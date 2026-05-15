Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessDefence & Security Podcast Network
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Defence & Security Podcast Network
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Defence & Security Podcast Network

Momentum Media
BusinessGovernment
Defence & Security Podcast Network
Latest episode

866 episodes

  • Defence & Security Podcast Network

    Aerobatics, military aviation and Australian air shows, with Paul Bennet

    05/15/2026 | 31 mins.
    What drives the passion behind flying and preserving some of the world's most iconic military aircraft?
    And how can air shows inspire the next generation of aviators, engineers and defence personnel?
    Find out in this episode of the Defence Connect Podcast as senior journalist Robert Dougherty is joined by aerobatic pilot and renowned warbird aviation enthusiast Paul Bennet, founder of Paul Bennet Airshows.
    Fresh from preparation flights for Australia's largest regional air show, Wings Over Shellharbour 2026, Bennet discusses his lifelong passion for aviation, which began with model aircraft and evolving into flying aerobatic aircraft and some of the world's most recognisable warbirds.
    Bennet operates and flies an extensive collection of historic and aerobatic aircraft, including the Hawker Sea Fury, de Havilland Vampire, F4U Corsair, CAC Wirraway, T-28 Trojan, Grumman Avenger and two Yak-52 aircraft. He maintains the collection while regularly flying Mustang, Kitty Hawk and Hurricane fighters alongside competing in aerobatics and performing internationally.
    Drawing on decades of experience in aviation operations, aircraft ownership and international air show performances, Bennet discusses the engineering, maintenance and operational realities of preserving historic military aircraft while promoting aviation to future generations.
    The podcast conversation includes the following topics:
    The origins of Bennet's passion for aviation, aerobatics and warbird aircraft.
    Flying characteristics and performance differences between aircraft, including the Sea Fury, Spitfire, Mustang and early jet aircraft such as the Vampire.
    The operational challenges of maintaining historic military aircraft, including sourcing parts, engineering replacements and preserving authenticity.
    Australia's warbird preservation community, aviation museums and the importance of supporting historic aircraft collections.
    The rarity and restoration difficulties associated with Axis aircraft such as the Japanese Zero and German Bf 109.
    The role of air shows in promoting aviation, defence recruitment and STEM education pathways for young Australians.
    Comparisons between Australian, US and South Korean air show culture and military participation.
    Opportunities for collaboration between the defence industry, aviation enthusiasts and advanced manufacturing supply chains in
    Australia as well as the give and take of working with the Australian Defence Force.
    Career pathways into aviation, including military aviation, commercial flying, aerobatics and flight instruction.
    Finally, the discussion explores the future of Australian air shows, the importance of growing aviation engagement nationally, and Bennet's ambitions to continue expanding both his aircraft collection and international air show presence.
    Enjoy the podcast,
    The Defence Connect team
  • Defence & Security Podcast Network

    CONTESTED GROUND: Australia and the West must ask themselves new questions in the face of the modern world, with Robbin Laird

    05/11/2026 | 35 mins.
    Each and every day, the world is becoming more unpredictable, yet Australia continues with the post-Cold War status quo. As things continue to deteriorate, we're going to have to ask ourselves some particularly confronting questions.
    Australia and its allies are entering an "age of chaos" in which the assumptions that shaped the post-Cold War order are rapidly breaking down.
    Rather than dealing with isolated crises that can be managed and resolved individually, governments, militaries, and societies are now confronting overlapping and mutually reinforcing disruptions, including strategic competition, technological upheaval, economic fragmentation, supply chain vulnerability, and the rise of networked authoritarian powers.
    Central to Australia's response is understanding the distinction between traditional "crisis management" and "chaos management". Crisis management assumes stability will eventually return and institutions can revert to previous norms once a disruption passes. Chaos management, by contrast, accepts that instability, uncertainty, and persistent competition are now enduring features of the strategic environment.
    In this episode of the Contested Ground podcast, host Steve Kuper is joined by expert defence and security analyst and White House veteran Robbin Laird to discuss the impact of the emergence of the era of disruption.
    This only becomes more important and pivotal as we grapple with the reality that the international system is no longer defined by uncontested Western dominance, nor is it returning to a simple Cold War-style bipolar structure.
    Rather, the world is evolving into a fragmented and highly interconnected environment where economic dependency and geopolitical rivalry coexist simultaneously, particularly between the United States and China. This creates strategic complexity for middle powers such as Australia, whose decisions on defence, trade, industrial policy, and alliances will increasingly shape the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
    Australia's response to this is recognising the growing importance of resilience and sovereign capability. The author argues that efficiency and globalisation can no longer be the sole priorities for democratic nations if they undermine strategic security. Supply chains, industrial capacity, digital infrastructure, and technological innovation are increasingly viewed as national security issues rather than purely economic considerations.
    In this context, adaptability, redundancy, and the ability to rapidly regenerate capability are presented as critical determinants of national power. Ultimately, democratic nations must rethink how they approach leadership, preparedness, and strategy in a world defined by accelerating disruption.
    Rather than attempting to restore an increasingly obsolete status quo, governments and institutions must develop the capacity to operate effectively amid prolonged uncertainty, while strengthening alliances, industrial resilience, and societal cohesion to navigate an increasingly contested global order.
    Enjoy the podcast,
    The Contested Ground Team
  • Defence & Security Podcast Network

    Black Hawk capability, B-21 bomber debate, and upcoming budget

    05/11/2026 | 19 mins.
    Questions remain around Australia's defence modernisation efforts. Can the nation continue expanding advanced capabilities while balancing cost, readiness, and strategic priorities?

    In this episode of the Defence Connect Podcast, Robert Dougherty and Bethany Alvaro discuss concerns surrounding the Arafura Class offshore patrol vessel program, including delays, capability questions, and reductions to planned vessel numbers.
    The discussion also explores the Australian Army's UH-60M Black Hawk fleet, emerging technologies such as sonic weapons and autonomous underwater systems, as well as sustainability in defence capability development.
    Attention then turns to proposals for Australia to consider B-21 Raider bombers as part of its long-range strike capability, alongside broader questions surrounding AUKUS, defence spending, and strategic alignment with the United States.
    Rounding out the episode, the team examines expectations ahead of the upcoming federal budget and what it could mean for future defence priorities.
    Enjoy the podcast,
    The Defence Connect team
  • Defence & Security Podcast Network

    CYBER UNCUT: AI security woes, Aussie schools caught in international breach, and ThreatLocker's Rob Allen

    05/11/2026 | 41 mins.
    Australian students and teachers have been compromised by an international data breach, with thousands of kids likely impacted. David Hollingworth and Daniel Croft break down how it happened, why it matters, and what schools need to do to protect themselves. PLUS! Cyber Daily partners with Austrade to bring you a series of interviews direct from the RSA Conference 2026.

    Artificial intelligence is having an impact on almost every industry, and finance is no exception – that's why the US Federal Reserve is helping the sector navigate the global impact of AI. And while organisations are adopting the technology at pace, they're often too slow to secure it. Understand why that matters and what your organisation can do.
    The big news of the week stems from a breach of cloud education platform provider Instructure, and Aussie schools – and staff and students – have already been compromised. Find out what happened, who did the hacking, and what it means for the education sector at large. If you're a school CISO, this is vital information!
    Finally, the podcast wraps up with a pair of special guests, as Austrade's investment director at the Australian embassy in Washington sits down with ThreatLocker's Rob Allen to talk about the company's philosophy, its operations in Australia, and the importance of application control in the modern enterprise.
    Just another week in cyber security.
    Enjoy,
    The Cyber Uncut team
  • Defence & Security Podcast Network

    Supermarine Spitfire, warbird aviation and modern aerial innovation, with Keith Russell

    05/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    How close can a modern reproduction come to the legendary Supermarine Spitfire from World War II? And what does preserving and flying these aircraft reveal about aviation engineering, military history and innovation?

    In this episode of the Defence Connect Podcast, senior journalist Robert Dougherty is joined by Keith Russell, owner and pilot of the Whitsunday Spitfire, a 90 per cent scale reproduction of the iconic World War II Mk26B Spitfire aircraft.
    Formerly known as the Port Hedland Spitfire and White Gum Spitfire, Russell's aircraft recently appeared at Warbirds Over Scone 2026 in NSW and Warbirds Over Wānaka in New Zealand.
    Russell is also the former owner of Golden Eagle Airlines, a regional airline previously operating out of Derby, Western Australia, and has spent decades immersed in aviation operations and historic aircraft.
    Drawing on his experiences flying both reproduction and original wartime Spitfires, including a two-seat Spitfire flight at Duxford in 2005, Russell discusses the engineering, handling and passion behind operating one of the world's most recognisable fighter aircraft.
    The podcast conversation includes the following topics:
    How the reproduction Spitfire compares to original wartime aircraft in handling, flight dynamics and pilot experience.
    The engineering evolution of the aircraft, including modern modifications, experimental aviation regulations and replica aircraft manufacturing.
    The strong international warbird community and the passion driving private ownership of historic military aircraft.
    Operational realities of flying tailwheel aircraft, aerobatics and maintaining aviation discipline and safety.
    Paint schemes, restoration authenticity and the challenges of balancing historical accuracy with personal customisation.
    The role of innovation in aviation, from handcrafted aircraft design through to CNC manufacturing and experimental engineering.
    Finally, the discussion explores the nature of warfare with older aircraft making a return to defeat drones and autonomous systems during the conflict in Ukraine.
    Enjoy the podcast,
    The Defence Connect team
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Defence & Security Podcast Network
The Defence & Security Podcast Network hosts a unique series of podcasts, featuring discussions with key enablers from across the Australian defence and security industry. The podcasts provide the perfect blend of business intelligence and insights from a range of guests, which include government officials, ADF personnel, industry stakeholders, and members of the academic community. By aligning ourselves with the ADF and the Commonwealth government, we are uniquely placed to deliver a dynamic 360° platform that bridges the gap between the customer (Defence) and industry. We split our focus not just into the traditional sectors of Land (Army), Air (Air Force) and Sea (Navy), but into the six new Capability Streams: - Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare and Cyber - Key Enablers - Air and Sea Lift - Maritime and Anti-Submarine Warfare - Strike and Air Combat - Land Combat and Amphibious Warfare As Defence moves to ensure the Force Structure Review and the First Principles Review: Creating One Defence plans are met, Australian industry involvement is critical for mission success. The Defence & Security Podcast Network will provide you and your business with valuable lessons, tips and insights into the industry, putting your company in the best position to take part in the increased Defence spending. We'll cover every aspect of doing business in the defence industry, from the tender process to recruitment, success stories, access points to Defence, smart business strategies, and geopolitical insights. Subscribe to the Defence & Security Podcast Network and be part of this exciting and innovative industry.
Podcast website
BusinessGovernment

Listen to Defence & Security Podcast Network, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Defence & Security Podcast Network: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.9.1| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/17/2026 - 7:24:24 PM
A company fromMADSACK