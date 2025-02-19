dotEDU Live: What the Trump Administration’s Funding Freeze Means for Higher Education
NOTE: Both parts of this episode were recorded before the administration rescinded the order. The Trump administration’s sweeping pause on all federal grants set off a wave of confusion and concern across higher education. But just minutes before it was set to take effect, a federal judge blocked the order, putting the freeze on hold until at least next Monday. In this episode recorded Jan. 28, Jon Fansmith, Sarah Spreitzer, and Mushtaq Gunja provide important context on the rapidly evolving situation. Jon and Sarah are later joined by ACE President Ted Mitchell for a deeper conversation on what we know, what’s at stake, and what could come next for colleges, universities, and students nationwide. Tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation or [email protected]
. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show: M-25-13 Temporary Pause to Review Agency Grant Loan and Other Financial Assistance Programs Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025 Instructions for Federal Financial Assistance Program Analysis in Support of M-25-13 Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025 Office of Management and Budget Guidance Document on M-25-13 Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025 Trump’s Executive Orders Shift Higher Education Landscape American Council on Education | Jan. 27, 2025 Statement by ACE President Ted Mitchell on Federal Assistance Pause American Council on Education | Jan. 28, 2025 Higher Ed Alarmed by Trump’s Plan to Freeze Federal Grants Inside Higher Ed | Jan. 28, 2025 Trump Spending Freeze Upends Washington, Triggering Legal Threats and Delays The Washington Post (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025 The Federal Funding Pause Does Not Apply to Student Loans and Pell Grants The New York Times (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025 States, Nonprofit Groups Pursue Lawsuits to Stop Grant Freeze Roll Call | Jan. 28, 2025 National Council of Nonprofits, American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and Sage v. Office of Management and Budget Does Trump Have the Power to Block Spending That Congress Has Authorized? The New York Times (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025 White House Tries to Clarify Trump Federal Spending Freeze as Confusion Spreads The Washington Post (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration Freeze on Federal Grants and Loans Associated Press | Jan. 28, 2025