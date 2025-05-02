Unauthorized AI Brainwashing Experiment Secretly Tested on Reddit
A secret brainwashing experiment was conducted on Reddit by unauthorized researchers. These researchers from the University of Zurich used artificial intelligence (AI) to see if they could sway the opinions of regular people, and the results are raising concerns over the potential uses of AI.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
1:14:26
INTERPOL Used by CCP for Global Repression
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been using the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) as a tool for transnational repression. In a recent case, Alibaba cofounder Jack Ma was implicated in a CCP campaign to export its abuses into other countries. Yet this is just the latest of many instances in which INTERPOL, an organization with 196 member countries, has been manipulated by China’s communist regime to work as its very own global police force.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
1:14:36
Battle Over Sanctuary Cities Heats Up as Trump Issues New Executive Orders
Do states have the right to not cooperate with federal authorities on deportations of illegal immigrants? Can the federal government cut funding to states that don’t cooperate? We could soon get answers to both of these questions. President Donald Trump is now signing an executive order targeting the so-called sanctuary cities, and this comes on the heels of legal challenges that blocked his federal freeze on cities with sanctuary policies.Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
1:11:03
Trump Calls for ‘Courageous Justice’ Amid Series of Arrests
There’s a legal battle taking place over the push for large-scale deportations. On one side, there are calls for due process. On the other, there are allegations that the problem is so large that it would never be resolved if each deportation were challenged in court. And now, President Donald Trump is calling for a kind of “courageous justice” in the face of legal challenges.Views expressed in this episode are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
--------
1:31:09
Plan to Dim the Sun Moving Forward in UK
The UK is moving forward with experiments to dim the sun, carrying out controversial programs on what’s known as solar geoengineering. These are being developed with the goal of fighting “global warming” by reducing the amount of sunlight that reaches the Earth.–Views expressed in this podcast are opinions of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.
It's easy to get lost in the daily news cycle, with its constant barrage of headlines and updates. What's often missing, however, is a broader and deeper analysis of what’s behind the headlines.
Crossroads, hosted by Epoch Times senior investigative reporter Joshua Philipp, is an opinion and analysis show that presents deeper insights into the news cycle, culture, and society. It connects current events with history, ties various news stories together with analysis and opinion, and goes beyond the headlines to present a clearer picture of what’s happening in the world