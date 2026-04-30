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Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

Dr. Eric Cole
BusinessTechnology
Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole
Latest episode

325 episodes

  • Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

    Protecting People in a World No One Is Coming to Save | Guest: Eva Galperin

    04/30/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this powerful episode of Life of a CISO, Dr. Eric Cole sits down with Eva Galperin to confront one of the most uncomfortable truths in cybersecurity today: that no one is coming to save us. This conversation goes far beyond firewalls and frameworks and dives straight into the human impact of technology, exposing how innovation without intention is quietly putting lives at risk. Eva shares raw insight from nearly two decades of protecting vulnerable populations, from journalists and activists to survivors of abuse, revealing how the real battle in cybersecurity is not just technical but deeply ethical and personal.
    What unfolds is a wake up call for leaders, builders, and decision makers. This episode challenges the obsession with speed, profit, and convenience, and forces a shift toward responsibility, accountability, and courage. From dangerous legislation and broken privacy models to the hidden risks of everyday technologies, this conversation makes one thing clear that every decision you make in cybersecurity has ripple effects on real people. If you are building, leading, or influencing the future of technology, this is not just an episode to listen to, it is one to reflect on, revisit, and act on.
  • Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

    The AI Hacking Tool So Dangerous They Won't Release It (But You Don't Need to Panic)

    04/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    Anthropic just dropped a bombshell, claiming their new AI hacking tool is so powerful it could take down companies and critical infrastructure. But Dr. Eric Cole isn't buying the hype, and in this episode he breaks down exactly why.
    The truth? This isn't magic. It's Cybersecurity 101 being automated. If attackers can use this tool against you, it's because the basics have been neglected, not because some AI cracked an unbreakable system. Eric explains how critical infrastructure like power grids and water systems became vulnerable the moment convenience replaced common sense, and what air gaps and data diodes were designed to prevent in the first place.
    For corporations, the fix is the same as it has always been: know every IP visible from the internet, strip away what does not need to be there, lock down ports, harden systems, patch everything, and control account access. Eric says most companies can cut their attack surface by 10 to 30 percent using tools they already have today.
    The real wake up call here is not the tool itself. It is that the security industry got distracted by advanced, exciting capabilities while letting the fundamentals slip. Just like a football team running trick plays when the quarterback cannot throw, all the sophistication in the world means nothing without the basics.
    Tune in for a step by step action plan you can start this week, no Anthropic tool required.
  • Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

    Cyber War Has Already Started… And Your Company Is Next

    04/16/2026 | 27 mins.
    The war isn't coming. It's already here.
    In this episode of Life of a CISO, Dr. Eric Cole breaks down the reality no one is talking about. While the world focuses on bombs and military power, a far more dangerous battlefield is unfolding quietly in the background: cyber warfare.
    Nation-state attackers are no longer testing their capabilities. They are actively penetrating systems, targeting infrastructure, and exploiting the weakest points in organizations every single day. And the scariest part? Most companies have no idea how exposed they really are.
    This episode dives into what it truly means to operate in "wartime conditions" as a CISO. From hidden attack surfaces to overlooked vulnerabilities like personal devices and unused systems, Dr. Cole reveals why traditional security thinking is no longer enough. If you are not actively reducing exposure and preparing for impact right now, you are already behind.
    This is not theory. This is happening in real time.
    If you are a CISO, executive, or anyone responsible for protecting an organization, this episode is your wake-up call. The question is no longer if an attack will happen. The question is whether you will be ready when it does.
    Subscribe for more real-world cybersecurity insights and leadership strategies from the front lines.
  • Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

    Cybersecurity Is About Risk Not Tech | Guest: Carlos Lobato

    04/09/2026 | 35 mins.
    In this episode of Life of a CISO, Dr. Eric Cole sits down with guest Carlos Lobato to break down one of the biggest misconceptions in cybersecurity today: it is not about technology, it is about risk.
    Carlos shares his journey from accounting and auditing into cybersecurity and explains how understanding business, finance, and communication gives professionals a major edge. Together, they reveal why many organizations remain exposed despite having security tools in place and how failing to communicate risk properly is often the real problem.
    They also dive into real-world challenges like lack of funding, outdated systems, and increasing global threats, and explain how to still be effective even when resources are limited. The key takeaway is clear if leadership does not understand the risk in business terms, they will not take action.
    If you want to grow your career, get buy-in from executives, and become a stronger leader in cybersecurity, this episode will change how you approach your role.
  • Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

    Building a Modern CISO Career in Cybersecurity | Guest: Jesse Scott

    03/19/2026 | 37 mins.
    What does it really take to build a successful cybersecurity career in today's fast-changing world?
    In this episode of Life of a CISO, Dr. Eric Cole sits down with Jesse Scott, a cybersecurity leader whose career spans NATO, Ernst & Young, CrowdStrike, Barclays, Amazon, Databricks, and startup leadership. Together, they break down what aspiring CISOs need to know about navigating big companies, fast-moving startups, and even launching a company of your own.
    Jesse shares lessons from working across seven countries, leading in both enterprise and startup environments, and staying ahead in a world being reshaped by AI, cyber risk, identity security, automation, privacy, ransomware, and nation-state threats. This conversation also dives into how AI is changing security operations, why CISOs must think more like business leaders, and what it means to take control of your own career in cybersecurity.
    If you are a CISO, cybersecurity leader, security architect, founder, or aspiring executive, this episode is packed with real-world insight on leadership, innovation, risk, and the future of cyber defense.
    In this episode, you'll learn:
    How startup experience can accelerate your path to CISO
    Why every cybersecurity leader should understand business and revenue
    How AI agents are transforming security teams and attack surfaces
    What CISOs should know about privacy, automation, and data poisoning
    Why betting on yourself may be the smartest move in cybersecurity

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About Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

The biggest threat to you and this country today is a cyber attack. Are you protected? Find out now with Dr. Eric Cole, former special agent for the CIA and current CEO of Secure Anchor.
Podcast website
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