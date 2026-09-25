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Decatur Minute Live

City of Decatur
Government
Decatur Minute Live
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Decatur Minute Live

    The Work Behind the Change: Capital Projects and What Comes Next

    09/25/2026 | 42 mins.
    Decatur's landscape is changing and there is a lot of thoughtful planning behind every project. In this episode, Deputy City Manager David Junger walks listeners through some of the City's most significant capital investments, from the first phase of the Square transformation to West Howard Avenue improvements and green energy projects on the horizon. It is a candid look at how Decatur plans for the future while staying true to what makes the community special.
  • Decatur Minute Live

    A Conversation on Affordable Housing

    08/12/2026 | 29 mins.
    Larry Padilla of Decatur Housing joins Decatur Minute Live to explore what affordable housing means and the work the City is doing to expand access for community members.
  • Decatur Minute Live

    How Public Works Keeps the City Going

    07/10/2026 | 22 mins.
    This month, meet Public Works Communications Coordinator, Dajhea Jones, while she joins us for a conversation about how Public Works uses master plans and intentionality to run many aspects of the city. From the See Click Fix model to bioretention, we hope you'll learn something new about our Public Works team.
  • Decatur Minute Live

    Decatur WatchFest 26: The Details Behind It All

    06/08/2026 | 23 mins.
    From the initial pitch to selecting the headliners, WatchFest is going to have something for everyone. We sat down with Jen Johns to talk about the origins of Decatur WatchFest26, what 34 days of free soccer and live music looks like for our community, and what she is most looking forward to when it all kicks off.
  • Decatur Minute Live

    Meet Mayor Powers

    05/13/2026 | 24 mins.
    Join the City for a conversation with Mayor Powers as we as we discuss his role as mayor and how the City is preparing for Decatur WatchFest 26.
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About Decatur Minute Live
The Decatur Minute is your inside look at what’s happening in the City of Decatur, GA — all in just a few minutes. From city initiatives and community stories to local businesses, we’re pulling back the curtain to keep you in the know. Tune in for conversations with city staff, community members, and other impactful voices as we spotlight the people and projects that shape our city. New episodes monthly.
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