Dumpster Fire with Bridget Phetasy

A Super Bowl review, Trump, Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, the end of celebrity, the return of the white dude, the controversial half-time show, and the terrible commercials. 0:00 - The Super Bowl 13:03 - Sheath 14:15 - Weather 14:34 - Super Bowl Ads 20:55 - Phetasy News 23:06 - The Internet Is Glorious
24:15
In DOGE We Trust
Trump's makin' moves - almost too many to keep up with. Elon's DOGE team is following the money, pissing people off, and we are here for it.0:00 - Troll-In-Chief AGAIN 5:01 - Quest 6:38 - Weather 7:02 - My Nemesis Is At It Again 16:15 - Phetasy News 17:34 - The Internet Is Glorious
19:15
I Don't Cariff About Tariffs
The everyman's take on Trump's tariffs against Mexico, Canada & China, plus Elon's takeover of the government, and the Democrats continue to demonstrate that they have learned absolutely nothing. 0:00 - Troll-In-Chief AGAIN 2:07 - My Nemesis Is At It Again 7:07 - Qualia 8:31 - Weather 8:52 - Never Woke Enough 12:47 - Phetasy News 14:08 - The Internet Is Glorious
15:32
Inject RFK Jr. Directly Into Our Veins
The RFK Jr. confirmation hearings, is he just the kind of crazy we need? To vax or not to vax. Plus Bridget's unfiltered opinions and her unparalleled impressions. 0:00 - Parade of Morons 8:45 - BON CHARGE9:59 - Weather 10:23 - Parade of Morons Continued 17:21 - Caliber 18:23 - Phetasy News 20:54 - The Internet Is Glorious
22:09
Never Ugly Cry On The Internet
Bridget breaks down the variety of Histrionic Personality Disorder we've seen on the internet since Trump's reelection and shares her golden rule for social media content. 0:00 - Sprained My Eyes 12:20 - The Perfect Jean 13:49 - Weather 14:44 - Breaking Bridget 18:49 - Phetasy News 19:58 - The Internet Is Glorious
