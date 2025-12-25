Open app
Darmok and Jalad at Podcast: Star Trek TNG rewatch
    The Last Outpost

    12/25/2025 | 1h 2 mins.

    This week Ben and Pflax watch The Last Outpost, Where they discuss their polarising views on the Ferengi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

    The Naked Now

    12/18/2025 | 1h 7 mins.

    Continuing with The Naked Now, Ben and Pflax tackle some hard hitting questions. Like how does Data refill his tanks after a night of being 'fully functional'? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

    Code of Honor

    12/18/2025 | 53 mins.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

    Encounter at Farpoint

    12/17/2025 | 1h 11 mins.

    Kicking things off with Encounter at Farpoint, Ben and Pflax discuss Q, Patrick Stewart with hair and the highly thrilling saucer separation! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Darmok and Jalad at Podcast: Star Trek TNG rewatch

Darmok and Jalad at Podcast! Join Pyrion Flax and Ben from the Yogscast as they boldly go episode by episode through Star Trek: The Next Generation — from Encounter at Farpoint all the way to the final frontier. New episodes every week. Engage!
Fiction, Society & Culture, TV & Film, Science Fiction, TV Reviews

