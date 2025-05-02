Battle Over Sanctuary Cities Heats Up as Trump Issues New Executive Orders

Do states have the right to not cooperate with federal authorities on deportations of illegal immigrants? Can the federal government cut funding to states that don't cooperate? We could soon get answers to both of these questions. President Donald Trump is now signing an executive order targeting the so-called sanctuary cities, and this comes on the heels of legal challenges that blocked his federal freeze on cities with sanctuary policies.