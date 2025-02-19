Powered by RND
  • The Future of Campus Diversity and Student Support
    The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has issued a sweeping directive declaring that race-conscious student programs, financial aid, and support services violate federal civil rights law—giving colleges just 14 days to comply. ACE President Ted Mitchell joins hosts Jon Fansmith, Sarah Spreitzer, and Mushtaq Gunja to discuss the implications for campuses. The episode also covers recent developments, including funding cuts at the National Institutes of Health and Linda McMahon’s Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education.  Note: For examples of grants that have been stopped, please send stories and concerns to ACE Government Relations.  Send suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation on X or Bluesky or email [email protected]. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show: U.S. Department of Education Directs Schools to End Racial Preferences  U.S. Department of Education | Feb. 18, 2025  Senate Questions McMahon on the Future of the Education Department, DEI, and Student Aid in Confirmation Hearing  ACE | Feb. 14, 2025  Trump Taps Biden Critic Nicholas Kent as Under Secretary  Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 11, 2025  Higher Education Association Lawsuit Challenges NIH Action on F&A Reimbursement  ACE | Feb. 10, 2025 Facilities and Administrative (F&A) Costs Explainer Association of American Universities | YouTube  After Sweeping Anti-DEI Guidance, What Should Colleges Do?  Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 18, 2025  Post-SFFA v. Harvard & UNC Decision Resources: Admissions and Beyond ACE | Dec. 10, 2024  Higher Education Leaders Gather in Washington for ACEx2025  ACE | Feb. 14, 2025 
    58:57
  • dotEDU Live: New Orders and New Challenges for Higher Education
    In this all-Q&A episode of dotEDU Live, hosts Jon Fansmith, Mushtaq Gunja, and Sarah Spreitzer break down the latest policy shifts, legal battles, and administrative chaos facing colleges and universities in the Trump administration’s first weeks. From the fallout of the now-blocked federal spending freeze to the uncertain future of DEI funding and research grants, they answer audience questions on how agencies are interpreting new executive orders, the impact on funding, and whether the administration can really dismantle the Department of Education. Send suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation or [email protected]. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show: Higher Education & The Trump Transition  American Council on Education Trump Planning EO Directing Education Department to ‘Diminish Itself,’ Reports Say  Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 3, 2025 Republicans Praise Trump Plans To Dismantle Department of Education, but Others See a Contradiction The Boston Globe (sub. req.) | Feb. 5, 2025 Higher Ed Fights Back Against Trump’s DEI Order Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 5, 2025 Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism White House Executive Order |Jan. 29, 2025 U.S. Department of Education Probes Cases of Antisemitism at Five Universities  Department of Education | Feb. 3, 2025 HHS’ Civil Rights Office Acts Swiftly to Combat Anti-Semitism  Department of Health and Human Services | Feb. 3, 2025 Justice Department Announces Formation of Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism  Department of Justice | Feb. 3, 2025 Trump Orders Disrupt Academic Research Inside Higher Ed | Feb. 3, 2025
    46:48
  • dotEDU Live: What the Trump Administration’s Funding Freeze Means for Higher Education
    NOTE: Both parts of this episode were recorded before the administration rescinded the order. The Trump administration’s sweeping pause on all federal grants set off a wave of confusion and concern across higher education. But just minutes before it was set to take effect, a federal judge blocked the order, putting the freeze on hold until at least next Monday. In this episode recorded Jan. 28, Jon Fansmith, Sarah Spreitzer, and Mushtaq Gunja provide important context on the rapidly evolving situation. Jon and Sarah are later joined by ACE President Ted Mitchell for a deeper conversation on what we know, what’s at stake, and what could come next for colleges, universities, and students nationwide.  Tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation or [email protected]. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show: M-25-13 Temporary Pause to Review Agency Grant Loan and Other Financial Assistance Programs  Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025  Instructions for Federal Financial Assistance Program Analysis in Support of M-25-13 Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025  Office of Management and Budget Guidance Document on M-25-13 Office of Management and Budget | Jan. 27, 2025  Trump’s Executive Orders Shift Higher Education Landscape American Council on Education | Jan. 27, 2025  Statement by ACE President Ted Mitchell on Federal Assistance Pause  American Council on Education | Jan. 28, 2025  Higher Ed Alarmed by Trump’s Plan to Freeze Federal Grants Inside Higher Ed | Jan. 28, 2025  Trump Spending Freeze Upends Washington, Triggering Legal Threats and Delays  The Washington Post (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025  The Federal Funding Pause Does Not Apply to Student Loans and Pell Grants  The New York Times (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025  States, Nonprofit Groups Pursue Lawsuits to Stop Grant Freeze Roll Call | Jan. 28, 2025  National Council of Nonprofits, American Public Health Association, Main Street Alliance, and Sage v. Office of Management and Budget    Does Trump Have the Power to Block Spending That Congress Has Authorized?  The New York Times (sub. req.) | Jan. 28, 2025  White House Tries to Clarify Trump Federal Spending Freeze as Confusion Spreads The Washington Post (sub. req.)  | Jan. 28, 2025  Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration Freeze on Federal Grants and Loans Associated Press | Jan. 28, 2025 
    1:06:10
  • dotEDU Live: Navigating Trump’s First Week
    Jon Fansmith, Mushtaq Gunja, and Sarah Spreitzer break down the early days of the Trump administration’s second term and its impact on higher education. With 28 executive orders already issued—many targeting DEI, immigration, and gender policies—the hosts analyze what’s changed, what’s stayed the same, and what’s likely to face legal challenges. Key topics include new executive actions on immigration that could affect international  and undocumented students, the administration’s sweeping approach to DEI restrictions, and the implications for federal grant programs. They also discuss how colleges and universities can respond strategically in an uncertain policy environment and what ACE is doing to advocate for higher education. Tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation or [email protected]. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show: President Trump’s Executive Orders Impacting Higher Education Issue Brief: Immigration-Related Campus Concerns ACE | Jan. 16, 2025 Statement from a DHS Spokesperson on Directives Expanding Law Enforcement and Ending the Abuse of Humanitarian Parole Department of Homeland Security | Jan. 21, 2025 White House Orders Government DEI Employees to Be Placed on Leave CNN | Jan. 22, 2025 Trump Executive Order Says Federal Government Only Recognizes “Two Sexes” CBS News | Jan. 21, 2025 President Biden Drops Unfinished Protections for Trans Athletes ABC News | Dec. 21, 2024
    47:05
  • dotEDU Live: ACE Fellows Go to DC (and Get Snowed in)!
    In this special episode of dotEDU Live, hosts Jon Fansmith and Sarah Spreitzer engage with the distinguished ACE Fellows, a prestigious group of faculty, staff, and administrators who are preparing for senior leadership roles in higher education. Jon and Sarah kick off the discussion with an overview of the recent election results and the shifts in congressional leadership, highlighting key moments such as the election of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).  The episode features an engaging Q&A segment where Jon and Sarah address audience questions about executive actions, regulatory changes, and practical advice for navigating the evolving political landscape. Interested in applying for the next ACE Fellows cohort? Go here to learn more about the program. Tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @ACEducation or [email protected]. Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:  ACE Fellows Program  American Council on Education    Heavy Snow and Ice Shift From Midwest to Mid-Atlantic as Major Storm Treks Eastward  The Washington Post | Jan. 6, 2025    Johnson Re-elected as Speaker After Putting Down GOP Revolt  The New York Times | Jan. 3, 2025    Quick Action Planned for ‘Big, Beautiful’ Budget Bill  Roll Call | Jan. 5, 2025    Smith Floats University Endowment Tax Hike to GOP House Members  Bloomberg Tax | Jan. 4, 2025    College Cost Reduction Act: By the Numbers  American Council on Education    Republicans’ real immigration dilemma: How big to go in Congress  Semafor | Jan. 2, 2025    Trump Plans Major Reshaping of U.S. Policies Within Hours of Taking Office  Reuters | Dec. 11, 2024    Colleges Warn Foreign Students to Get to Campus Before Trump Takes Office  The New York Times | Dec.11, 2024    Trump Initiatives Might Be Foiled by the Right’s Defeat of Chevron  The Washington Post | Nov. 25, 2024    J.D. Vance Called Universities ‘The Enemy.’ Now He’s Trump’s VP Pick.  Inside Higher Ed | July 16, 2024
    1:13:55

