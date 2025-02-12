Dumpster Fire with Bridget Phetasy

I Don't Cariff About Tariffs

The everyman's take on Trump's tariffs against Mexico, Canada & China, plus Elon's takeover of the government, and the Democrats continue to demonstrate that they have learned absolutely nothing. 0:00 - Troll-In-Chief AGAIN 2:07 - My Nemesis Is At It Again 7:07 - Qualia 8:31 - Weather 8:52 - Never Woke Enough 12:47 - Phetasy News 14:08 - The Internet Is GloriousResist aging at the cellular level, try Qualia Senolytic. Go to Qualialife.com/DUMPSTER for up to 50% off and use code DUMPSTER at checkout for an additional 15% off. This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.phetasy.com/subscribe