Kicking things off with Encounter at Farpoint, Ben and Pflax discuss Q, Patrick Stewart with hair and the highly thrilling saucer separation!

Continuing with The Naked Now, Ben and Pflax tackle some hard hitting questions. Like how does Data refill his tanks after a night of being 'fully functional'?

This week Ben and Pflax watch The Last Outpost, Where they discuss their polarising views on the Ferengi

About Darmok and Jalad at Podcast: Star Trek TNG rewatch

Darmok and Jalad at Podcast! Join Pyrion Flax and Ben from the Yogscast as they boldly go episode by episode through Star Trek: The Next Generation — from Encounter at Farpoint all the way to the final frontier. New episodes every week. Engage!