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9 episodes
- Decatur's landscape is changing and there is a lot of thoughtful planning behind every project. In this episode, Deputy City Manager David Junger walks listeners through some of the City's most significant capital investments, from the first phase of the Square transformation to West Howard Avenue improvements and green energy projects on the horizon. It is a candid look at how Decatur plans for the future while staying true to what makes the community special.
- This month, meet Public Works Communications Coordinator, Dajhea Jones, while she joins us for a conversation about how Public Works uses master plans and intentionality to run many aspects of the city. From the See Click Fix model to bioretention, we hope you'll learn something new about our Public Works team.
- From the initial pitch to selecting the headliners, WatchFest is going to have something for everyone. We sat down with Jen Johns to talk about the origins of Decatur WatchFest26, what 34 days of free soccer and live music looks like for our community, and what she is most looking forward to when it all kicks off.
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About Decatur Minute Live
The Decatur Minute is your inside look at what’s happening in the City of Decatur, GA — all in just a few minutes. From city initiatives and community stories to local businesses, we’re pulling back the curtain to keep you in the know. Tune in for conversations with city staff, community members, and other impactful voices as we spotlight the people and projects that shape our city. New episodes monthly.Podcast website
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