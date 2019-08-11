In August 2008, Sarah Widmer, a healthy 24 year-old woman is found dead in her bathtub, just four months after marrying Ryan Widmer… the only person at home wit... More
Available Episodes
5 of 21
Season 2 Trailer: Ryan Widmer
In August 2008, Sarah Widmer, a healthy 24 year-old is found dead in her bathtub, just four months after marrying her husband Ryan… the only person at home with Sarah that night.
Suspicion quickly fell on Ryan, leading to his arrest and conviction for Sarah’s murder. But could this have been a tragic accident?
Ryan has adamantly maintained his innocence for the last 15 years, but now, two seasoned criminologists examine the very controversial conviction of Ryan Widmer, for the murder of his wife Sarah.
Is Ryan a murder or did something else happen in that bathroom? Join us for the season 2 premiere, May 1st, to find out.
4/22/2023
1:00
One Year Update
After more than one year since the last episode of Direct Appeal, we are back to discuss the recent media attention, to answer audience questions, and address potential tips sent in.
We'll update you on what's next in Melanie's legal battle, and what supporters of Melanie say they are doing to help.
We might even sneak in a word about season 2...
12/3/2020
27:38
Introducing Women & Crime: (Cindy James - episode #32)
From the creators of Direct Appeal comes our new project, Women & Crime. Each episode we cover a new female focused true crime case. Enjoy this full length sample episode, and if you like it – Subscribe Now.
**************
Ep 32: During the 1980s, Cindy James was purportedly the victim of over 100 attacks of physical and mental abuse by an unknown assailant. After a heavy police presence and no assailant ever identified, police grew skeptical. Was this a hoax or the diabolical plan of someone who wanted to torture and eventually murder her?
Credits:
• Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks
• Produced and Edited by James Varga
• Music by Dessert Media
Help is Available:
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation.
For details please visit one of the websites below.
National Domestic Violence Hotline https://www.thehotline.org/help/
RAINN https://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline
Women’s Law https://hotline.womenslaw.org/
Victim Connect List of resources https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/
11/27/2019
39:25
Deliberation
17: This season's final episode of Direct Appeal brings you audience tips and alternate theories. Also, Amy and Meghan will reveal their conclusions.
To help and participate in our research project, please take our short survey which can be found at: http://directappealpodcast.com/survey
If you would like to hear more from Amy and Meghan, check out our new podcast, "Women & Crime". Every two weeks we'll feature a new story which could be about female victims, offenders, or members of the criminal justice system.
For now its time to sign-off, however if there are major developments in Melanie's case we will be sure to update our audience.
Many thanks to our fans, friends and family!
Credits:
Hosted by: Meghan Sacks and Amy Shlosberg
Produced by James Varga
Written by Meghan Sacks
Recorded, mixed, and edited by Justin Kral at JC Studios
Music and underscore by Dessert Media
Legal Counsel: Barry Janay
Special thanks to Alan Tockerman
11/8/2019
1:04:02
The Best Friends
16: Direct Appeal is back after a brief hiatus to follow up on listener tips. We return with three interviews from those who knew Melanie best: a friend from her past, a friend from her present and a surprise interview with a key witness for the prosecution.
If you have any information regarding this case, you can still submit it by emailing us at [email protected] or leaving a voicemail at (732) 510-0996.
Credits:
Hosted by: Meghan Sacks and Amy Shlosberg
Produced by James Varga
Written by Meghan Sacks
Recorded, mixed, and edited by Justin Kral at JC Studios
Music and underscore by Dessert Media
Legal Counsel: Barry Janay
Special thanks to Alan Tockerman
