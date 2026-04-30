Life of a CISO with Dr. Eric Cole

Anthropic just dropped a bombshell, claiming their new AI hacking tool is so powerful it could take down companies and critical infrastructure. But Dr. Eric Cole isn't buying the hype, and in this episode he breaks down exactly why.

The truth? This isn't magic. It's Cybersecurity 101 being automated. If attackers can use this tool against you, it's because the basics have been neglected, not because some AI cracked an unbreakable system. Eric explains how critical infrastructure like power grids and water systems became vulnerable the moment convenience replaced common sense, and what air gaps and data diodes were designed to prevent in the first place.

For corporations, the fix is the same as it has always been: know every IP visible from the internet, strip away what does not need to be there, lock down ports, harden systems, patch everything, and control account access. Eric says most companies can cut their attack surface by 10 to 30 percent using tools they already have today.

The real wake up call here is not the tool itself. It is that the security industry got distracted by advanced, exciting capabilities while letting the fundamentals slip. Just like a football team running trick plays when the quarterback cannot throw, all the sophistication in the world means nothing without the basics.

Tune in for a step by step action plan you can start this week, no Anthropic tool required.