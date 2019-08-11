Introducing Women & Crime: (Cindy James - episode #32)

From the creators of Direct Appeal comes our new project, Women & Crime. Each episode we cover a new female focused true crime case. Enjoy this full length sample episode, and if you like it – Subscribe Now. ************** Ep 32: During the 1980s, Cindy James was purportedly the victim of over 100 attacks of physical and mental abuse by an unknown assailant. After a heavy police presence and no assailant ever identified, police grew skeptical. Was this a hoax or the diabolical plan of someone who wanted to torture and eventually murder her? Credits: • Written and Hosted by Amy Shlosberg and Meghan Sacks • Produced and Edited by James Varga • Music by Dessert Media Help is Available: If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic or other violence, there are many organizations that can offer support or help you in your specific situation. For details please visit one of the websites below. National Domestic Violence Hotline https://www.thehotline.org/help/ RAINN https://www.rainn.org/about-national-sexual-assault-telephone-hotline Women’s Law https://hotline.womenslaw.org/ Victim Connect List of resources https://victimconnect.org/resources/national-hotlines/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices