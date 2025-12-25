The Last Outpost
12/25/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
This week Ben and Pflax watch The Last Outpost, Where they discuss their polarising views on the Ferengi Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Naked Now
12/18/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
Continuing with The Naked Now, Ben and Pflax tackle some hard hitting questions. Like how does Data refill his tanks after a night of being 'fully functional'? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Code of Honor
12/18/2025 | 53 mins.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Encounter at Farpoint
12/17/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
Kicking things off with Encounter at Farpoint, Ben and Pflax discuss Q, Patrick Stewart with hair and the highly thrilling saucer separation! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Darmok and Jalad at Podcast: Star Trek TNG rewatch