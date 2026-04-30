Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

What does it really take to build a successful cybersecurity career in today's fast-changing world?
In this episode of Life of a CISO, Dr. Eric Cole sits down with Jesse Scott, a cybersecurity leader whose career spans NATO, Ernst & Young, CrowdStrike, Barclays, Amazon, Databricks, and startup leadership. Together, they break down what aspiring CISOs need to know about navigating big companies, fast-moving startups, and even launching a company of your own.
Jesse shares lessons from working across seven countries, leading in both enterprise and startup environments, and staying ahead in a world being reshaped by AI, cyber risk, identity security, automation, privacy, ransomware, and nation-state threats. This conversation also dives into how AI is changing security operations, why CISOs must think more like business leaders, and what it means to take control of your own career in cybersecurity.
If you are a CISO, cybersecurity leader, security architect, founder, or aspiring executive, this episode is packed with real-world insight on leadership, innovation, risk, and the future of cyber defense.
In this episode, you'll learn:
How startup experience can accelerate your path to CISO
Why every cybersecurity leader should understand business and revenue
How AI agents are transforming security teams and attack surfaces
What CISOs should know about privacy, automation, and data poisoning
Why betting on yourself may be the smartest move in cybersecurity