect much more than what we eat– they can change how we socialize, travel, work, and connect with other people. On this episode Cynthia and gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Pimentel unpack why digestive conditions can be so socially isolating, and why so many patients feel like they have to suffer in silence. Then, professional pickleball player Rob Nunnery gets candid about living with perianal Crohn’s disease, the permanent colostomy that changed his life, and why he decided to share the whole experience online. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Our digestive system doesn’t stay the same throughout our lives. From childhood and adolescence to adulthood and old age, the way our gut functions– and our relationship with food– can change as we get older. And for women, menopause can add another big layer to the digestive plot. On this episode, host Cynthia McFadden and gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Pimentel explore how digestion changes across the lifespan. Then, menopause researcher and nutritionist Andrea Donsky explains what happens to digestion during perimenopause and menopause, and what we know about the role of food and lifestyle during this stage of life. Plus, Dr. Pimentel shares fascinating new research into what changes in the gut microbiome may tell us about the final stage of life. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

For children living with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the esophagus, mealtime can mean difficulty with swallowing, restrictive diets, and the challenge of missing out on food centered activities other kids may take for granted. In this episode, sponsored by Regeneron and Sanofi, Ali shares her experience raising a child with EoE, alongside clinical insight from Dr. Joshua Wechsler on how the condition presents and is managed in children. Together, they explore how to recognize and treat EoE in young children, and why shared decision-making with a healthcare provider is essential. They also discuss a range of potential care options, from dietary approaches and medications like biologics. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Eating, Interrupted

About Eating, Interrupted

About Eating, Interrupted